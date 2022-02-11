U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,473.75
    -23.75 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,998.00
    -141.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,593.25
    -107.75 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,035.00
    -13.50 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.30
    +0.42 (+0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,826.80
    -10.60 (-0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    22.94
    -0.58 (-2.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1391
    -0.0040 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0310
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.05
    +5.09 (+25.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3557
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.0160
    -0.0140 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,381.66
    -1,140.83 (-2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.32
    -14.86 (-1.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,612.40
    -60.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

The global container security market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 1.3 billion in 2021 to USD 3.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.0%

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

from 2021 to 2026. The container security market is driven by various factors, such as increasing vulnerabilities and cyberattacks and increasing popularity of microservices and digital transformation across enterprises.

New York, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Container Security Market by Component, Deployment Type, Vertical And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05813061/?utm_source=GNW


Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Services aim at training and developing expertise, providing timely upgradations to the platform, and helping customers integrate their platforms with other IT solutions.Vendors offer a broad array of services with the help of cutting-edge technologies, tools, and strategies to meet the needs of organizations.

Training and consulting services are designed to enhance employees’ skills so that they can meet the requirements of the patrons and boost the organization’s productivity.Deployment and integration services ensure the proper integration of the container security platforms and services with various other components of the IT system.

Support and maintenance services aim at providing technical support to customers and delivering enhancements and upgradations to the platform.
By services, the container security market is segmented into professional and managed services. Professional services include consulting services, training and education services, and support and maintenance services.

On premise segment to account for a higher market share during the forecast period
Organizations, especially large enterprises, are still using on-premises deployment type on a large scale.The on-premises deployment type enables the deployment of container security within a company’s premises.

The on-premises deployment of container security solutions helps customers maintain compliance needs and ensure the security of applications that are being deployed. The on-premises deployment type is one of the oldest and traditional approaches to deploying software and solutions and is preferred by enterprises due to factors, such as the ability to store data within the company’s premises, the availability of security measures, and the elimination of third-party involvement.

Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Asia Pacific has witnessed advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies and is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Asia Pacific includes developed and developing economies, such as China, Japan, India, Singapore, the Philippines, Vietnam, South Korea, and Indonesia.

Asia Pacific is taking aggressive initiatives to leverage the IT infrastructure, enabling commercial users to adopt cutting-edge technologies.The increasing adoption of containers and microservice architecture, among SMEs, is acting as the major driving factor for the container security market in the region.

The affordability and ease of deployment of container services among enterprises are another driving factor for the adoption of container security in the region. Hence, the region is growing at the highest CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the container security market.
• By company type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 45%, and Tier 3: 20%
• By designation: C-level: 40%, Manager and Other: 60%
• By region: APAC: 45%, Europe: 35%, North America: 20%

Major vendors offering container security solutions are Microsoft Corporation (US), Amazon Web Services, Inc (US), Google, LLC (US), IBM Corporation (US), VMware, Inc. (US), McAfee Corporation (US), Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (US), Cisco System, Inc. (US), Juniper Networks (US), Qualys, Inc. (US), CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (US), Tenable, Inc. (US), Check Point Software Technologies (Israel), Rapid7 (US), Zscaler (US), Sysdig, Inc. (US), Snyk (UK), Sonatype (US), Aqua Security (Israel), and Fidelis Cybersecurity (US).
The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the container security market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Research coverage
The market study covers the container security market size across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential of this market across different segments: component, deployment mode, vertical and region.

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key benefits of buying the report
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall container security market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05813061/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • A $6 Billion Wipeout Was an Omen for Food Delivery Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s food delivery firms are finding out the hard way that investors are no longer willing to look past continual losses and rising costs.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Markets WrapU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainDelivery Hero SE’s shares shed close to a third of the

  • Why Micron Technology Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) were spiking in early trading on Thursday, up as much as 7.4% in early trading before settling into a 5% gain as of this writing. Late on Wednesday, NAND flash suppliers Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) and Japan-based Kioxia, which have a joint venture to produce NAND flash chips, announced that contamination of some key materials at two of their Japanese production sites would hurt the companies' joint output of NAND. More often than not, supply has exceeded demand in recent years and NAND flash prices have generally been on a downward trend.

  • Report: Amazon retail CEO Dave Clark sells Medina home, moves to Dallas

    The move came before Washington's 7% capital gains tax was set to take effect at the beginning of 2022.

  • Top China Chipmaker Warns of Growing Shortfall as U.S. Decouples

    (Bloomberg) -- Manufacturers in China are increasingly looking to source chips locally because they fear the U.S. and other governments may prioritize domestic users of the semiconductors vital to national security, a senior executive at the country’s top chipmaker said Friday.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustFed Doesn’t Yet Favor a Half-Point Hike or an Emergency MoveThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownTreasuries Sink With Stocks as Rate Bets Repriced: Marke

  • These 4 Stocks Make Up Nearly 75% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is one of the world's greatest investors. Speaking strictly from a nominal basis, tech kingpin Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is, hands down, Buffett's greatest investment.

