Global Contact Lens Market (2021 to 2025) - Size, Trends & Forecasts

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contact Lens Market With Focus on Cosmetic Lens: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global contact lens market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2025).

The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as increasing purchasing power, rising demand by young generation, increasing demand for cosmetic lenses in the entertainment industry, etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are presence of counterfeit products and lack of awareness among consumers.

Scope of the Report

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the contact lens market including detailed description of market sizing and growth. The report provides analysis of the contact lens market by value, by product, by design, by modality, by application and includes regional analysis as well. The report further provides detailed analysis of the global cosmetic contact lens market by product, by material and includes in-depth regional analysis also.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall contact lens market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The major players dominating the contact lens market are Johnson & Johnson, The Cooper Companies, Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Bausch+Lomb) and Alcon. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.

Regional Coverage

  • North America

  • Asia Pacific

  • Europe

  • Rest of the World

Contact lenses have been segmented on the basis of product, design, modality and application. Based on product type, contact lenses have been divided into soft lens, rigid gas permeable (RGP) lens and hybrid lens. On the basis of design, contact lenses have been segregated into spherical, toric, multifocal and others. Applications of contact lens include corrective, therapeutic, cosmetic and prosthetic. Based on modality, contact lenses have been divided into two broad categories: daily and reusable.

Cosmetic contact lenses have been further segmented on the basis of product and material. On the basis of product type, cosmetic contact lenses have been divided into circle and colored. Based on material, cosmetic contact lenses have been distributed into hydrogel and polymer.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction
2.1 Contact Lens: An Overview
2.1.1 Types of Contact Lens
2.1.2 Uses of Contact Lens
2.1.3 Advantages and Disadvantages of Contact Lens
2.2 Contact Lens Segmentation: An Overview
2.3 Cosmetic Contact Lens: An Overview
2.3.1 Types of Cosmetic Contact Lens
2.3.2 Colored Lens Tints
2.3.3 Risks Associated with Cosmetic Contact Lens
2.4 Cosmetic Contact Lens Segmentation: An Overview

3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global Contact Lens Market: An Analysis
3.1.1 Global Contact Lens Market by Value
3.1.2 Global Contact Lens Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW)
3.1.3 Global Contact Lens Market by Product (Soft, Rigid Gas Permeable (RGP), Hybrid)
3.1.4 Global Contact Lens Market by Design (Spherical, Toric, Multifocal and Others)
3.1.5 Global Contact Lens Market by Modality (Daily, Reusable)
3.1.6 Global Contact Lens Market by Application (Corrective, Therapeutic, Cosmetic, Prosthetic)
3.2 Global Contact Lens Market: Product Analysis
3.2.1 Global Soft Contact Lens Market by Value
3.2.2 Global Rigid Gas Permeable (RGP) Contact Lens Market by Value
3.2.3 Global Hybrid Contact Lens Market by Value
3.3 Global Contact Lens Market: Design Analysis
3.3.1 Global Spherical Contact Lens Market by Value
3.3.2 Global Toric Contact Lens Market by Value
3.3.3 Global Multifocal Contact Lens Market by Value
3.3.4 Global Other Contact Lens Market by Value
3.4 Global Contact Lens Market: Modality Analysis
3.4.1 Global Daily Contact Lens Market by Value
3.4.2 Global Reusable Contact Lens Market by Value
3.5 Global Contact Lens Market: Application Analysis
3.5.1 Global Corrective Contact Lens Market by Value
3.5.2 Global Therapeutic Contact Lens Market by Value
3.5.3 Global Prosthetic Contact Lens Market by Value
3.6 Global Cosmetic Contact Lens Market: An Analysis
3.6.1 Global Cosmetic Contact Lens Market by Value
3.6.2 Global Cosmetic Contact Lens Market by Region (Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, RoW)
3.6.3 Global Cosmetic Contact Lens Market by Product (Circle, Colored)
3.6.4 Global Cosmetic Contact Lens Market by Material (Hydrogel, Polymer)
3.7 Global Cosmetic Contact Lens Market: Product Analysis
3.7.1 Global Circle Cosmetic Contact Lens Market by Value
3.7.2 Global Colored Cosmetic Contact Lens Market by Value
3.8 Global Cosmetic Contact Lens Market: Material Analysis
3.8.1 Global Hydrogel Cosmetic Contact Lens Market by Value
3.8.2 Global Polymer Cosmetic Contact Lens Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis
4.1 North America Contact Lens Market: An Analysis
4.1.1 North America Contact Lens Market by Value
4.1.2 North America Contact Lens Market by Application (Cosmetic, Other Applications)
4.1.3 North America Cosmetic Contact Lens Market by Value
4.1.4 North America Cosmetic Contact Lens Market by Product (Circle, Colored)
4.1.5 North America Circle Cosmetic Contact Lens Market by Value
4.1.6 North America Colored Cosmetic Contact Lens Market by Value
4.1.7 North America Other Applications Contact Lens Market by Value
4.2 Europe Contact Lens Market: An Analysis
4.2.1 Europe Contact Lens Market by Value
4.2.2 Europe Contact Lens Market by Application (Cosmetic, Other Applications)
4.2.3 Europe Cosmetic Contact Lens Market by Value
4.2.4 Europe Other Applications Contact Lens Market by Value
4.3 Asia Pacific Contact Lens Market: An Analysis
4.3.1 Asia Pacific Contact Lens Market by Value
4.3.2 Asia Pacific Contact Lens Market by Region (China, Asia Pacific (Excluding China))
4.3.3 China Contact Lens Market by Value
4.3.4 Asia Pacific (Excluding China) Contact Lens Market by Value
4.3.5 Asia Pacific Contact Lens Market by Application (Cosmetic, Other Applications)
4.3.6 Asia Pacific Cosmetic Contact Lens Market by Value
4.3.7 Asia Pacific Other Applications Contact Lens Market by Value
4.4 RoW Contact Lens Market: An Analysis
4.4.1 RoW Contact Lens Market by Value
4.4.2 RoW Contact Lens Market by Application (Cosmetic, Other Applications)
4.4.3 RoW Cosmetic Contact Lens Market by Value
4.4.4 RoW Other Applications Contact Lens Market by Value

5. Market Dynamics
5.1 Growth Drivers
5.1.1 Growing Impact of Social Media
5.1.2 Increasing Purchasing Power
5.1.3 Rising Demand by Young Generation
5.1.4 Rise in Urban Population
5.1.5 Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Lenses in Entertainment Industry
5.2 Challenges
5.2.1 Presence of Counterfeit Products
5.2.2 Lack of Awareness Among Consumers
5.3 Market Trends
5.3.1 Use of e-Commerce Channels
5.3.2 Customized Colored Lenses
5.3.3 Rising Demand for Disposable Lenses

6. Competitive Landscape
6.1 Global Contact Lens Market Players: Financial Comparison
6.2 Global Contact Lens Players by Market Share
6.3 Global Contact Lens Market Players by Products
6.4 China Contact Lens Players by Market Share
6.5 China Contact Lens Market Players by Distribution Channel

7. Company Profiles
7.1 Johnson & Johnson
7.1.1 Business Overview
7.1.2 Financial Overview
7.1.3 Business Strategy
7.2 The Cooper Companies, Inc.
7.2.1 Business Overview
7.2.2 Financial Overview
7.2.3 Business Strategy
7.3 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Bausch+Lomb)
7.3.1 Business Overview
7.3.2 Financial Overview
7.3.3 Business Strategy
7.4 Alcon
7.4.1 Business Overview
7.4.2 Business Strategy

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9wjsk2

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


