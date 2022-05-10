U.S. markets close in 4 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,978.95
    -12.29 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,127.75
    -117.95 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,607.74
    -15.51 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,750.38
    -11.70 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.74
    -2.35 (-2.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.20
    -12.40 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    -0.22 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0543
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9560
    -0.1230 (-3.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2309
    -0.0022 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2250
    -0.1380 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,197.95
    -987.12 (-3.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    726.15
    +8.95 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,261.06
    +44.48 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

Global Content Editing Services Procurement - Sourcing and Intelligence - Exclusive Report by SpendEdge

·2 min read

  • Over 200 Forbes 2000 companies rely on SpendEdge' s actionable insights.

  • SpendEdge Is the Preferred Procurement Market Intelligence Partner for 120+ Fortune 500 Firms

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Content Editing Services Procurement market is expected to garner USD 4.06 Billion by 2025, rising at a CAGR of 7.87% from 2021 to 2025. The report offers all-inclusive insights into the present condition and future scope of the industry by deeply analyzing market drivers and restraints, opportunities, major segments, and regions.

Content Editing Services Market
Content Editing Services Market

Download PDF Sample Procurement Report of Content Editing Services Market

Key Points Covered in the Content Editing Services Market Report:

  • Am I engaging with the right suppliers?

  • Which KPIs should I use to evaluate my incumbent suppliers?

  • Which supplier selection criteria are relevant for ERP Software?

  • What are the ERP Software category essentials in terms of SLAs and RFx?

Key Global Suppliers in the Content Editing Services Market:

  • Melen LLC

  • Crowd Content Media Inc

  • Cambridge Proofreading & Editing LLC

Get Quick Access to the Key Global Suppliers Profiled Extensively in This Report

The Content Editing Services Market report evaluates suppliers based on provision for applicable insurance policy, real-time analysis, pipeline software solutions, and conduct pipeline surveys. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, legal requirements, quality control, change management procedures, pricing models, penalty clauses, SLA nuances, acceptance criteria, and evaluation criteria.

Request a Report Sample to Gain Comprehensive Insights at Content Editing Services Market:

https://www.procurement.spendedge.com/report/content-editing-services-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Related Trending Topics:

  1. Thin Film Deposition Services Sourcing and Procurement Report

  2. Air Compressors Sourcing and Procurement Report

  3. Leak Detection Equipment – Procurement Forecast and Analysis Report

  4. Steel Pipe Sourcing and Procurement Report

  5. Pipeline Equipment Sourcing and Procurement Report

Subscribe to our "Free Limited Period Starter Procurement Plan" to get the following:

  • View 6 full reports

  • View 800+ report samples

  • Pre-order upcoming reports

  • Dedicated account manager

Subscribe Now for FREE!

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contact
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-content-editing-services-procurement---sourcing-and-intelligence---exclusive-report-by-spendedge-301542385.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Energy Transfer Is About to Stomp on the Gas

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has invested billions of dollars in building one of the largest energy midstream companies in the country. The master limited partnership (MLP) has completed a steady stream of expansion projects and acquisitions, giving it a nearly unparalleled footprint. The company is working on a growing list of development projects while also pursuing strategic acquisitions that could reaccelerate its growth engine.

  • For hype-wary IBM, quantum-computing sales are close, but not too close

    IBM has set a new goal for propelling the legacy technology company ahead of its rivals: a quantum computer ready for commercial use, three years from now. In an interview Monday ahead of the company's Think conference, Chief Executive Arvind Krishna said International Business Machines Corp would have a more-than-4,000 qubit quantum computer ready by 2025, a jump from its hardware with 127 qubits today. Companies for years have touted quantum computing's potential, with little to show for it beyond error-prone machines and basic applications with early clients.

  • Williams CEO Puzzled as U.S. Northeast Burns More Oil for Power

    (Bloomberg) -- Sit down with Alan Armstrong, CEO of Williams Cos., and it doesn’t take long for his frustration over U.S. energy policy to bubble to the surface. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkrainePhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global Rout“The

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • JPMorgan’s ‘Uninvestable’ Call on China Was Published in Error

    (Bloomberg) -- In the buttoned-down world of Wall Street research, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s description of Chinese Internet companies was an instant shocker: “uninvestable.”Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkrainePhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global

  • Apple loses director of machine learning over its office return policy

    Apple has reportedly lost director of machine learning Ian Goodfellow over its return-to-office policy.

  • Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rising Output, Lower Demand Cap Prices

    A surprise jump in output and a change in the weather forecast encouraged speculative longs to take profits.

  • U.S. retail gasoline prices hit new record, as refiners struggle to meet demand

    Retail gasoline prices in the United States rose on Tuesday and hit another all-time record, surpassing one set in March, as global refineries grappled with a bottleneck that has sent prices soaring ahead of driving season. Since March 30, Brent crude futures have lost 7%, but gasoline futures are up 9.4%, and hit a record on Friday of $3.7590 per gallon before selling off on Monday. Refinery closures due to both scheduled maintenance and unplanned upsets have boosted fuel prices even as the United States and other nations have taken steps to boost worldwide crude supply.

  • My Best FAANG Stock to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Alphabet missed earnings estimates on the bottom line, Meta Platforms posted its slowest sales growth as a public company, Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in a decade, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) turned in its first quarterly loss since 2015. In the first quarter, Amazon's revenue grew just 7% to $116 billion, and online store sales actually fell 3%. On the bottom line, the retail titan posted a net loss of $3.8 billion -- its first quarterly loss in seven years.

  • Most Americans think they can afford their retirement

    More than 7 in 10 workers and nearly 8 in 10 (77%) retirees said they are very or somewhat confident they will have enough money to live comfortably throughout their retirement years.

  • Stock Market Crash: 3 Absolute Bargains Just Begging to Be Bought

    Buckle up, because volatility is back in a big way on Wall Street. This past Thursday, May 5, just a day after the Federal Reserve increased interest rates by their largest amount in two decades (50 basis points), all of the major indexes crashed. Although "crash" is a bit of a subjective term, the nominal and percentage declines for all of the indexes sent shockwaves throughout Wall Street.

  • Moderna Files Motion To Dismiss COVID-19 Vaccine Related Patent Claims: WSJ

    Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is trying to fight off rival companies’ patent infringement claims related to its COVID-19 vaccine, arguing that the companies may only pursue their claims by seeking royalties from the federal government. As per Wall Street Journal report, Moderna filed a motion to dismiss some of the patent-infringement claims in the lawsuit filed by Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) and Genevant Sciences GmbH in federal court in Delaware. Arbutus and Genevant claimed in their la

  • Appian soars after winning $2.04 billion verdict against Pegasystems

    (Reuters) -Appian Corp shares soared and Pegasystems Inc shares tumbled on Tuesday after a Virginia jury ordered Pegasystems to pay its software rival $2.04 billion in damages for misappropriating trade secrets. The damages award issued on Monday by the Fairfax County Circuit Court jury followed a seven-week trial, and may be the largest in Virginia's history, Appian said. In morning trading, Appian shares were up $14.86, or 34.5%, at $57.88, while Pegasystems fell $25.88, or 39.3%, to $40.05.

  • Chinese Miners and Battery Makers Team Up in Rush for Lithium

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese miners and battery makers are forging closer ties as the accelerating shift to electric vehicles highlights the shortage of a metal that’s key to the clean-energy revolution.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkrainePhilippine Stocks Fall as Trader

  • Electric-Vehicle Startup Canoo Sues Investor With China Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- Canoo Inc. accused its second-largest shareholder of wrongfully benefiting from recent share sales, and is trying in a lawsuit to claw back those profits.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkrainePhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global R

  • Proxy advisor recommends voting against Halliburton's pay plan - company

    A top proxy advisor recommended Halliburton's shareholders should vote against its executive compensation plan, the oilfield services provider said on Monday in a filing. Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) criticized the company's compensation committee members for failing to address concerns over long-term incentive pay, according to a regulatory filing. The advisory firm also took issue with what it saw as a nearly 20% increase in Chief Executive Jeff Miller's long-term incentive value in 2021, the filing said.

  • Bear Market Bargains: 2 Growth Stocks Down 58% (or More) to Buy Now

    After weathering a rough April, many investors were hoping for a reprieve. But the market downturn has accelerated in May, fueled by the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates by a half percentage point, its most aggressive rate hike since 2000.

  • Tesla’s China Plant Facing More Disruptions From Covid Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s China factory is experiencing some disruptions and may see more curbs to production this week as Shanghai’s long-running Covid-19 lockdown continues to impact supply chains. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkrainePhilippine Stocks Fall as T

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.