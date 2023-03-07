U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market to Reach $298.1 Billion by 2030

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961349/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market to Reach $298.1 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Content Delivery Network (CDN) estimated at US$52.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$298.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 24.2% over the period 2022-2030. Dynamic Content, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 25.1% CAGR and reach US$244 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Static Content segment is readjusted to a revised 20.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $14.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 32.7% CAGR

The Content Delivery Network (CDN) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$14.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$85.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 32.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.6% and 20.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.9% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 13 Featured)
- Akamai Technologies, Inc.
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Arkena
- Aryaka Networks
- AT&T, Inc.
- CDNetworks
- CDNvideo
- CenturyLink
- ChinaCache
- CloudFlare
- Comcast Technology Solutions
- Deutsche Telekom A.G.
- Fastly, Inc.
- Google Inc.
- Imperva Incapsula
- Instart Logic Inc.
- Limelight Networks, Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Nokia
- NTT Communications Corporation
- Qwilt
- StackPath
- Verizon Digital Media Services
- Wangsu Science & Technology


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961349/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Content Delivery Network (CDN) - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dynamic Content by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Dynamic Content by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Dynamic Content by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Static Content by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Static Content by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Static Content by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Solutions by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Solutions by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail & eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Retail & eCommerce by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR

Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government & Public Sector by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Government & Public Sector
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Government & Public
Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 37: World Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic
Content and Static Content - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic Content and Static Content
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dynamic Content and Static Content for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Vertical - Media &
Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and
Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other Verticals for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic
Content and Static Content - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic Content and Static Content
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dynamic Content and Static Content for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Vertical - Media &
Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and
Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce,
BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other
Verticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic
Content and Static Content - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic Content and Static Content
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dynamic Content and Static Content for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Vertical - Media &
Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and
Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce,
BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other
Verticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic
Content and Static Content - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: China Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic Content and Static Content
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dynamic Content and Static Content for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Vertical - Media &
Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and
Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce,
BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other
Verticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %
CAGR

Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic
Content and Static Content - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic Content and Static Content
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dynamic Content and Static Content for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Vertical - Media &
Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and
Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce,
BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other
Verticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic
Content and Static Content - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: France Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic Content and Static Content
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dynamic Content and Static Content for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Vertical - Media &
Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and
Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 16-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce,
BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other
Verticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic
Content and Static Content - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic Content and Static Content
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dynamic Content and Static Content for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Vertical - Media &
Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and
Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce,
BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other
Verticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic
Content and Static Content - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic Content and Static Content
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dynamic Content and Static Content for the Years
2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Solutions and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Vertical - Media &
Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and
Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Content Delivery
Network (CDN) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce,
BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other
Verticals for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Content Delivery Network (CDN) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for
2023 (E)
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic
Content and Static Content - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: UK Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic Content and Static Content
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Content Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Dynamic Content and Static Content for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030

Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Component - Solutions and
Services - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: UK Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Component - Solutions and Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: UK 16-Year Perspective for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Solutions and Services for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Vertical - Media &
Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other Verticals -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: UK Historic Review for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Vertical - Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail &
eCommerce, BFSI, Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and
Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: UK 16-Year Perspective for Content Delivery Network
(CDN) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Media & Entertainment, IT & Telecom, Retail & eCommerce, BFSI,
Healthcare, Government & Public Sector and Other Verticals for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Content Delivery Network (CDN) by Content Type - Dynamic
Content and Static Content - Independent Analysis of Annual

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961349/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


