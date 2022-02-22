U.S. markets open in 1 hour 27 minutes

Global Container Security Market (2021 to 2026) - Expanding Range of IoT Applications Presents Opportunities

·8 min read
Global Container Security Market

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Container Security Market by Component (Container Security Products and Services (Professional, Managed)), Deployment Type (Cloud, On-premises), Vertical (BFSI, Retail, Government, Healthcare), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global container security market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 1.3 billion in 2021 to USD 3.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.0% from 2021 to 2026.

Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Services aim at training and developing expertise, providing timely upgradations to the platform, and helping customers integrate their platforms with other IT solutions. Vendors offer a broad array of services with the help of cutting-edge technologies, tools, and strategies to meet the needs of organizations. Training and consulting services are designed to enhance employees' skills so that they can meet the requirements of the patrons and boost the organization's productivity. Deployment and integration services ensure the proper integration of the container security platforms and services with various other components of the IT system. Support and maintenance services aim at providing technical support to customers and delivering enhancements and upgradations to the platform.

By services, the container security market is segmented into professional and managed services. Professional services include consulting services, training and education services, and support and maintenance services.

On premise segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period

Organizations, especially large enterprises, are still using on-premises deployment type on a large scale. The on-premises deployment type enables the deployment of container security within a company's premises. The on-premises deployment of container security solutions helps customers maintain compliance needs and ensure the security of applications that are being deployed. The on-premises deployment type is one of the oldest and traditional approaches to deploying software and solutions and is preferred by enterprises due to factors, such as the ability to store data within the company's premises, the availability of security measures, and the elimination of third-party involvement.

Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific has witnessed advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific includes developed and developing economies, such as China, Japan, India, Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam, South Korea, and Indonesia. Asia Pacific is taking aggressive initiatives to leverage the IT infrastructure, enabling commercial users to adopt cutting-edge technologies.

The increasing adoption of containers and microservice architecture, among SMEs, is acting as the major driving factor for the container security market in the region. The affordability and ease of deployment of container services among enterprises are another driving factor for the adoption of container security in the region. Hence, the region is growing at the highest CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Market
4.2 Container Security Market, by Component, 2021
4.3 Market, by Deployment Mode, 2021 Vs. 2026
4.4 Market Share of Top Three Verticals and Regions, 2021
4.5 Market, by Organization Size, 2021 & 2026
4.6 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Increasing Vulnerabilities and Cyberattacks Promoting Container Security Platforms
5.2.1.2 Increasing Popularity of Microservices and Digital Transformation Across Enterprises
5.2.1.3 Rise in East-West Traffic in a Container-Based Data Center
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Limited Security Budgets Among Startups/Smes
5.2.2.2 Faster Deployment of Applications Resulting in Faster Failure
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Containers (Container-As-A-Service) Across Verticals
5.2.3.2 Expanding Range of IoT Applications
5.2.3.3 Leveraging Ai and Ml to Provide Better Container Security
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Limited Technical Expertise and Lack of Awareness About Container Technologies and Security
5.2.4.2 Presence of a Large Number of Open-Source Vendors Offering Container Platforms
5.3 Impact of COVID- 19 on Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities
5.3.2 Restraints and Challenges
5.3.2.1 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.4 Regulatory Implications
5.4.1 Introduction
5.4.2 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (Pci Dss)
5.4.3 Information Technology (It) Act, 2000
5.4.4 General Data Protection Regulation Compliance
5.4.5 Container Security Verification Standard
5.4.6 Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act (Cisa), 2015
5.4.7 EU Cybersecurity Act
5.5 Use Cases
5.5.1 Use Case: Aqua Security Helped Thoughtworks to Manage Container Vulnerabilities and Secure Cloud Accounts
5.5.2 Use Case: Red Hat Helped Ascend Money to Develop a Centralized Platform for Faster Service Deliveries
5.5.3 Use Case: Trend Micro Helped Clouticity to Protect the Healthcare Data for Millions of Patients
5.5.4 Use Case: Sysdig Helped Blablacar to Empower Developers to Manage Security Risks
5.6 Technology Analysis
5.6.1 Container Security and Artificial Intelligence
5.6.2 Container Security and Deep Learning
5.6.3 Container Security and Cloud Computing
5.7 Ecosystem
5.8 Value Chain
5.9 Patents
5.10 Pricing
5.11 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customers
5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 Container Security Market, by Feature
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Vulnerability Management
6.3 Runtime Protection
6.4 Compliance Management
6.5 Authentication Management
6.6 Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery Integrations
6.7 Access Control

