U.S. markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,696.50
    -10.75 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,465.00
    +5.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,086.50
    -66.75 (-0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,730.40
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.24
    +1.69 (+1.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,639.60
    +5.40 (+0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    18.53
    +0.17 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9790
    +0.0012 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.04
    +0.54 (+1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1209
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8280
    +0.0130 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,182.62
    -82.56 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.87
    -2.81 (-0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,911.92
    -13.07 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Global Contextual Advertising Market Garnered around USD 211 Billion in 2021 and to Grow with a CAGR of ~18% through 2022-2031; Online Sales Upsurge and Rising Smartphone Ownership Remain Key Growth Factors – Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research
·7 min read
Kenneth Research
Kenneth Research

Key Companies Outlined in ‘Global Contextual Advertising Market’ Research Report by Kenneth Research include SAP SE, Amobee, Inc., Flurry, Twitter, Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, MEDIA.NET, IAC, Flytxt, Infolinks, and others.

New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenneth Research has published a detailed market report on theGlobal Contextual Advertising Market for the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031 which includes the following factors:

  • Market Growth over the forecast period

  • Detailed regional synopsis

  • Market segmentation

  • Growth drivers

  • Challenges

  • Key market players and their detailed profiling

Global Contextual Advertising Market Size:

The global contextual advertising market garnered around USD 211. o billion in 2021 and to grow with a CAGR of ~18% over the forecast period. The expansion of the market can be ascribed to the brand’s rising marketing expenditure. For instance, in the United States, promotional activities would cost more than USD 284 billion in 2021. Moreover, it is projected that the rising popularity of social media is accelerated the growth of the market. By the beginning of 2022, about 60% of the global population is using social media. In addition to this, digital advertisements can boost brand awareness by over 79%.

Get a Sample PDF of This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10013386

Global Contextual Advertising Market: Key Takeaways

  • North American region acquires a noteworthy share of the revenue

  • Activity-based advertising segment to influence the revenue graph

  • Mobile devices segment retains a sizable presence in the market

Growth in the Internet Penetration and Increased Smartphone Users to Fuel the Market Development

Owing to the progressive improvement in the standard of living, there has been an increase in the number of individuals utilizing the internet in developing nations. It is therefore expected to fuel the expansion of the market. The percentage of people in low-and middle-income countries who use the internet overall increased from 33% to 54% six years back, according to the World Bank. Moreover, over 4 billion people, or roughly 68% of the world’s population is predicted to actively use the internet in 2022. According to the trends, the number of internet users is increasing at a 4.5% annual rate, which translates to over 197 million additional users joining the network every year.

Furthermore, owing to the rising number of smartphone users, there has been a growing trend among customers to share brand-related information. As a result, the global contextual advertising market is anticipated to develop. In 2021, there were more than 6 billion smartphone users worldwide which equates to nearly 80% of the world’s population.

Global Contextual Advertising Market: Regional Synopsis

The global contextual advertising market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Browse to access In-depth research report on Global Contextual Advertising Market with detailed charts and figures: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10013386

Rising Mobile Advertising Spending and Growing Smartphone User Base to Develop the North American Market

On the strength of a rise in social media users, a surge in mobile advertising among consumers, and a rise in the number of smartphones, the North American market is anticipated to hold the biggest market share by the end of 2031. By 2020, mobile advertising expenditures have grown by more than 19% totaling over 195 million. In addition to this, with 82 percent of its population expected to own a smartphone in 2022 or 275 million people, the United States has the greatest smartphone penetration. The rising number of smartphone users and growing mobile advertising spending are predicted to drive market growth in the region.

Rising Population and Growing Number of Enterprises to Propel the Market in the Asia Pacific Region

On the other hand, the market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to expand significantly over the forecast period on account of factors such as rising population, better lifestyles, and an increase in the number of global industry players preferring to outsource production there. According to the latest population data China’s population is roughly 1,420,880,630. Additionally, the growing number of industry players further drives the growth of the market in the region. For instance, there were around 48 million enterprises were registered in China as of the end of 2021, up from 44 million in the same period in the previous year.

Get a Sample PDF of Global Contextual Advertising Market @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10013386

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)

  • Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Global Contextual Advertising Market, Segmentation by Type

  • Location-Based Advertising

  • Activity-Based Advertising

On account of the rising number of social media users followed by an increase in internet users, the activity-based advertising segment is predicted to have the biggest share of these during the forecast period.  In 2021-2022, more than 400 million people worldwide signed up for social media. Additionally, activity-based advertising emphasizes audience involvement so that worthwhile material is sent to the audience in real-time time. In 2022, around 30% of digital ad expenditure is expected to be on social media. Additionally, more than 42% of small firms use paid search tactics and almost 52% employ display ads. Furthermore, Google ads generate almost 95% of Google’s revenue.

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of figures, Chart, etc. @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10013386

Global Contextual Advertising Market, Segmentation by Deployment

  • Desktops

  • Mobile Devices

  • Digital Billboards

  • Others

The mobile devices segment is anticipated to hold substantial market share over the forecast period. Roughly 70% of internet users are expecting to be visiting websites on a smartphone. Furthermore, cellular-based phones are projected to have a significant global expansion. The number of smartphone users is predicted to reach around 6 billion. The growth of the segment is propelled by the rising adoption of cell phones for internet access the and climbing number of smartphone users.

Global Contextual Advertising Market, Segmentation by Verticals

  • IT & Telecom

  • Consumer Goods

  • BFSI

  • Healthcare

  • Automobiles

  • Others

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global contextual advertising market that are profiled by Kenneth Research are SAP SE, Amobee, Inc., Flurry, Twitter, Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, MEDIA.NET, IAC, Flytxt, Infolinks, and others.

