Global Contactless Smart Card Market 2023 - 2028: Rising Deployment in Personal Identification and Access Control Application Drives Growth

Company Logo

Global Contactless Smart Card Market

Global Contactless Smart Card Market

Dublin, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contactless Smart Card Market (2023-2028) by Type, Technology, Applications, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Contactless Smart Card Market is estimated to be USD 21.29 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 32.6 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.89%.



Market Dynamics



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors.

There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are CardLogix Corporation, Dz Card, Entrust, Assa Abloy Group, HID Global Corp., etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Story continues

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Contactless Smart Card Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Contactless Smart Card Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Contactless Smart Card Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 210 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $21.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $32.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Contactless Payments

Growing Deployment in Personal Identification and Access Control Application

Restraints

High Infrastructure Costs

Opportunities

Growing Popularity of E-Commerce

New Mode of Information Security Users Enabled in Blockchain

Challenges

Emergence of Mobile Wallets and Other Alternatives

Safety and Security Concerns

Market Segmentation



The Global Contactless Smart Card Market is segmented based on Type, Technology, Applications, End-Users, and Geography.

By Type, the market is classified into Proximity Card and CPU/MPU Cards.

By Technology, the market is classified into Smartcard Integrated Circuits, Memory Smart Card, Microprocessor Smart Card, and Others.

By Applications, the market is classified into Transaction, Communication, and Security & Access Control.

By End-Users, the market is classified into BFSI, Retail, Government, Healthcare, IT And Telecommunication, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Companies Mentioned

Alioth LLC

Assa Abloy Group

Atos SE

Bartronics Ltd.

Block, Inc.

CardLogix Corp.

CPI Card Group

Dz Card Pvt. Ltd.

Entrust Corp.

Giesecke & Devrient GmbH

HID Global Corp.

Idemia Group

Infineon Technologies Ag

Paragon Group Ltd.

Secura Key

Sony Corp.

SpringCard SAS

Thales Group

VeriFone Systems, Inc.

Watchdata Technologies LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tjb9wr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



