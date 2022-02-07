U.S. markets open in 5 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,483.50
    -9.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,899.00
    -79.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,661.75
    -23.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.20
    -11.70 (-0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.28
    -1.03 (-1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.70
    +5.90 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.79
    +0.32 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1435
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.50
    +0.15 (+0.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3539
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0870
    -0.1130 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,656.45
    +1,053.61 (+2.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    994.64
    +122.67 (+14.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,525.93
    +9.53 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Argus Analysts' Top Picks for 2022'

Argus's Jim Kelleher and John Eade break down stocks they see as well-positioned for 2022 on Wed, 2/9 at 2 PM ET.

Global Content Moderation Solutions Market 2022 New Technology, Demand, Market Dynamics, Growth Factors, Investment Opportunities, Forecast 2028

Proficient Market Insights
·5 min read

Aim of this Global Content Moderation Solutions Market report is to provide data regarding the competitive environment to attract global customers and compete in the global Content Moderation Solutions industry.

Pune, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Content Moderation Solutions Market size is expected to gain momentum owing to the increasing consumption of consumer electronics during the forecast period. This information is published in the latest report, titled, “Global Content Moderation Solutions Market, 2022-2028.” It is a process in which an online platform or an institution checks and monitors data created by users is known as content moderation. As the amount of data created per user continues to rise, social media and government agencies are increasingly turning to data monitoring and filtering solutions. In the present world of digital marketing, content moderation services are essential. These services are critical for protecting a company's online brand image among its target audiences. User-generated content on social media sites like Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and others raises the danger of brand value depreciation.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

  • Besedo

  • Viafoura

  • TaskUs

  • Appen

  • Open Access BPO

  • Microsoft Azure

  • Magellan Solutions

  • Cogito

  • Clarifai

  • Webhelp

  • Lionbridge AI

  • OneSpace

  • Two Hat

  • LiveWorld

  • Pactera

  • Cognizant

  • GenPact

  • Accenture

  • Arvato

Get a Sample of report @

https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/19843837?utm_source=GV

COVID-19 Impact-

To reduce the impact curve, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced a majority of governments to institute stringent lockdowns and social separation measures. This has resulted in decreasing demand across the board due to market interruptions; yet, the market for content moderation solutions has exploded during this time.

Major driving factors such as an increase in the incidences of users publishing undesirable information on social media, the content moderation solutions market is expected to develop throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, the growth of the market is likely to be fueled by online company activities and tight community norms.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.7.

  • Services

  • Software & Platform

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2028 in section 10.8.

  • Social Media

  • Ecommerce Retailer

  • Others

Have a query before purchasing this report –

https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19843837?utm_source=GV

Asia-Pacific dominates the content moderation solutions market due to the surge in government digitization projects. Moreover, the increasing number of smartphone and internet users in the region will fuel the growth of the content moderation solutions market in the region throughout the forecast period. Due to the increasing number of data users in the America, the content moderation solutions market is expected to increase significantly. Furthermore, the explosion of data traffic has rendered present content moderation services insufficient and ineffective, which is expected to drive the content moderation solutions market in the region in the coming years.

The content moderation solutions market growth is fragmented, with a number of active competitors, including both established corporations and new start-ups. Businesses are forging strategic relationships with other industry participants and implementing the latest features into their solutions as the market grows rapidly.

Buy this report –

https://proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/19843837?utm_source=GV

Detailed TOC of Global Classified Advertisements Services Market:
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Years Considered

Detailed TOC of Global Classified Advertisements Services Market:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Content Moderation Solutions Market Size 2017-2028

2.1.2 Content Moderation Solutions Market Size CAGR by Region 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

2.2 Content Moderation Solutions Segment by Type

2.2.1 Services

2.2.2 Software & Platform

2.3 Content Moderation Solutions Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Content Moderation Solutions Market Size CAGR by Type (2017 VS 2022 VS 2028)

2.3.2 Global Content Moderation Solutions Market Size Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

2.4 Content Moderation Solutions Segment by Application

2.4.1 Social Media

2.4.2 Ecommerce Retailer

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Content Moderation Solutions Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Content Moderation Solutions Market Size CAGR by Application (2017 VS 2022 VS 2028)

2.5.2 Global Content Moderation Solutions Market Size Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

3 Content Moderation Solutions Market Size by Player

3.1 Content Moderation Solutions Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Content Moderation Solutions Revenue by Players (2020-2022)

3.1.2 Global Content Moderation Solutions Revenue Market Share by Players (2020-2022)

3.2 Global Content Moderation Solutions Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2020-2022)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Content Moderation Solutions by Regions

4.1 Content Moderation Solutions Market Size by Regions (2017-2022)

4.2 Americas Content Moderation Solutions Market Size Growth (2017-2022)

4.3 APAC Content Moderation Solutions Market Size Growth (2017-2022)

4.4 Europe Content Moderation Solutions Market Size Growth (2017-2022)

4.5 Middle East & Africa Content Moderation Solutions Market Size Growth (2017-2022)

Continued...

About Us:

Proficient Market Insights is the credible source for gaining the market reports that will provide you with the lead your business needs. Our aim is to provide the best solution that matches the exact customer requirements. This drives us to provide you with custom or syndicated research reports.

