Global Content Monetization Opportunities for Telcos in the Metaverse: Vast Revenue Growth Opportunities Await Operators Positioning as Metaverse Content Providers
Diversification beyond a telco's core connectivity business is a necessity as various traditional services (e.g., fixed-line telephony, wireless telephony, and broadband offerings) commoditize. Telcos that successfully transition their business to newer edge computing and digital content services will remain relevant and succeed in the market.
The metaverse arena is expected to offer telcos a new battleground to position themselves as digital content aggregators and recoup their investment in evolving network infrastructure. A growing number of information and communications technology (ICT) megatrends are gaining force and helping to unlock the power of the metaverse.
The evolution of 5G, IoT, cloud-based technologies, low-code and no-code platforms, blockchain, edge computing, and 3D engines are some of the main building blocks of the ongoing digital transformation. Telecommunications operators need to capitalize on the technological developments shaping the evolution toward immersive experiences.
Telcos can leverage powerful technologies to bring the metaverse to life to create new business models, drive customer engagement, gain a competitive edge, and monetize existing network infrastructure.
This study explores the opportunities for telecommunication operators to become metaverse content aggregators in a market still in its nascent phases, but showing clear signs of growth. The publisher expects that this analysis will provide telco operators with valuable insights to increase their footprint and penetration opportunities within the emerging metaverse space
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative 8
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Telco Content Monetization Opportunities in the Metaverse
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Definitions
Definitions
The Metaverse as Defined by the Publisher
3. 2022 Global Metaverse User Survey Results
The Publisher 2022 IT Decision-maker Survey
Investment in Immersive Technologies
Business Potential and Deployment Status for Metaverse
Main Benefits for Joining the Metaverse
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Telcos' Untapped Opportunity in the Metaverse
Telcos' Services Status in the Metaverse
Telcos' Services Status in the Metaverse
Metaverse Ecosystem Constructs - Building Blocks
The Metaverse will Run on Telco Networks
Beyond Connectivity to Content Aggregators
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
5. Potential Business Models for Telcos as Metaverse Content Aggregators
Telcos can Adopt Multiple Business Models
6. Innovative Use Cases by Early Adopters
KDDI Virtual Shibuya and Virtual Osaka
KT Meta Lounge and Genieverse
LG U+ Virtual Office, U+ Kids Zoo, and Moono NFTs
NTT Docomo XR World, XR City, and Qonoq
Orange Virtual Stores
SK Telecom's ifland
Telefonica's Virtual Experience Zones
Verizon Communications' Mobile AR Content
Vodafone Metaverse Store and 5G Reality
Other Telco Metaverse Content Monetization Examples
What Telcos Can Learn from South Korean Carriers
7. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: New Metaverse Platforms
Growth Opportunity 2: Immersive Work Services
Growth Opportunity 3: Gaming and Entertainment Experiences
Growth Opportunity 4: Immersive Shopping
