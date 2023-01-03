Global Continuoglucose Monitoring Market 2023-2027

ReportLinker

The analyst has been monitoring the continuoglucose monitoring market and is forecast to grow by $2588. 61 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6. 37% during the forecast period. Our report on the continuoglucose monitoring market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in the diabetic population, technological innovations and advances, and the availability of reimbursement for BGM devices.



The continuoglucose monitoring market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Sensors

• Transmitters

• Receivers



By End-user

• Home care

• Hospitals

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing adoption of home healthcare devices as one of the prime reasons driving the continuoglucose monitoring market growth during the next few years. Also, smart watch-based continuoglucose monitoring apps and strategic partnerships and collaboration among market participants will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the continuoglucose monitoring market covers the following areas:

• Continuoglucose monitoring market sizing

• Continuoglucose monitoring market forecast

• Continuoglucose monitoring market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading continuoglucose monitoring market vendors that include A. Menarini Industrie Farmaceutiche Riunite Srl, Abbott Laboratories, Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG, B. Braun SE, Dexcom Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., General Electric Co., GlySens Inc., Johnson and Johnson, LifeScan IP Holdings LLC, Medtronic Plc, Medtrum Technologies Inc., Novo Nordisk AS, NXP Semiconductors NV, Senseonics Holdings Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., Terumo Corp., and Ypsomed AG. Also, the continuoglucose monitoring market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