CONTACT: Name: Ajay More Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com


Recommended Stories

  • I retired at 50, went back to work at 53, and then a medical issue left me jobless: ‘There’s no such thing as a safe amount of money’

    “Retiring early is a dream for many people,” said Landon Tan, a certified financial planner. “But those years of not working diminish your chance of a successful retirement more than almost any other metric we toggle when making financial plans.” When planning to retire early, those extra years need to be considered — at the forefront of retirement, but also in the back end if you live longer than anticipated.

  • Oil Fluctuates as Red-Hot Rally Cools After Seven Weekly Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Brent oil fluctuated in Asian trading following a run of seven weekly gains that’s pushed crude to the highest level since 2014.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActFutures in London swung between ga

  • Saudi Arabia’s Aramco Raises Oil Prices as Crude Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for customers in Asia, the U.S. and Europe after crude’s surge to almost $95 a barrel.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Manchin Predicts Passage for U.S. Electoral Reform ActState firm Saudi Aramco increased all grades

  • Rising Battery Prices Add Uncertainty to Electric-Vehicle Costs

    With electric-vehicle sales taking off and a wave of new models hitting the market this year, the price increases could weigh on growth.

  • Porsche expects another record year for sales despite chip shortage - Automobilwoche

    Luxury carmaker Porsche AG expects another record year for sales despite the global semiconductor chip shortage, its sales chief was quoted as saying by industry magazine Automobilwoche. Sales at Porsche, part of Volkswagen, rose 11% last year to 301,915 which would mean they could reach more than 335,000 this year if growth maintains the same pace. Van Platen said Porsche wanted to hire 400 more workers.

  • 2 Key Things From Amazon's Earnings Call Investors Should Know

    In Q4, the e-commerce giant broke out advertising revenue for the first time and did a good job mitigating the impact of global supply chain bottlenecks.

  • 9 Growth Stocks That Can Thrive in a Labor Shortage

    Happy workers lead to happy investors, according to nonprofit Just Capital abides by. Alphabet and PayPal are among the companies treat workers well.

  • China May Need to Rebuild Its Oil Stockpiles, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil prices, already up around 20% this year, could be boosted by China potentially replenishing its inventories and financial investors increasing their long positions, according to Vitol Group.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyJoe Manchin Predicts Passa

  • Higher Oil Prices Are Fueling Even Bigger Dividends for Investors in This Oil Stock

    ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is cashing in on higher oil prices. It returned $6 billion of that windfall to investors via dividends and its share repurchase program. With oil prices even higher this year, ConocoPhillips will have an even bigger cash flow gusher to return to investors in 2022.

  • It's Time to Load Up on These 3 Stocks

    Many fantastic businesses have sold off recently due to their association with high-growth, unprofitable stocks with unrealistic expectations. Three deserving more respect than what they are receiving are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG). While these businesses don't consistently make a profit, each is close to breaking that barrier.

  • White House Sees Hearing Aids as Chance to Lower Prices Through More Competition

    Reducing regulations for hearing-aid sales is a test case in the Biden administration’s push to reduce costs by tackling concentration.

  • Devon Energy Prospers With Rising Energy Prices

    The improving macroeconomic environment suggests the company is entering a growth phase

  • How & Why Oil Impacts The Canadian Dollar

    The exchange rate between Canada and the U.S. strongly correlates to the price of oil, and it's largely due to the way Canada earns U.S. dollars.

  • Pizza Hut's new COO on making restaurants easier to operate while elevating the experience: 'We'll be able to win'

    Chequan Lewis, who was promoted from Chief Equity Officer to COO on Jan. 1, said every job he's had with the iconic brand has been something totally new to him.

  • Dividend Investors: Don't Be Too Quick To Buy International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    International Business Machines Corporation ( NYSE:IBM ) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in four days. The...

  • McDonald's Menu: Would You Like Fries With That? (You May Be Out of Luck)

    McDonald's is adjusting its menu globally after facing a shortage of one of its customers' favorite items.

  • Nike Sues a Rival to Dominate the Metaverse Sneakers

    The iconic brand is suing sneaker exchange StockX, which it accuses of creating and marketing NFTs with its logo and brand.

  • Cooking Oils Surge Is Sign Food Inflation Can Go Even Higher

    (Bloomberg) -- A fresh spike in cooking oil prices is increasing concerns that global food costs are heading for a record as drought curbs production in South America, a labor shortage stymies output in Malaysia and Indonesia limits exports to safeguard domestic supplies.Most Read from BloombergOttawa Declares Emergency After Protests Spin ‘Out of Control’Redistricting Is Taking the Swing Out of U.S. Swing StatesAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of

  • Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

    With the global energy transition in full swing, few clean energy sectors, if any, are expanding faster than the electric car market

  • Volkswagen does not see chip shortage ending this year - Automobilwoche

    Volkswagen does not expect the global shortage of semiconductors to end this year although it should further ease slightly in the second half, a board member was quoted as saying by industry magazine Automobilwoche. "The volatile situation will affect us at least beyond the first half of this year," Murat Aksel, the head of procurement on the Volkswagen board said in an interview with Automobilwoche. Carmakers around the world have been hit by a shortage of semiconductors caused by COVID-19 supply-chain disruptions as well as soaring semiconductor demand at consumer electronic companies.