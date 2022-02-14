The Global Consumer Virtual Reality Market is expected to grow by $ 52.77 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 60.80% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Consumer Virtual Reality Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the consumer virtual reality market and it is poised to grow by $ 52. 77 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 60.

80% during the forecast period. Our report on the consumer virtual reality market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for VR technology and the growing adoption of a head-mounted display (HMD) in the gaming sector. In addition, increasing demand for VR technology is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The consumer virtual reality market analysis includes the component segment and geographic landscape.



The consumer virtual reality market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Hardware

• Software



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rising product launchesas one of the prime reasons driving the consumer virtual reality market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on consumer virtual reality market covers the following areas:

• Consumer virtual reality market sizing

• Consumer virtual reality market forecast

• Consumer virtual reality market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading consumer virtual reality market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Bitmovin Inc., Firsthand Technology Inc., HTC Corp., Manus Machinae BV, Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Sony Group Corp., Ultraleap Ltd., and Unity Technologies Inc. Also, the consumer virtual reality market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

