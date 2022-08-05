Global Contact Center Workforce Optimization Market Share Report 2022: Revenue, Market Share, and Execution of the Estimated 36 Worldwide WFO/WEM Suite Vendors

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 Contact Center Workforce Optimization Market Share Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes the revenue, market share, and execution of the estimated 36 worldwide workforce optimization (WFO)/workforce engagement management (WEM) suite vendors for fiscal full-year 2021.

Despite the maturity of many of the individual applications, the vendors did an excellent job of selling WFO/WEM suites to contact centers in 2021. WFO/WEM suite vendors generated contact center sales of $2,236.9 million during 2021, an increase of $158.5 million, up 7.6%, from $2,078.4 million in 2020.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is reinvigorating the entire contact center software market. Besides enhancing the capabilities of the individual applications in a WFO/WEM suite, new AI technology is emerging to serve as a "hub" or "brain" to coordinate the operation of disparate contact center applications, enabling companies to provide a vastly improved, optimized, and personalized experience for each contact.

Just as the applications within WFO/WEM suites benefit contact centers by improving quality and the agent experience, so too can they benefit back-office and branch functions. Once these solutions are optimized for each department's use, it will open up the opportunity for sales outside of the contact center.

DMG has sized the back-office opportunity and estimates that it is over 2 times larger than the contact center total addressable market (TAM) for WFO/WEM suites. Using AI to provide a more flexible and customizable technology framework suited to the specific needs of each enterprise department should help open up the TAM for these solutions outside of the contact center.

The 2022 Contact Center Workforce Optimization/Workforce Engagement Management Market Share Report presents and analyzes the market's revenue at the highest level, total company revenue and market share, and then breaks it down by vendor, application, and sector.

The report includes:

Total company GAAP revenue and market share analysis for all vendors who sell WFO/WEM suites for contact centers

Detailed analyses of WFO/WEM revenue and market share, starting with total company and drilling down to contact-center-only views of the data

Revenue and market share analyses for recording and QM - the two core applications in WFO/WEM suites

Year-over-year comparisons and analysis of 2020 and 2021 revenue and market share for total company on a GAAP, contact center WFO/WEM, revenue source and sales-channel basis

Revenue trend analyses for total company GAAP, contact center WFO/WEM, geography, vertical, revenue source and sales channel for the 5-year period from 2017 - 2021

Five-year revenue trends by application for 14 WFO/WEM sectors, including: recording (contact center and non-contact-center), QM, WFM (contact center and non-contact-center), interaction (speech and text) analytics, performance management, surveying/VoC, DA, RPA, KM, CJA, eLearning/coaching and gamification

Geographical analysis of revenue and market share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Caribbean and Latin America (CALA)/Middle East and Africa (MEA) (combined), by vendor for each region

Analysis of revenue and market share by revenue source (license/software, cloud/hosted/software-as-a-service (SaaS), services and hardware), by vendor

Revenue and market share analysis, by vendor, based on sales model (direct/indirect)

A detailed analysis of market share by company, contact center WFO/WEM, back-office/branch, vertical, application, geography, revenue type, and sales model is also provided.

The Report provides a detailed breakdown and analysis of revenue for the following 19 named vendors:

88

Alvaria

ASC

Avaya (high-level revenue only)

Calabrio

DVSAnalytics

Eleveo

Enghouse

Envision

Five9

Genesys

Lifesize

Mitel

NICE

OnviSource

OpenText

Playvox

Verint

Xarios

