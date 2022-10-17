U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Analysis Report 2022: From Serving Caches to Edge Platforms, CDNs are Evolving to Fuel Transformational Growth and Accelerate Next Generation Applications

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Content Delivery Network (CDN): Growth Opportunities and Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines the market of CDN vendors, including commercial CDN providers (those caching content in their own or partnering networks of servers), telco CDN providers (telecommunications operators using their transit and server infrastructure), and value-adding resellers.

While each vendor defines its portfolio differently, this study classifies the range of services into three proximate segments: delivery, edge, and security.

CDN providers are no longer just single-service vendors; they are evolving into multifaceted hybrid businesses serving a variety of industries. The initial goal of the CDN environment was to accelerate the delivery of static content. However, over the last 10 years, vendors have expanded their portfolios with complementary and parallel offerings.

The functional use cases increasingly demand resources and features from each segment, blending all three at the same time. CDN vendors are transitioning into edge platform providers, and while this brings them into the territory of major cloud providers and other specialized service providers, they differentiate themselves by accelerating content and application performance with a large and distributed network of points of presence and reaching into the networks of global communication service providers (CSPs).

The recent growth in the CDN market is mainly attributable to rising consumer demand for content (especially video), heightened expectations for performance, and a broadened perspective of what is important for reliable service. The CDN space will see steady revenue growth with increasing traffic and rising performance expectations, although each segment will be contributing at differing degrees and with differing dynamics.

The study examines the key factors driving and restraining the growth of this market, provides revenue forecasts and revenue share analyses, delineates the competitive environment, and concludes by identifying the growth opportunities emerging from the developments of this space that market players can leverage.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the CDN Market

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis

  • Segmentation

  • Key Competitors

  • Growth Metrics

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Driver Analysis

  • Growth Restraints

  • Growth Restraint Analysis

  • Forecast Assumptions

  • Revenue Forecast

  • Revenue Forecast - Delivery

  • Revenue Forecast - Edge Compute

  • Revenue Forecast - Security

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis

  • Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

  • Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

  • Regional Trends Analysis

  • Competitive Environment

  • Revenue Share

  • Revenue Share Analysis

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Growth of Metaverse and Virtual and Augmented Reality

  • Growth Opportunity 2: 5G Convergence

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Cooperation Across Industry

  • Growth Opportunity 4: Compliance Assured Applications

  • Growth Opportunity 5: Support for Global Small and Medium Businesses

4. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hy2drm


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


