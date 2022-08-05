U.S. markets close in 6 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,126.30
    -25.64 (-0.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,604.42
    -122.40 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,591.60
    -128.98 (-1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,906.46
    -2.47 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.80
    -0.74 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.70
    -18.20 (-1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    19.66
    -0.47 (-2.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0156
    -0.0094 (-0.91%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8210
    +0.1450 (+5.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2031
    -0.0127 (-1.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7950
    +1.7790 (+1.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,058.36
    +102.72 (+0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    535.46
    +0.23 (+0.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,427.94
    -20.12 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,175.87
    +243.67 (+0.87%)
     

Global Contact Center Workforce Optimization Market Share Report 2022: Revenue, Market Share, and Execution of the Estimated 36 Worldwide WFO/WEM Suite Vendors

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2022 Contact Center Workforce Optimization Market Share Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report analyzes the revenue, market share, and execution of the estimated 36 worldwide workforce optimization (WFO)/workforce engagement management (WEM) suite vendors for fiscal full-year 2021.

Principal resource for vendors, investors, and members of the financial community

Despite the maturity of many of the individual applications, the vendors did an excellent job of selling WFO/WEM suites to contact centers in 2021. WFO/WEM suite vendors generated contact center sales of $2,236.9 million during 2021, an increase of $158.5 million, up 7.6%, from $2,078.4 million in 2020.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is reinvigorating the entire contact center software market. Besides enhancing the capabilities of the individual applications in a WFO/WEM suite, new AI technology is emerging to serve as a "hub" or "brain" to coordinate the operation of disparate contact center applications, enabling companies to provide a vastly improved, optimized, and personalized experience for each contact.

Just as the applications within WFO/WEM suites benefit contact centers by improving quality and the agent experience, so too can they benefit back-office and branch functions. Once these solutions are optimized for each department's use, it will open up the opportunity for sales outside of the contact center.

DMG has sized the back-office opportunity and estimates that it is over 2 times larger than the contact center total addressable market (TAM) for WFO/WEM suites. Using AI to provide a more flexible and customizable technology framework suited to the specific needs of each enterprise department should help open up the TAM for these solutions outside of the contact center.

The 2022 Contact Center Workforce Optimization/Workforce Engagement Management Market Share Report presents and analyzes the market's revenue at the highest level, total company revenue and market share, and then breaks it down by vendor, application, and sector.

The report includes:

  • Total company GAAP revenue and market share analysis for all vendors who sell WFO/WEM suites for contact centers

  • Detailed analyses of WFO/WEM revenue and market share, starting with total company and drilling down to contact-center-only views of the data

  • Revenue and market share analyses for recording and QM - the two core applications in WFO/WEM suites

  • Year-over-year comparisons and analysis of 2020 and 2021 revenue and market share for total company on a GAAP, contact center WFO/WEM, revenue source and sales-channel basis

  • Revenue trend analyses for total company GAAP, contact center WFO/WEM, geography, vertical, revenue source and sales channel for the 5-year period from 2017 - 2021

  • Five-year revenue trends by application for 14 WFO/WEM sectors, including: recording (contact center and non-contact-center), QM, WFM (contact center and non-contact-center), interaction (speech and text) analytics, performance management, surveying/VoC, DA, RPA, KM, CJA, eLearning/coaching and gamification

  • Geographical analysis of revenue and market share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Caribbean and Latin America (CALA)/Middle East and Africa (MEA) (combined), by vendor for each region

  • Analysis of revenue and market share by revenue source (license/software, cloud/hosted/software-as-a-service (SaaS), services and hardware), by vendor

  • Revenue and market share analysis, by vendor, based on sales model (direct/indirect)

  • A detailed analysis of market share by company, contact center WFO/WEM, back-office/branch, vertical, application, geography, revenue type, and sales model is also provided.

The Report provides a detailed breakdown and analysis of revenue for the following 19 named vendors:

  • 88

  • Alvaria

  • ASC

  • Avaya (high-level revenue only)

  • Calabrio

  • DVSAnalytics

  • Eleveo

  • Enghouse

  • Envision

  • Five9

  • Genesys

  • Lifesize

  • Mitel

  • NICE

  • OnviSource

  • OpenText

  • Playvox

  • Verint

  • Xarios

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ym866g

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-contact-center-workforce-optimization-market-share-report-2022-revenue-market-share-and-execution-of-the-estimated-36-worldwide-wfowem-suite-vendors-301600694.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Warner Bros. Discovery stock falls amid a second-quarter revenue miss

    Yahoo FInance's Allie Canal breaks down second-quarter earnings for Warner Bros. Discovery.

  • Tesla shareholders set to vote on 3-for-1 stock split

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian explains what to expect at Tesla's annual shareholder meeting.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock is Delivering Surprisingly Fast Growth

    Energy Transfer operates one of the most diversified midstream businesses in the energy sector. The catalyst was the company's acquisition of Enable Midstream last December. Enable Midstream added an incremental $369 million of earnings in the period.

