The Global Consumer Robotics Market is forecast to grow by $23439.8 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 26.89% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Consumer Robotics Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the consumer robotics market and is forecast to grow by $23439.8 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 26.89% during the forecast period.

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Consumer Robotics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227677/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the consumer robotics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for robotic automation processes, social factors driving the adoption of robot vacuum cleaners in urban areas, and increasing use of IoT in robots for cost-effective predictive maintenance.



The consumer robotics market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Domestic task

• Education

• Healthcare

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies government support for robotics as one of the prime reasons driving the consumer robotics market growth during the next few years. Also, low maintenance cost and high productivity of consumer robotics and e-commerce as platforms for product sales will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the consumer robotics market covers the following areas:

• Consumer robotics market sizing

• Consumer robotics market forecast

• Consumer robotics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading consumer robotics market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Beijing TimeRiver Technology Co Ltd, BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS, Cecotec, Dyson Ltd., Gaussian Robotics Pte Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Irobot Corp., JS Global Lifestyle Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Neato Robotics Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Parrot Drones SAS, Proscenic, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Ubtech Robotics Inc, WowWee Group Ltd., Xiaomi Inc., and Ecovacs Robotics Co. Ltd. Also, the consumer robotics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06227677/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



