Global Contactless Smart Card Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Contactless Payments Bolsters Sector

Company Logo

Global Contactless Smart Card Market

Global Contactless Smart Card Market

Dublin, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contactless Smart Card Market by Type (CPU/MPU Cards, Proximity Cards), Technology (Memory Smart Card, Smartcard Integrated Circuits), Application - Cumulative Impact of High Inflation - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Contactless Smart Card Market size was estimated at USD 19.50 billion in 2022, USD 21.26 billion in 2023, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.18% to reach USD 39.37 billion by 2030.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand in the Healthcare Sector

Growing Demand for Contactless Payments

Increasing Adoption in the Banking and Financial Sector

Restraints

Limited Acceptance of Capital Intensive Pos (Point of Scale) Terminals

Opportunities

Growing Adoption in the Banking and Financial Sector

Ongoing Technological and Infrastructure Advancements

Challenges

High Infrastructure Costs, Along With Security and Data Theft Concerns

Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecasts across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF; multiple currency support helps organization leaders to make better decisions. In this report, the years 2018 and 2021 are considered as historical years, 2022 as the base year, 2023 as the estimated year, and years from 2024 to 2030 are considered as the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



The report on the Global Contactless Smart Card Market identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making. The market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for the market plan. This research report categorizes the Global Contactless Smart Card Market in order to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Story continues

Based on Type, the market is studied across CPU/MPU Cards and Proximity Cards.

Based on Technology, the market is studied across Memory Smart Card and Smartcard Integrated Circuits.

Based on Application, the market is studied across Access Control, Government ID, Payment, and Transit.

Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Nigeria, Norway, Poland, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes vendors in the Global Contactless Smart Card Market. based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) and placed into four quadrants (F: Forefront, P: Pathfinder, N: Niche, and V: Vital). The Global Contactless Smart Card Market FPNV Positioning Matrix representation/visualization further aids businesses in better decision-making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market, providing the idea of revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. This provides insights on vendors performance in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. The Global Contactless Smart Card Market Share Analysis offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. The outcome reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:



The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various strategies for business growth adopted by the vendors. The news in this section covers valuable insights at various stages while keeping up with the business and engaging stakeholders in the economic debate. The Global Contactless Smart Card Market Competitive Scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected helps vendors understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strengths and weaknesses, providing insights to enhance products and services.



The report answers questions such as:



1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Contactless Smart Card Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Contactless Smart Card Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Contactless Smart Card Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Contactless Smart Card Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Contactless Smart Card Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Contactless Smart Card Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Contactless Smart Card Market?



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 223 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $19.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $39.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights



6. Contactless Smart Card Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. CPU/MPU Cards

6.3. Proximity Cards



7. Contactless Smart Card Market, by Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Memory Smart Card

7.3. Smartcard Integrated Circuits



8. Contactless Smart Card Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Access Control

8.3. Government ID

8.4. Payment

8.5. Transit



9. Americas Contactless Smart Card Market



10. Asia-Pacific Contactless Smart Card Market



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Contactless Smart Card Market



12. Competitive Landscape



13. Company Usability Profiles



14. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Alioth, Inc.

Bartronics India Limited

Block, Inc.

CardLogix Corporation

Cubic Corporation

Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

HID Global Corporation

IDEMIA Group

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors NV

Paragon Group Limited

SpringCard SAS

Thales Group

VeriFone, Inc.

Watchdata Technologies Co. Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iodo1b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



