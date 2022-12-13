U.S. markets open in 4 hours 45 minutes

Global Containers as a Service Market Report 2022 to 2027: Benefits of Cost-Effectiveness and Increased Productivity Drive Growth

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Containers as a Service Market

Global Containers as a Service Market
Global Containers as a Service Market

Dublin, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Containers as a Service Market by Service Type (Management and Orchestration, Security, Monitoring and Analytics), Deployment Model (Public, Private, Hybrid), Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The CaaS market size is expected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2022 to USD 5.6 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.7% during the forecast period.

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

205

Forecast Period

2022 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$2 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$5.6 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

22.7%

Regions Covered

Global

The security services can help organizations reduce huge losses by cyber attacks

The container runtime is one of the most difficult parts of a container stack to secure because traditional security tools were not designed to monitor the running containers.

The next layer to be secured is the registries. Since the registry is central to the way a containerized environment operates, it is essential to secure it. Intrusions or vulnerabilities within the registry provide an easy opening for compromising the running application.

Another essential component of the stack that needs security is the orchestrator. Containers are useful for both stateless and stateful applications. Protecting the attached storage is a key element of securing stateful services. Thus, the container security service is an important part of CaaS and is provided by many pure-play vendors, such as Black Duck, Aqua Security, and Tenable.

The private clouds are created for specific groups or organizations that require granular data control

As security is the most important concern, many organizations are in favor of adopting the private cloud deployment model within the corporate firewall. The private cloud offers better control of the data along with reduced risk of data loss and concerns related to regulatory compliance.

Due to these benefits, many enterprises prefer private cloud usage to ensure safety and security. Unlike the public cloud, private cloud infrastructure is managed either internally or through a third party, which may host it internally or externally. Private clouds are created for specific groups or organizations that require granular control over their data. Enterprises opting for private cloud need a highly secure and centralized storage infrastructure that can be accessed by an authorized user.

The need for government compliance and regulatory requirements related to managing organizational data would increase the adoption of CaaS among SMEs.

The intense competitive market scenario has encouraged the SMEs to invest in CaaS, and derive insights from a large pool of data for their business growth. As compared to large enterprises, the SMEs face resource crunch and require cost-effective methods to solve complexities for better cost optimization of their assets and requirements.

Adoption of containerized applications to help enterprises estimate demand accurately and quickly

The manufacturing vertical is categorized into different types of manufacturers, which include heavy manufacturers, light manufacturers, process manufacturers, and discrete manufacturers. Access to the right type of computing resources, at the right time, in the right quantity is a big challenge for many enterprises. Cloud adoption is growing across the manufacturing vertical to plan, build, and orchestrate business models and IT services. By using cloud-based container services, enterprises can speed-up their product design and testing, and gain a competitive advantage. Manufacturing processes are highly complex as they need to analyze and forecast the demand and supply of goods regularly.

North America to dominate the CaaS market in 2022

The presence of two major economies in North America: the US and Canada are expected to boost the adoption of CaaS in the region. Moreover, the end-use industries in the region such as BFSI and retail are focusing on improving customer experience and reducing sales cycle, which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

The adoption of the CaaS is expected to be the highest in North America due to the rapid adoption of IaaS among insight-intensive enterprises in this region as compared to other regions.

The region is an early adopter and host to innovative initiatives for advanced analytics solutions and practices, such as big data, machine learning, information science, and high-performance computing. Most of CaaS vendors, including major players, have direct or indirect presence in this region via system integrators, distributors, and resellers.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Brief Overview of Containers as a Service Market
4.2 Market, by Component, 2022 Vs. 2027
4.3 Market, by Deployment Model, 2022 Vs. 2027
4.4 Market, by Organization Size, 2022 Vs. 2027
4.5 Market, by Vertical, 2022 Vs. 2027
4.6 Market: Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Benefits of Cost-Effectiveness and Increased Productivity
5.2.1.2 Greater Flexibility Than On-Premises Containers
5.2.1.3 Increasing Popularity of Microservices
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Heavy Increase in Container Sprawl
5.2.2.2 Difficulty in Achieving Security and Compliance
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emergence of IoT Applications
5.2.3.2 Rise in Hybrid Cloud Deployment Models
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Persistent Storage Issues
5.2.4.2 Lack of Enterprise Devops Culture
5.3 Architectural Framework
5.4 Pricing and Deal Analysis
5.5 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

