U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,269.25
    -7.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,924.00
    -39.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,458.75
    -34.50 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,987.50
    -1.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.48
    -0.63 (-0.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.50
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    19.76
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0191
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8930
    +0.0690 (+2.44%)
     

  • Vix

    19.90
    +0.21 (+1.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2053
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9120
    -0.1780 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,453.60
    -551.13 (-2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    557.55
    -15.26 (-2.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,515.75
    -20.31 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,867.45
    -355.32 (-1.22%)
     

Global Consumer Product Safety Testing Market Is Expected to Reach $60.50 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Allied Market Research
·7 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Increase in focus of manufacturing companies to improve customer retention by offering quality products and surge in adoption of next generation safety and security solutions drive the growth of the global consumer product safety testing market. Based on sourcing, the in-house segment contributed to more than half of the total market revenue in 2021 and would dominate the market during the forecast period.

Portland, OR, Aug. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global consumer product safety testing market generated $33.05 billion in 2021 and is estimated to hit $60.50 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.32% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario. The report is a helpful source of information for leading market players, new entrants, investors, and stakeholders in devising strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report (Get Detailed Analysis in PDF – 418+ Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/25316

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022­–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$33.05 billion

Market Size in 2031

$60.50 billion

CAGR

6.32%

No. of Pages in Report

419

Segments covered

Offering, Sourcing, Industry Vertical and Region

Drivers

Increase in focus of manufacturing companies to improve customer retention by offering quality products

Surge in adoption of next generation safety and security solutions

Rise in demand for interoperability testing for connected devices and IoT

Opportunities

Digital transformation of customer services

Rapid adoption of breakthrough technologies

Restraints

High cost of such services due to diverse standards and regulations across different regions

Covid-19 Scenario-

  • The Covid-19 outbreak impacted the global consumer product safety testing market severely.

  • Due to implementation of lockdowns and imposition of stringent measures by governments across the globe, production and manufacturing activities came to a standstill. Moreover, lack of availability of workforce due to partial and complete lockdowns restrained the growth of the market.

  • The market was also adversely affected due to the diminishing demand for power from commercial applications.

  • However, increase in demand for next generation consumer product safety testing solution is expected to drive the consumer product safety testing market post pandemic.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/25316

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global consumer product safety testing market based on offering, sourcing, industry vertical and region. The report provides an analysis of each segment and sub-segment with the help of tables and figures. This analysis helps market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the sub-segments to be tapped on to achieve growth in the coming years.

Based on offering, the electronics testing segment accounted for nearly one-fourth of the global market share in 2021. Nevertheless, the connectivity segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 9.7% throughout the forecast period. The report also discusses the segments such as electromagnetic compatibility, electrical safety, energy efficiency testing and others.

Based on sourcing, the in-house segment contributed to more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. The outsource segment, on the other hand, would grow at the highest CAGR of 7.37% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on industry vertical, the consumer electronics segment contributed to more than one-fifth of the total market share in 2021. However, the aerospace and defense segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.09% from 2022 to 2031. The report also offers an analysis of the segments such as communications, semiconductor, automotive, healthcare, industrial, food and beverages and others.

Based on region, the market across North America contributed to more than one-third of the global market in 2021. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific would grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.56% from 2022 to 2031. The other two provinces discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Consumer Product Safety Testing Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/25316?reqfor=covid

The key market players analyzed in the global consumer product safety testing market report include ABS Group Of Companies, Inc., ALS Limited, BSI, Bureau Veritas S.A, Dekra, DNV, Element Materials Technology (Element), Intertek Group Plc, ISO, TUV SUD AG, Eurofins Electrical & Electronics (E&E), National Technical Systems, Inc, HQTS Group Ltd, AMA Laboratories Inc., Applied Technical Services, LLC, NSL Analytical Services, Inc., and QIMA.