Enquiry before Buying This Report @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10013386

Recent Developments in Global Contextual Advertising Market

  • On 7th June 2022, Amobee Inc announced that DataMine, its top campaign intelligence engine, would be relaunching. Advertisers are able to make real-time modifications based on data-driven and useful insights on account of the campaign storytelling’s integration with media data sets and event-level audiences.

  • On 30th March 2021, to address the complexity and subjectivity of the growing disinformation, Infolinks announced its partnership with the Global Disinformation Index.

Browse More Related Reports:

Enterprise Portal Market Segmentation by Verticals (IT & Telecommunication, Retail, Manufacturing, BFSI, Transportation, Government, and Others); and by Product Type (Collaborative, Application, and Information Portal)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

Telecom Managed Services Market Segmentation by Service Type (Data Center, Network Services, Communications Services, Security Services, Data & Information Services, Mobility Services, and Others); by Organization Size (Small & Medium Scale Enterprises and Large Enterprises)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031

Security-Orchestration Market Analysis by Component (Solution, Services, and Others); by Application (Threat Intelligence, Network Forensics, and Others); by Deployment (Cloud and On-Premise); by Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs); and by Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, and Others)-Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022-2031

Transparent-Caching Market Analysis by Content Type (Live streaming videos, Static videos and Others); by Software (Policy management, Security, and Analytics); by Hardware (Converged Servers and Switches); by Service (Professional Services and Managed Services); and by End-User (ISPs, Telecom Operators, and Others)-Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022-2031

Data-As-A-Service Daas Market Analysis by Deployment (Public, Private, and Hybrid Cloud); by Organization Size (Large, and Small & Medium Enterprises); and by End-Users (Government, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, BSFI, Retail, and Others)-Global Supply & Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2022-2031

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment, etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@kennethresearch.com

U.S. Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Web: https://www.kennethresearch.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tumbling Today

    Turning a cold shoulder to news that Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is expanding its partnership with FreezPak Logistics, investors are clicking the sell button on the fuel cell specialist Wednesday. As of 12:08 p.m. ET, shares of Plug Power were down by 6.2%. FreezPak Logistics has been working with Plug Power since 2014, and the food logistics company seems to be happy with how things have gone, because it's looking to expand the relationship.

  • Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.

  • Why Nio, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Volatile Today

    Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Is the market truly ready for a sentiment shift? According to a recent BofA survey, there are signs the foundations for one are taking shape right now. The survey showed that the average cash level in investors' portfolios in October hit 6.3%, a level not seen since April 2001 and some way higher than the long-term average of 4.8%. So, there’s plenty of cash waiting on the sidelines and ready to be deployed. With the Fed potentially easing its monetary policy next year, BofA thinks a rally in th

  • IBM stock jumps on earnings beat and boosted full-year forecast

    Jared Blikre checks out IBM shares following its third-quarter earnings report.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation remains white hot — maintain your purchasing power now

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • Chinese Markets Are Sinking Fast as Xi Fails to Boost Confidence

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in Chinese assets is intensifying as this week’s Communist Party Congress disappoints traders wanting relief from a strict Covid-Zero policy and help for an economy mired in a property crisis.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Truss’s Govern

  • Mullen Automotive Stock Climbs After Electric Last Mile Bankruptcy Deal

    Electric-vehicle startup Mullen is buying a manufacturing plant in Mishawaka, Ind., and other assets out of bankruptcy for $92 million.

  • Stocks Edge Lower, Tesla, IBM, AT&T And Philp Morris In Focus - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures slip lower as Treasury yields extend climb; Tesla slides on Q3 revenue miss, doubt over 2022 delivery target; IBM jumps after Q3 revenue beat, full-year outlook; AT&T earnings in focus amid network expansion reports and Philip Morris improves $15.8 bid for Swedish match.

  • 10 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten Warren Buffett stocks that are too cheap to ignore. If you want to skip our introduction to the investment guru, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That […]

  • Stocks trending after hours: Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands and more

    Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands and more are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

  • Nokia posts forecast-beating net profit

    Nokia said it still expects to deliver net sales growth in mobile networks on a constant-currency basis in 2022 after strong sales growth in North America during the quarter.

  • Generac stock sinks after slashing its full-year outlook

    Shares of Generac are plummeting to their lowest level in two years as the company cut its full-year outlook.

  • Should I wait for real estate prices to plummet before buying a house? Here are 3 simple reasons why this housing downturn is nothing like 2008

    Waiting for housing to plunge? You may be waiting a long time.

  • Verizon Q3 Preview: Rebound Quarter Inbound?

    The company fell short of earnings expectations by roughly 2% in its latest print.

  • Why Moderna Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 7.9% on Wednesday after health regulators authorized Novavax's (NASDAQ: NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine, Adjuvanted, as a booster for adults.  So what The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will allow Novavax's vaccine to be used as a first booster shot for people aged 18 and older who would rather take it than initial boosters offered by Moderna and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • Tesla Drops as Musk Says Demand ‘A Little Harder’ to Come By

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares declined in early trading after the electric-car maker reported lower-than-expected revenue and acknowledged it isn’t immune from economic headwinds.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Truss’s Government on Brink as Tories Agitate for H

  • Olaplex stock tanks after the hair care retailer slashed sales forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in shares for Olaplex after the hair care retailer slashed its 2022 sales forecast.

  • Here are the federal income tax rates and brackets for 2023

    Some of the changes are significant, and Americans might see higher take-home pay as a result.