Global Container Handling Equipment Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts
Global Container Handling Equipment Market
Dublin, Dec. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Container Handling Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global container handling equipment market reached a value of US$ 7.31 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 9.55 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.56% during 2021-2027.
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
143
Forecast Period
2021 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021
$7.3 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
$9.55 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
4.5%
Regions Covered
Global
Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Container handling equipment is used in terminals to transport containers from one location to another. It is utilized for managing vessel berthing, inbound container unloading, outbound container loading and storage yards efficiently and securely.
As it offers several benefits, such as durability, longevity, and enhanced productivity, container handling equipment finds extensive applications in the automotive, food and beverages (F&B), chemical, retail, energy, manufacturing, packaging, and transportation industries across the globe.
Container Handling Equipment Market Trends:
At present, there is a rise in the demand for freight transportation to facilitate the supply chain of food, automotive parts, electronics, flowers, vaccines, and medical supplies. This, along with the expanding logistics industry across the globe, represents one of the key factors driving the market.
Moreover, key market players are extensively investing in research and development (R&D) activities to develop new and advanced container handling equipment, such as reach stackers and terminal tractors with an electric engine. This, coupled with the expanding e-commerce industry across the globe, is propelling the growth of the market.
In addition, governments of several countries are implementing stringent regulations for the electrification of container handling equipment to promote environmental-friendly operations. In line with this, they are emphasizing on labor safety, which is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors.
Besides this, the rising utilization of automation in container handling equipment for real-time information of engine performance, fuel economy, tire pressure, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), and maintenance and services, which is positively influencing the market. Other growth-inducing factors are rapid urbanization and improving port terminals.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Anhui Heli Co. Ltd., Cargotec Oyj, CVS ferrari S.P.A., Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Konecranes Oyj, Liebherr-International AG, Lonking Holdings Limited, SANY Group, Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company Limited and Toyota Industries Corporation.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
How has the global container handling equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global container handling equipment market?
What are the key regional markets?
What is the breakup of the market based on the equipment type?
What is the breakup of the market based on the propulsion type?
What is the breakup of the market based on the handling?
What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
What is the structure of the global container handling equipment market and who are the key players?
What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Container Handling Equipment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Equipment Type
6.1 Forklift Truck
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Stacking Crane
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Mobile Harbor Crane
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Rubber-tired Gantry Crane
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Propulsion Type
7.1 Diesel
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Electric
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Hybrid
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Handling
8.1 Automatic
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Manual
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Anhui Heli Co. Ltd.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.2 Cargotec Oyj
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 CVS ferrari S.P.A.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.5 Konecranes Oyj
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.6 Liebherr-International AG
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Lonking Holdings Limited
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 SANY Group
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company Limited
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 Financials
14.3.10 Toyota Industries Corporation
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wgdwju
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900