The report analyzes these key players of the global consumer product safety testing market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the consumer product safety testing market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing consumer product safety testing industry opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and consumer product safety testing market opportunity.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the consumer product safety testing market outlook assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global consumer product safety testing market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, consumer product safety testing market forecast and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

Offering

  • Electrical Safety

  • Connectivity

  • Electronics Testing

  • Energy Efficiency Testing

  • Others

  • Electromagnetic Compatibility

Sourcing

  • In House

  • Outsource

Industry Vertical

  • Communications

  • Semiconductor

  • Aerospace and Defense

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Automotive

  • Healthcare

  • Industrial

  • Food and Beverages

  • Others

By Region

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Mexico

  • Europe

    • U.K.

    • Germany

    • France

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Russia

    • Poland

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • Philippines

    • Australia

    • Indonesia

    • Rest of Asia-Pacific

  • LAMEA

    • Latin America

    • Middle East

    • Africa

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request For 14 Days Free Trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below is the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + Covid-19 Scenario):

Consumer IoT Market size was valued at $70.52 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $292.83 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Eddy-current Testing Market size was valued at $964.45 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $2.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market size was valued at $1,513.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $3,093.9 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Robotic Sensors Market size was valued at $1.8 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $4.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.78% from 2022 to 2031.

Coordinate Measuring Machine Market size was valued at $2.74 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $5.34 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.3%.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact Us:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Young Bankers Worry About Nights Off Early and Dark Days Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- On a boat under the Statue of Liberty at happy hour one August Thursday, young Morgan Stanley colleagues sipped champagne and smiled. Two Citigroup Inc. banking analysts left the company’s headquarters by 5:40 p.m. to drink across the street. A young investment-banking analyst who came close to burning out last year now has enough free time to take in Broadway shows.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for N

  • 3 Oil & Gas Pipeline Stocks From the Prospering Industry

    Higher production of commodities is boosting demand for pipeline and storage assets, thereby brightening the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Pipeline MLP industry. Some of the frontrunners in the industry are Enterprise (EPD), Energy Transfer (ET) and Magellan Midstream (MMP).

  • Tesla Denies Report it Has Lost Another Key Executive

    Tesla , the electric vehicle manufacturer, appears to have a hard time retaining its lawyers. The automaker has had several lawyers resign for various reasons since its general counsel quit in 2019. According to Bloomberg Law, David Searle, who was the head of Tesla's legal department, parted ways with Tesla just under a month ago.

  • Chipmakers look to invest billions, add thousands of jobs in Oregon

    Here is what Oregon needs to do to land the massive investments, according to an industry task force.

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk causes stir after joking about buying Manchester United

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss Elon Musk joking on Twitter about buying Manchester United and how it sent the stock higher.

  • I’ve been a full-time Lyft driver since 2017. Here’s how ‘flexibility’ and ‘choice’ just don’t apply to underpaid ‘gig work’ that requires 50 hours a week

    The argument of a tradeoff between flexibility and employee protections doesn't hold up now that many executives get to work flexible schedules.

  • This Is How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement

    Will I outlive my retirement savings? This question dogs many retirement savers who view their accounts, often far shy of $1 million, with dread and fear. After all, aspiring retirees have to plan for longer lifespans, potentially steep medical costs … Continue reading → The post This Chart Shows You How Many Years an Extra $100K Buys You in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford holds first Memphis panel, gives more BlueOval City details

    BlueOval City's launch team, including representatives from Ford Motor Co. and SK Innovation, provided an update on the progress of the project via a panel discussion on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at LeMoyne-Owen College. The discussion touched on several subjects, with notably more specifics than when Ford first held a panel in Brownsville months ago. The panel included: Vanessa Presson, HR manager of the Electric Vehicle Center (TEVC, the term used to describe Ford’s side of the plant) at BlueOval City Ermal Faulkner, director of BlueOval City and electric vehicle (EV) sites Kel Kearns, plant manager, TEVC at BlueOval City Andy Bianco, North American manufacturing, learning, and development manager for Ford Yisel Cabrera, senior manager for economic mobility for Ford Fund, Ford’s nonprofit Neva Burke, HR manager for BlueOval City's SK battery plant Maddison Dean, external affairs manager at SK Battery America One of the chief announcements from Ford so far came from Faulkner, who said that to date, “at least half” of all purchase orders have come from diverse businesses.

