Global Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances Market (2021 to 2026) - by Type, Distribution Channel and Geography

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances Market (2021-2026) by Type, Distribution Channel, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2026.

The consumer electronics and home appliances market is highly driven by customers' preference for innovative and smart products. In addition, the rise in disposable income, hectic lifestyle, and the increase in people's standard of living has increased the demand for consumer electronics and home appliances. Furthermore, high-quality materials and visually attractive designs together with innovative and different functionalities offer opportunities for market growth. The major challenge for the global consumer electronics and home appliances market is first copies and duplicated products. This factor is expected to hinder the growth of the global consumer electronics and home appliances market.

Recent Developments

1. Toshiba launches first home appliance store in India- 19th January 20212. Royal Philips signed an agreement to sell its Domestic Appliances business to Hillhouse Capital, a global investment firm. - 25th March 2021

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Arcelik, Electrolux, Fagor America, Haier, Hitachi, Hoover Candy Group, iRobot, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

  • A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

  • Important market dynamics and trends

  • Market segmentation

  • Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

  • Market shares and strategies of key players

  • Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook

4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Demand for Premium Appliances
4.1.2 Rising Focus on Advanced Energy Efficient Products
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost Associated with Installation of Smart Appliances
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Growing Investment in Research and Development
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Increasing Number of Forged Products
4.4.2 Cut Throat Competition
4.5 Trends

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 Global Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances Market, By Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Consumer Electronics
6.2.1 Entertainment & Information Appliances
6.2.1.1 Liquid Crystal Display TV (LCD TV)
6.2.1.2 OLED TV
6.2.2 Computer
6.2.2.1 Personal Computer
6.2.2.2 Laptops
6.2.2.3 Tablet Devices
6.2.3 Digital Camera
6.2.4 Telecom Equipment
6.2.5 Others
6.3 Home Appliances
6.3.1 Refrigerator
6.3.2 Washing Machine
6.3.3 Air Conditioner & Heater
6.3.4 Cleaning Appliance
6.3.5 Cooktop, Cooking Range, Microwave & Oven
6.3.6 Others

7 Global Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances Market, By Distribution Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Direct Sales Channel
7.3 Indirect Sales Channel

8 Global Consumer Electronics & Home Appliances Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 South America
8.3.1 Brazil
8.3.2 Argentina
8.3.3 Chile
8.3.4 Colombia
8.4 Europe
8.4.1 UK
8.4.2 France
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 Italy
8.4.5 Spain
8.4.6 Netherlands
8.4.7 Sweden
8.4.8 Russia
8.4.9 Rest of Europe
8.5 Asia-Pacific
8.5.1 China
8.5.2 Japan
8.5.3 India
8.5.4 Indonesia
8.5.5 Malaysia
8.5.6 South Korea
8.5.7 Australia
8.5.8 Sri Lanka
8.5.9 Thailand
8.5.10 Rest of APAC
8.6 Middle-East and Africa
8.6.1 Qatar
8.6.2 Saudi Arabia
8.6.3 South Africa
8.6.4 United Arab Emirates

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Competitive Quadrant
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Strategic Initiatives
9.3.1 M&A and Investments
9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

10 Company Profiles
10.1 Arcelik
10.2 Electrolux AB
10.3 Fagor America
10.4 Haier
10.5 Hitachi
10.6 Hoover Candy Group
10.7 iRobot
10.8 Koninklijke Philips
10.9 LG Electronics
10.10 Mabe SA de CV
10.11 Midea Group
10.12 Miele & Cie. KG.
10.13 MIRC ELECTRONICS LIMITED
10.14 Morphy Richards Ltd
10.15 Panasonic Corporation
10.16 Robert Bosch GmbH
10.17 SAMSUNG Group
10.18 Sears Brands
10.19 SHARP CORPORATION
10.20 SMEG
10.21 Sony
10.22 Teka Group
10.23 Toshiba
10.24 Vestel
10.25 V-GUARD INDUSTRIES LTD
10.26 Whirlpool Corporation

11 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6gmn72

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-consumer-electronics--home-appliances-market-2021-to-2026---by-type-distribution-channel-and-geography-301389763.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

