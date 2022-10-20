Global Contextual Advertising Market Garnered around USD 211 Billion in 2021 and to Grow with a CAGR of ~18% through 2022-2031; Online Sales Upsurge and Rising Smartphone Ownership Remain Key Growth Factors – Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research

Key Companies Outlined in ‘Global Contextual Advertising Market’ Research Report by Kenneth Research include SAP SE, Amobee, Inc., Flurry, Twitter, Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, MEDIA.NET, IAC, Flytxt, Infolinks, and others.

Kenneth Research has published a detailed market report on the " Global Contextual Advertising Market " for the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2031 which includes the following factors:

Market Growth over the forecast period

Detailed regional synopsis

Market segmentation

Growth drivers

Challenges

Key market players and their detailed profiling

Global Contextual Advertising Market Size:

The global contextual advertising market garnered around USD 211. o billion in 2021 and to grow with a CAGR of ~18% over the forecast period. The expansion of the market can be ascribed to the brand’s rising marketing expenditure. For instance, in the United States, promotional activities would cost more than USD 284 billion in 2021. Moreover, it is projected that the rising popularity of social media is accelerated the growth of the market. By the beginning of 2022, about 60% of the global population is using social media. In addition to this, digital advertisements can boost brand awareness by over 79%.

Global Contextual Advertising Market: Key Takeaways

North American region acquires a noteworthy share of the revenue

Activity-based advertising segment to influence the revenue graph

Mobile devices segment retains a sizable presence in the market

Growth in the Internet Penetration and Increased Smartphone Users to Fuel the Market Development

Owing to the progressive improvement in the standard of living, there has been an increase in the number of individuals utilizing the internet in developing nations. It is therefore expected to fuel the expansion of the market. The percentage of people in low-and middle-income countries who use the internet overall increased from 33% to 54% six years back, according to the World Bank. Moreover, over 4 billion people, or roughly 68% of the world’s population is predicted to actively use the internet in 2022. According to the trends, the number of internet users is increasing at a 4.5% annual rate, which translates to over 197 million additional users joining the network every year.

Furthermore, owing to the rising number of smartphone users, there has been a growing trend among customers to share brand-related information. As a result, the global contextual advertising market is anticipated to develop. In 2021, there were more than 6 billion smartphone users worldwide which equates to nearly 80% of the world’s population.

Global Contextual Advertising Market: Regional Synopsis

The global contextual advertising market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Rising Mobile Advertising Spending and Growing Smartphone User Base to Develop the North American Market

On the strength of a rise in social media users, a surge in mobile advertising among consumers, and a rise in the number of smartphones, the North American market is anticipated to hold the biggest market share by the end of 2031. By 2020, mobile advertising expenditures have grown by more than 19% totaling over 195 million. In addition to this, with 82 percent of its population expected to own a smartphone in 2022 or 275 million people, the United States has the greatest smartphone penetration. The rising number of smartphone users and growing mobile advertising spending are predicted to drive market growth in the region.

Rising Population and Growing Number of Enterprises to Propel the Market in the Asia Pacific Region

On the other hand, the market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to expand significantly over the forecast period on account of factors such as rising population, better lifestyles, and an increase in the number of global industry players preferring to outsource production there. According to the latest population data China’s population is roughly 1,420,880,630. Additionally, the growing number of industry players further drives the growth of the market in the region. For instance, there were around 48 million enterprises were registered in China as of the end of 2021, up from 44 million in the same period in the previous year.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Global Contextual Advertising Market, Segmentation by Type

Location-Based Advertising

Activity-Based Advertising

On account of the rising number of social media users followed by an increase in internet users, the activity-based advertising segment is predicted to have the biggest share of these during the forecast period. In 2021-2022, more than 400 million people worldwide signed up for social media. Additionally, activity-based advertising emphasizes audience involvement so that worthwhile material is sent to the audience in real-time time. In 2022, around 30% of digital ad expenditure is expected to be on social media. Additionally, more than 42% of small firms use paid search tactics and almost 52% employ display ads. Furthermore, Google ads generate almost 95% of Google’s revenue.

Global Contextual Advertising Market, Segmentation by Deployment

Desktops

Mobile Devices

Digital Billboards

Others

The mobile devices segment is anticipated to hold substantial market share over the forecast period. Roughly 70% of internet users are expecting to be visiting websites on a smartphone. Furthermore, cellular-based phones are projected to have a significant global expansion. The number of smartphone users is predicted to reach around 6 billion. The growth of the segment is propelled by the rising adoption of cell phones for internet access the and climbing number of smartphone users.

Global Contextual Advertising Market, Segmentation by Verticals

IT & Telecom

Consumer Goods

BFSI

Healthcare

Automobiles

Others

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global contextual advertising market that are profiled by Kenneth Research are SAP SE, Amobee, Inc., Flurry, Twitter, Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, MEDIA.NET, IAC, Flytxt, Infolinks, and others.

Recent Developments in Global Contextual Advertising Market

On 7 th June 2022, Amobee Inc announced that DataMine, its top campaign intelligence engine, would be relaunching. Advertisers are able to make real-time modifications based on data-driven and useful insights on account of the campaign storytelling’s integration with media data sets and event-level audiences.

On 30th March 2021, to address the complexity and subjectivity of the growing disinformation, Infolinks announced its partnership with the Global Disinformation Index.