  • FDA says faulty Philips device reports accelerating as CEO departs

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said reports of faulty Philips ventilators and sleep apnea machines had risen in the past quarter, underlining problems facing the Dutch company, which has just announced plans to replace its CEO. Philips says it is approximately halfway through a recall of 5.5 million such devices in the United States due to the threat posed by a foam part they contain -- a problem that has alarmed customers, damaged the company's reputation and helped wipe $30 billion off its market capitalisation. The FDA said on Tuesday it had received 48,000 reports associated with breakdown or suspected breakdown in the foam used in Philips respirators over the three months ending July 31, 2022, more than twice the number of such reports it received between April 2021 and April 2022.

  • Why target-date funds may be sabotaging your retirement

    If you’re like most of the 30 million or so people investing in a target-date fund mutual fund inside your retirement account, you’ve likely adopted a set-it-and-forget-it attitude toward your nest egg. In one report, New Evidence on the Demand for Advice within Retirement Plans, the authors examined whether defined-contribution plan participants seek out advice with respect to their asset allocation, savings rate and the like.

  • 3M Faces $100 Billion in Losses From Veterans' Earplug Suits, Expert Says

    (Bloomberg) -- 3M Co. faces more than $100 billion in losses and bankruptcy because of lawsuits brought by veterans who blame their hearing problems on faulty earplugs, according to a litigation consultant hired by lawyers suing the industrial conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet at War Onset‘Next Generation’ Moderna Coronavirus Booster Jab Approved for Use in AdultsThese Six Cities Are Emerging as New Expat Hot SpotsAmerica’s $7 Trillion Retirement

  • Chaos in corporate Britain as wages crash despite record job vacancies

    It is meant to be a fundamental economic rule that when unemployment falls, wages rise. Companies have to offer higher pay as competition for new staff intensifies – or just to keep existing workers from jumping ship.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Occidental Petroleum, Enterprise Products Partners, Marathon Petroleum, Suncor Energy and ConocoPhillips

    Occidental Petroleum, Enterprise Products Partners, Marathon Petroleum, Suncor Energy and ConocoPhillips are included in this Analyst Blog.

  • Oil prices post first gain in 4 sessions as weekly U.S. crude supplies drop by more than 7 million barrels

    Oil futures finish higher for the first time in four sessions on Wednesday, as U.S. government data showing a more than seven million-barrel weekly drop in domestic supplies helps offset concerns over the global growth outlook.

  • All The States That Don't Tax Retirement Income

    States vary widely in the way they tax retirement income so location is an important consideration in financially planning for retirement. Some states don't levy income states on any sort of retirement income, while others tax IRA and 401(k) distributions, … Continue reading → The post 11 States That Do Not Tax Retirement Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Lowe’s earnings beat estimates, but same-store sales fall

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Lowe’s.

  • Intel Is Left Behind as Chip Stocks Roar Back

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. has been conspicuously missing from a rebound in technology stocks that’s lifted almost every other member of the Nasdaq 100 since the index bottomed in June.Most Read from BloombergApple Targets Sept. 7 for iPhone 14 Launch in Flurry of New DevicesLiz Cheney Prepares for Next Act in GOP Where Trump Holds SwayBill Gates and the Secret Push to Save Biden’s Climate BillGlazer Family Open to Selling a Stake in Manchester United FC, Sources SayMonkeypox Vaccine Maker Seeks

  • Home Depot, United Parcel Service among nation's fastest-growing public companies

    The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) and United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) are among the fastest-growing public companies in the nation. The legacy Atlanta brands are also the largest public companies headquartered in the city, according to Atlanta Business Chronicle research.

  • CVS, Walgreens and Walmart Ordered to Pay $650 Million to Ohio Counties in Opioid Case

    A jury last year found the companies owning CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies were liable for contributing to the opioid epidemic in Lake and Trumbull counties.

  • New Bill Could Delay Your RMDs in Retirement. Will It Hurt or Help Your Wallet?

    A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.