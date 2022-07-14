Global Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market Report 2022: Featuring Key Players Allergan, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Bausch & Lomb and Others
Global Market for Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions
Dublin, July 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Contact Lens Solutions - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.2% over the period 2020-2027. Multi Purpose, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.9% CAGR and reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Hydrogen Peroxide-based segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $866.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR
The Contact Lenses Cleaning Solutions market in the U.S. is estimated at US$866.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$290.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
New Formulations to Drive Growth
Companies Focus on New Solutions to Alleviate Contact Lens Discomfort
New Preservatives and Solutions to Address Sensitivity Issues
Select Contact Lens Solutions and Their Constituents
Hydrogen Peroxide-based Solutions Gain Preference Owing to their Higher Disinfection Capability
Rise in Myopic Population to Drive Growth
Global World Population with Myopia and High Myopia (in Million): 2000, 2010, 2020, and 2030
eCommerce and mCommerce Drive Growth Avenues for Contact Lens and Solution Companies
Urbanization and Improved Middle Class Spending: Megatrends with Significant Implications for Contact Lenses and Solutions Market
Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050
Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
Companies Mentioned
Alcon Laboratories, Inc.
Allergan (A Company of AbbVie)
Bausch & Lomb, Incorporated
CLB VISION
CooperVision, Inc.
FreshKon
Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.
Menicon Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ro66q6
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900