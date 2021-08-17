U.S. markets closed

Global Contraceptives Market Report 2021-2027: Despite Waning Popularity, Oral Contraceptives Continue to Sustain Market Domination

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contraceptives - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Global Contraceptives Market to Reach $29.1 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Contraceptives estimated at US$21.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the period 2020-2027.

Drugs, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$18.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR

The Contraceptives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.4% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.2% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Contraceptives: Transforming Birth Control, Planned Parenthood, and Women's Health

  • Contraceptives Market: Fast Facts

  • The Vital Need to Curtail the Ballooning Global Population through Birth Control:

  • Effectiveness Index of Contraceptive Methods: Brief Details of Method, Efficacy Percentage, Benefits, Risks, and Availability

  • Unmet Contraception Needs Signals Huge Market Penetration Opportunities

  • Global Population Statistics: Unfurling the Market Potential

  • China & India: Two Countries with the Largest Sexually Active Population Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

  • Global Market Outlook

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

  • Allergan plc

  • Ansell Limited

  • Bayer AG

  • Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

  • CooperSurgical Inc.

  • Fuji Latex Co. Ltd.

  • Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Karex Berhad

  • Mankind Pharma Ltd.

  • Okamoto Industries, Inc.

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Piramal Enterprises Ltd.

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

  • Sagami Rubber Industries Co., Ltd.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Thai Nippon Rubber Industry Co., Ltd.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Condoms as a Powerful Tool against HIV/AIDS and Other STIs Witness Strong Growth in Demand

  • Condoms: Percentage Effectiveness of Protection against STDs

  • Contraceptive Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth

  • Major Condom Innovations

  • Declining Prices and Increased Accessibility of Contraceptives Benefit Market Expansion

  • Despite Waning Popularity, Oral Contraceptives Continue to Sustain Market Domination

  • Rising Need to Develop Contraceptives for Men Drive Robust Research & Development

  • Evolving Designs and Features in Female Condoms Drive Surging Popularity and Growing Adoption

  • Increasing Standard of Living: A Key Growth Driver

  • Social Stigmas in Under Developed Countries Hamper Market Prospects

  • Major Hindrances for Widespread Usages of Condoms

  • Developing Countries Continue to Drive Current and Future Market Growth

  • Manufacturers Depend on Emerging Markets to Increase Sales Momentum

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Japan

  • China

  • Europe

  • France

  • Germany

  • Italy

  • United Kingdom

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Rest Of Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Australia

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Rest Of Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Argentina

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest Of Latin America

  • Middle East

  • Iran

  • Israel

  • Saudi Arabia

  • United Arab Emirates

  • Rest Of Middle East

  • Africa

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 92

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ayab7j

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