  • What's included in Biden's $5 billion EV plan

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discuss the challenges President Biden's $5 billion electric vehicle plan might face.

  • Ford Idles More Production Capacity. The Reason Isn’t What You Expect.

    Ford has been forced to take more production capacity offline, according to reports. The issue isn't the chip shortage.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Microsoft Stock

    What do cloud computing, digital transformation, productivity, enterprise automation and security all have in common? All are secular growth trends powering Microsoft’s (MSFT) top-line, according to Morgan Stanley’s Keith Weiss. Couple those mega trends with the “strong operational efficiency driving margin expansion,” and the result is a company that will reach $20+ in EPS in 5 years time. We are now approaching the mid-cycle phase on the economy’s path to recovery, says Weiss, who believes inv

  • Why 2U Is Getting Cut in Half Today

    Shares of 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) plummeted 45% in morning trading Thursday after the education technology specialist reported solid fourth-quarter earnings, but offered up very weak guidance for the coming year. 2U lost more than $8 per share at 11:17 am ET, after CFO Paul Lalljie said guidance for the provider of online degree programs to colleges and universities offered "a disciplined growth strategy and continued progress toward profitability." 2U got a big boost from the pandemic over the past two years as COVID-19 drove an explosion in remote education opportunities.

  • Is NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Worth US$26.1 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of NIO Inc. ( NYSE:NIO...

  • Warren Buffett’s Top Stock Last Year Was the Bank He’s Been Bailing On

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s best-performing stock last year? One he’s been dumping.Most Read from BloombergThe Housing Boom May Be About to Go BustThe Housing Party Is Starting to Wind DownU.S. Inflation Charges Higher With Larger-Than-Forecast GainStocks, Bonds Extend Declines on Bullard Comments: Markets WrapMusk Looks Increasingly Isolated as Automakers Embrace LidarWells Fargo & Co. shares delivered a total return of 61% last year, outpacing every other company listed in the most recent

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped, Popped, and Dropped Again Today

    After dropping steeply early Thursday morning, then recovering in the late morning, it's afternoon now, and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock is down again -- by 2% as of 2:25 p.m. ET. It's not entirely clear what has investors upset with Nvidia, though. On the one hand,  Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) just revealed that it has won some more business from Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which chose to use AMD EPYC processors to power Google Cloud's new "C2D virtual machine" offering.

  • Raymond James’ 2 Stock Picks With Over 70% Upside Potential

    What can it all mean when mega-cap stocks and US Treasuries start behaving as if they were penny stocks? Tavis McCourt, Institutional Equity Strategist at Raymond James, has an idea about that. “We would argue it shows a complete lack of conviction by investors in certain business models/earnings power, and the state of the economy overall,” McCourt wrote. McCourt is talking of the spell of extreme volatility the markets are currently going through, noting that investors can’t make up their mind

  • A top banker received a $20 million bonus after four firms made him job offers as Wall Street goes to extremes to recruit and retain talent

    Some employees at financial institutions are reconsidering their long hours and looking elsewhere for opportunities.

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    We saw large market declines as 2022 got started – but the real story was the increase in volatility. Especially at the beginning of February, when the market losses leveled off, daily trading was characterized by strong swings up and down. It’s a situation that puts a burden on investors, to recognize the right time to buy in for optimal profits. The key is not to try and ‘time’ it on daily trading, but to look at longer trends and future predictors. One place to find indicators toward a stock’

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures extend declines after hot inflation print

    Stock futures dipped Thursday evening to add to earlier losses across the three major indexes, with jitters over a swift tightening of financial conditions increasing on the heels of a multi-decade high print on inflation.

  • Expedia posts huge profit beat in Q4, Zillow Group earnings slightly better than estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre reports earnings for Expedia and Zillow Group.

  • Nvidia Stock Is in a Bear Market. Why It’s Time to Buy the Highflying Chip Maker.

    The company's shares have tumbled from their 2021 high. But with the "metaverse" providing a tailwind, it may be time to buy.

  • 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    When dividend stocks go on sale, it can be an opportunity for investors to lock in a higher-than-normal yield. The dividend yield, of course is a function of both quarterly payments and the share price; when the latter falls, the yield goes up. A couple of already high-yielding stocks that are paying more than the S&P 500 average of 1.3% and have fallen near their 52-week lows are Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD) and 3M (NYSE: MMM).

  • The stock split from Google’s parent may spark a wave, Bank of America analysts say

    Stock splits usually work, and the 20-for-1 split by Google's parent company Alphabet may spark a wave.