  • Doximity (DOCS) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Doximity (DOCS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 27.27% and 1.45%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Dow Jones Slides On Strong Jobs Report; Square Stock Dives On Earnings; Tesla Stock Split Approved

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Friday on a strong jobs report. And shareholders approved plans for a 3-for-1 Tesla stock split.

  • Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

    Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.29% and 10.31%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Here are 3 top dividend stocks for stable cash return and inflation protection — one of them even offers an incredible 13.3% yield

    Look beyond the popular growth stocks. A healthy stream of income awaits.

  • Twilio Trips Over Its Outlook: Can It Regain Its Balance?

    Shares of customer engagement platform Twilio Inc. are tanking early Friday morning after reporting its second-quarter earnings and future outlook Thursday night. The stock was also cut to a "hold" recommendation with a $90 price target by a sell-side firm. The slower-to-react 200-day line has a negative slope and intersects around $180.

  • GE Stock Is a Buy as Breakup Looms

    The industrial giant will separate into three new companies that could be worth more than it is now.

  • iRobot Is Being Acquired by Amazon for $1.7 Billion. iRobot Stock Soars.

    The tech giant said Friday it was buying smart vacuum cleaner company, iRobot marking its second deal in about the last two weeks. iRobot (ticker: IRBT) is being acquired in an all-cash transaction for roughly $1.7 billion, including debt. The deal works out at $61 a share and is about a 22% premium to iRobot’s closing price on Thursday.

  • Virgin Galactic stock dives after analyst says 'SELL' after launch delay, stock sale plan

    Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. took a 17.3% dive in premarket trading Friday, after Truist analyst Michael Ciarmoli recommended investors sell in the wake of the space-tourism company's announcement that it was again delaying its first commercial launch and that it was selling more stock. Ciarmoli cut his rating to sell from hold and slashed his stock price target to $5 from $8. Of the 13 analysts surveyed by FactSet, five are now bearish, six are neutral and only two are bullish. In ad

  • Here's Why Things Might Be Looking Up For Annaly Capital

    First, they suffered through margin calls, then a refinancing wave, and now a hawkish Federal Reserve. Annaly invests in agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), which are guaranteed by the government. In other words, if we hit a recession and borrowers fail to make their mortgage payments, Annaly still gets its principal and interest.

  • Dow Slumps After Jobs Report, Virgin Galactic Slides—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    The U.S. added 528,000 jobs in July, more than doubling expectations for 258,000, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, better than estimates for 3.6%. “This is an awful number for the Fed and markets,” wrote NatAlliance Securities’ Andrew Brenner. The concern now is that the Federal Reserve will increase its tightening of monetary policy, as a weakening in the labor market is needed to try and rein in red hot inflation.

  • Amazon Buying Roomba Maker iRobot for $1.7 Billion

    Amazon.com is buying Roomba maker iRobot for $1.7 billion, including debt, as the online retailer adds another connected-home product to its portfolio.

  • Suncor Energy quarterly profit surges, plans to divest assets

    (Reuters) -Suncor Energy Inc posted an over fourfold jump in its second-quarter profit on Thursday, as the oil producer benefited from a rally in commodity prices, and floated plans to divest assets and slim down its portfolio. Suncor, Canada's third-largest oil producer, said it has signed a deal to divest its Norway assets for about $410 million, and has also begun a sale process for its entire UK business after receiving interest. The Calgary, Alberta-based firm had reached an agreement with activist investor Elliott Investment Management last month.

  • Stocks Drop, Yields Surge as Jobs Fuel Rate Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks dropped and Treasuries sank after data showed a booming labor market that might prompt the Federal Reserve to raise rates sharply at its next meeting.Most Read from BloombergChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysDemocrats Drop Carried Interest as Sinema Paves Way for Tax VoteThe S&P 500 fell and the two-year Treasury yield jumped toward 3.2% after employers added 528,000 jobs last month, mor

  • 10 Stocks That Will Benefit from CHIPS Act

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks that will benefit from the CHIPS Act. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Stocks That Will Benefit from CHIPS Act. The Chips and Science Act will provide grants and subsidies worth $280 billion to the US technology and semiconductor industry. The National […]

  • DraftKings Stock Surges as Online Betting Company Boosts Revenue Outlook

    The online sports betting platform boosts its revenue outlook for the year to between $2.08 billion and $2.18 billion.

  • Canopy Growth swings to big loss as revenue falls 19%

    Canopy Growth Corp. shares fell 6% in premarket trades Friday after the company said it lost C$2.08 billion ($1.61 billion), or $5.23 a share in its fiscal first quarter, compared to a profit of C$392.42 million, or C$1.02 a share, in the year-ago period. The loss was driven by a non-cash, C$1.73 billion goodwill impairment. Net revenue dropped 19% to C$110.12 million from C$136.21 million. Analysts expected Canopy Growth to lose C$0.29 a share on revenue of C$112.7 million, according to FactSet

  • Are Investors Undervaluing Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) By 21%?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Dynavax Technologies...