6 Containers as a Service Market, by Service Type
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Service Type: Market Drivers
6.2 Monitoring & Analytics
6.2.1 Modern Monitoring Solutions to Provide Robust Capabilities to Track Potential Failures
6.3 Security
6.3.1 Enables Enterprises to Protect Workloads Against Modern Threats
6.4 Continuous Integration & Continuous Deployment
6.4.1 Ci/Cd Framework Over Containers Automatically Build, Package, and Deploy Applications
6.5 Storage & Networking
6.5.1 Network & Storage Services Delivered by Software-Defined, Container-Native Plugins Designed for Kubernetes
6.6 Management & Orchestration
6.6.1 Container Orchestration to Automate Deployment, Management, Scaling, and Networking
6.7 Training & Consulting
6.7.1 Consulting Services Help Enterprises Make Informed Decisions
6.8 Support & Maintenance
6.8.1 Helps Address Technical Queries and Delivers Cost-Effective Support

7 Containers as a Service Market, by Deployment Model
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Deployment Model: Market Drivers
7.2 Public Cloud
7.2.1 Offers Scalability, Reliability, Flexibility, and Location-Independent Services
7.3 Private Cloud
7.3.1 Private Clouds Created for Specific Groups or Organizations That Require Granular Data Control
7.4 Hybrid Cloud
7.4.1 Rising Hybrid Cloud Usage Due to Increasing Microservice and Management Service Data Environment

8 Containers as a Service Market, by Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers
8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.2.1 Adoption of CaaS to Result in Increased Revenue and Improved Business Efficiency
8.3 Large Enterprises
8.3.1 CaaS Solutions and Services Enable Large Enterprises to Improve Profit Margins by Reducing Opex and Capex

9 Containers as a Service Market, by Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers
9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
9.2.1 CaaS Solutions Help Banks Modernize Digital Foundations for a Competitive Edge
9.3 Manufacturing
9.3.1 Adoption of Containerized Applications to Help Enterprises Estimate Demand Accurately and Quickly
9.4 Media, Entertainment & Gaming
9.4.1 Media, Entertainment & Gaming Companies to Reduce Opex and Offer Better Customer Experiences Using CaaS
9.5 It & Telecommunications
9.5.1 It & Telecommunications Vertical to Provide On-Demand Availability of Information and Real-Time Services
9.6 Retail & Consumer Goods
9.6.1 CaaS to Leverage New Technologies to Gather Insights into Consumer's Purchase Preferences
9.7 Transportation & Logistics
9.7.1 Adoption of Container Services Across Organizations to Help Achieve Freight and Fare Management
9.8 Healthcare & Life Sciences
9.8.1 CaaS to Enable Healthcare It and Devops Teams Deploy Applications in Hipaa-Compliant Cloud
9.9 Travel & Hospitality
9.9.1 CaaS to Help Travel & Hospitality Companies Better Manage Current and Future Industry Challenges
9.10 Other Verticals

10 Containers as a Service Market, by Region

11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Market Share of Top Vendors
11.3 Historical Revenue Analysis of Leading Players
11.4 Competitive Scenario
11.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant
11.5.1 Stars
11.5.2 Emerging Leaders
11.5.3 Pervasive Players
11.5.4 Participants
11.6 Company Product Footprint Analysis

12 Company Profiles
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Key Companies
12.2.1 Microsoft
12.2.2 Cisco
12.2.3 Huawei Technologies
12.2.4 Oracle
12.2.5 Ibm
12.2.6 Amazon Web Services (Aws)
12.2.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise
12.2.8 Google
12.2.9 Vmware
12.2.10 Docker
12.2.11 Suse
12.2.12 Red Hat
12.2.13 Tata Communications
12.2.14 Alibaba Cloud
12.2.15 Dxc Technology

13 Adjacent Markets

14 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j1v39d

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


