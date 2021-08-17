Global Contraceptives Market Report 2021-2027: Despite Waning Popularity, Oral Contraceptives Continue to Sustain Market Domination
Global Contraceptives Market to Reach $29.1 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Contraceptives estimated at US$21.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the period 2020-2027.
Drugs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$18.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Contraceptives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Contraceptives: Transforming Birth Control, Planned Parenthood, and Women's Health
Contraceptives Market: Fast Facts
The Vital Need to Curtail the Ballooning Global Population through Birth Control:
Effectiveness Index of Contraceptive Methods: Brief Details of Method, Efficacy Percentage, Benefits, Risks, and Availability
Unmet Contraception Needs Signals Huge Market Penetration Opportunities
Global Population Statistics: Unfurling the Market Potential
China & India: Two Countries with the Largest Sexually Active Population Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Global Market Outlook
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Condoms as a Powerful Tool against HIV/AIDS and Other STIs Witness Strong Growth in Demand
Condoms: Percentage Effectiveness of Protection against STDs
Contraceptive Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth
Major Condom Innovations
Declining Prices and Increased Accessibility of Contraceptives Benefit Market Expansion
Despite Waning Popularity, Oral Contraceptives Continue to Sustain Market Domination
Rising Need to Develop Contraceptives for Men Drive Robust Research & Development
Evolving Designs and Features in Female Condoms Drive Surging Popularity and Growing Adoption
Increasing Standard of Living: A Key Growth Driver
Social Stigmas in Under Developed Countries Hamper Market Prospects
Major Hindrances for Widespread Usages of Condoms
Developing Countries Continue to Drive Current and Future Market Growth
Manufacturers Depend on Emerging Markets to Increase Sales Momentum
Total Companies Profiled: 92