7 Container Security Market, by Component
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Products
7.2.1 Products: Market Drivers
7.2.2 Products: COVID-19 Impact
7.3 Services
7.3.1 Services: Market Drivers
7.3.2 Services: COVID-19 Impact
7.3.3 Professional Services
7.3.4 Managed Services

8 Container Security Market, by Deployment Mode
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cloud
8.2.1 Cloud Deployment Mode: Market Drivers
8.2.2 Cloud Deployment Mode: COVID-19 Impact
8.3 On-Premises
8.3.1 On-Premises Deployment Mode: Market Drivers
8.3.2 On-Premises Deployment Mode: COVID-19 Impact

9 Container Security Market, by Organization Size
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
9.2.1 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: Market Drivers
9.2.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact
9.3 Large Enterprises
9.3.1 Large Enterprises: Market Drivers
9.3.2 Large Enterprises: COVID-19 Impact

10 Container Security Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.2.1 Bfsi: Market Drivers
10.2.2 Bfsi: Market COVID-19 Impact
10.3 Retail
10.3.1 Retail: Market Drivers
10.3.2 Retail: Market COVID-19 Impact
10.4 Government
10.4.1 Government: Market Drivers
10.4.2 Government: Market COVID-19 Impact
10.5 Healthcare
10.5.1 Healthcare: Market Drivers
10.5.2 Healthcare: Market COVID-19 Impact
10.6 Manufacturing
10.6.1 Manufacturing: Market Drivers
10.6.2 Manufacturing: Market COVID-19 Impact
10.7 It & Telecommunication
10.7.1 It & Telecommunication: Market Drivers
10.7.2 It & Telecommunication: Market COVID-19 Impact
10.8 Other Verticals

11 Container Security Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Evaluation Framework
12.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant
12.3.1 Overview
12.3.2 Product Footprint
12.3.3 Company Evaluation Quadrant
12.3.4 Stars
12.3.5 Emerging Leaders
12.3.6 Pervasive Players
12.3.7 Participants
12.4 Startup Evaluation Quadrant
12.4.1 Progressive Companies
12.4.2 Responsive Companies
12.4.3 Dynamic Companies
12.4.4 Starting Blocks
12.5 Revenue Analysis
12.6 Market Share Analysis

13 Company Profiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Large Players
13.2.1 Microsoft
13.2.2 Google
13.2.3 Aws
13.2.4 Ibm
13.2.5 Vmware
13.2.6 Mcafee
13.2.7 Palo Alto Networks
13.2.8 Cisco
13.2.9 Juniper Networks
13.2.10 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
13.2.11 Qualys
13.2.12 Crowdstrike
13.2.13 Tenable
13.2.14 Check Point
13.2.15 Rapid7
13.2.16 Zscaler
13.2.17 Trend Micro
13.2.18 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
13.3 Sme Players
13.3.1 Sysdig
13.3.2 Snyk
13.3.3 Sonatype
13.3.4 Aqua Security
13.3.5 Fidelis Cybersecurity
13.4 Start-Up Players
13.4.1 Anchore
13.4.2 Capsule8
13.4.3 Neuvector (Acquired by Suse)
13.4.4 Threat Stack
13.4.5 Confluera
13.4.6 Fugue Inc.

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tnp7v2

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


