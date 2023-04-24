The Global Consumer IAM Market is forecast to grow by USD 11,892.23 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.78% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Consumer IAM Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the consumer IAM market and is forecast to grow by USD 11,892.23 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.78% during the forecast period.

Our report on the consumer IAM market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in data thefts, the rapid growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) networks, and an increase in the number of smart connected devices.



The consumer IAM market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By End-user

• Large enterprises

• Government organizations

• SMEs



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increased adoption of BYOD as one of the prime reasons driving the consumer IAM market growth during the next few years. Also, an upsurge in cloud IAM and the need for multi-factor authentication with IAM will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the consumer IAM market covers the following areas:

• Consumer IAM market sizing

• Consumer IAM market forecast

• Consumer IAM market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading consumer IAM market vendors that include Akamai Technologies Inc., Aware Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Equifax Inc., Experian Plc, GB Group plc, Mitek Systems Inc., NortonLifeLock Inc., Okta Inc., One Identity LLC, Ping Identity Corp., RELX Plc, Safran SA, SAP SE, Sennovate Inc., Swiss IT Security AG, Thales Group, TransUnion, and Verizon Communications Inc.. Also, the consumer IAM market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

