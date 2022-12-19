U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

The Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market is expected to grow by $84.14 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.76% during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Global Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market 2023-2027 The analyst has been monitoring the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market and it is poised to grow by $84.

New York, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Outsourcing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445330/?utm_source=GNW
14 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.76% during the forecast period. Our report on the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing pharmaceutical industry, increasing demand for one-stop-shop CDMOs, and support of CDMO in reducing operational and capital expenses.
The contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market analysis include Product, Service, and Geography

The contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market is segmented as below:
By Product
• Small molecules
• Biologics

By Service
• API/bulk drugs
• Drug product manufacturing
• Packaging

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing use of analytics by CDMOs as one of the prime reasons driving the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for CDMOs for cell and gene therapies and increasing market consolidation will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market covers the following areas:
• Contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market sizing
• Contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market forecast
• Contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market vendors that include Alcami Corp., Almac Group Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Catalent Inc., Celonic AG, Corden Pharma International GmbH, Eurofins Scientific SE, FAMAR Health Care Services, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp, Lonza Group Ltd., Piramal Enterprises Ltd., Recipharm AB, Siegfried Holding AG, The Lubrizol Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Aenova Holding GmbH, Curia Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, NextPharma GmbH, and Vetter Pharma-Fertigung GmbH & Co. KG. Also, the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) outsourcing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05445330/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


