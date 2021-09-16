U.S. markets open in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,480.50
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,817.00
    -2.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,490.00
    -14.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,232.80
    -2.20 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.40
    -0.21 (-0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.50
    -9.30 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    -0.22 (-0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1779
    -0.0047 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.36
    -1.10 (-5.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3816
    -0.0020 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3770
    +0.0170 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,184.72
    +1,000.53 (+2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,239.67
    +42.45 (+3.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,048.98
    +32.49 (+0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

Global Contract Logistics (In-house and Outsourced) Market Report 2021: Escalating Consolidation Activities within the Industry - Forecast to 2025

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contract Logistics Market (In-house and Outsourced): Insights, Trends & Forecast (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global contract logistics market is forecasted to reach US$315.67 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.45% for the period spanning from 2021 to 2025.

Factors such as growing e-commerce industry, increasing food and beverages demand, improving consumer confidence index, rising urbanization levels and rising focus on green supply chain are expected to drive the market growth.

However, growth of the industry would be challenged by dearth of skilled professionals in developing economies and intense competition. A few notable trends include escalating consolidation activities, technological advancements, high adoption of internet of things (iot) and emergence of blockchain service.

On the basis of functions, in-house segment leads the global contract logistics market followed by outsourcing activities. In 2020, contract logistics firms, which are involved in the movement, storage, and flow of goods, have been directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fastest growing regional market is Asia-Pacific. The growth would be supported by improving economic conditions, increasing e-commerce industry and growing premium food & beverages demand, the contract logistics services.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e. Deutsche Post AG (DHL Supply Chain), XPO Logistics, Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Hitachi Transport System Ltd, Ryder System, Inc. and Nippon Express Co., Ltd. are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Types of Contract Logistics Services
1.3 Supply Chain of Contract Logistics
1.4 Benefits of Contract Logistics
1.5 Impact of Covid

2. Global Contract Logistics Market Analysis
2.1 Global Contract Logistics Market Value
2.2 Global Contract Logistics Market Value Forecast
2.3 Global Contract Logistics Market Value by Segments
2.4 Global Contract Logistics Market Value by End Users
2.5 Global Contract Logistics Market Value by Region

3. Regional Contract Logistics Market Analysis
3.1 Asia-Pacific
3.1.1 Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Market Value
3.1.2 Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Market Value Forecast
3.1.3 Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Market Value by Segments
3.1.4 Asia-Pacific In-house Contract Logistics Market Value
3.1.5 Asia-Pacific In-house Contract Logistics Market Value Forecast
3.1.6 Asia-Pacific Outsourcing Contract Logistics Market Value
3.1.7 Asia-Pacific Outsourcing Contract Logistics Market Value Forecast
3.1.8 Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Market Value by Country
3.2 Europe
3.3 North America

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.1.1 Growing E-Commerce Industry
4.1.2 Increasing Food and Beverages Demand
4.1.3 Improving Consumer Confidence Index
4.1.4 Rising Urbanization Levels
4.1.5 Rising Focus on Green Supply Chain
4.2 Key Trends and Developments
4.2.1 Escalating Consolidation Activities
4.2.2 Technological Advancements
4.2.3 High Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)
4.2.4 Emergence of Blockchain Service
4.3 Challenges
4.3.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals in Developing Economies
4.3.2 Intense Competition

5. Competitive Landscape
5.1 Global Contract Logistics Market
5.1.1 Key Players - Market Share Comparison
5.1.2 Key Players - Revenues Comparison
5.1.3 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison
5.2 France Contract Logistics Market
5.2.1 Key Players - Market Share Comparison

6. Company Profiles
6.1 Business Overview
6.2 Financial Overview
6.3 Business Strategies

  • Deutsche Post AG (DHL Supply Chain)

  • Hitachi Transport System Ltd

  • Kuehne + Nagel International AG

  • Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

  • Ryder System, Inc.

  • XPO Logistics, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zawk3l

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Bets Big on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to follow a known market guru, a high-profile, highly successful investor. These are the pros who have built multi-billion dollar portfolios, and manage the high-performing hedge funds. And ARK Investing’s Cathie Wood stands tall in their ranks. How successful? Well, last year, her $21.1 billion ARK Innovation fund led the way among the best-performing actively managed equity funds in the US. In recent days, Wood has been making some waves by noting that

  • 3 COVID Stocks That Might Double Soon

    Read more to find out why we think Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE), and InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) will close out 2021 with a bang. Taylor Carmichael (Novavax): Novavax stock has already doubled this year, running from $112 back in January to $233 this week. Right now, Moderna enjoys a $169 billion market cap, and BioNTech sports a $79 billion valuation.

  • Cathie Wood Keeps Selling Tesla, Unloading $62 Million of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s exchange-traded funds sold more Tesla Inc. shares, taking the total value of the electric vehicle maker’s stock they’ve offloaded this month to about $266 million.The ARK Innovation and ARK Next Generation Internet ETFs sold over 81,600 shares in Tesla on Wednesday, according to ARK Investment’s daily trading update. At closing prices, that puts the value at about $62 million.Ark funds have sold more than 350,000 Tesla shares in September so far. Still, the Elon Musk

  • Forget fourth stimulus — these stocks offer income checks growing as fast as 11%

    Nail down a growing income stream with these big-name blue chips.

  • Dutch Bros Soars in Trading as Dairy Farmer Becomes Billionaire

    (Bloomberg) -- When third-generation dairy farmers Dane and Travis Boersma were looking for something to do outside the family business, they decided to try coffee. Not only could they make a little money, they’d be able to hang out with friends and listen to music. They pooled their savings to buy a coffee cart and an espresso machine and began selling in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon, in the early 1990s. Pretty soon they had five carts.After losing his older brother Dane in 2009 to amyotrophic

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Billions blown as Macau casino investors fold amid gambling review

    Shares of Macau casino operators on Wednesday shed as much as a third of their value, losing about $18 billion, as the government kicked off a regulatory overhaul that could see its officials supervising companies in the world's largest gambling hub. With Macau's lucrative casino licences up for rebidding next year, the plan spooked a Hong Kong market already deep in the red after Beijing's regulatory crackdown on sectors from technology to education and property that sliced hundreds of billions of dollars off asset values https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-crackdown-wipes-hundreds-billions-off-top-companies-values-2021-09-13. Wynn Macau led the plunge, falling as much as 34% to a record low, followed by a 28% tumble for Sands China.

  • Why Globalstar Stock Bounced Today

    Shares of satellite communications company Globalstar (NYSEMKT: GSAT) crashed 21% yesterday after it became apparent that Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) new iPhone 13 will in fact not enable users to call each other via satellite. In the absence of any actual "good" news to explain the stock's bounce higher, I can only surmise that what we're looking at today is a "dead cat bounce." The way they would have placed that bet would have been by shorting Globalstar stock (i.e., selling stock they did not own, in hopes of buying it back later, cheaper, and returning the shares to their rightful owners).

  • Cathie Wood Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood Is Selling These 5 Stocks. There are few institutional investors who are willing to take risks on high growth stocks because of the price volatility and the […]

  • Electric air taxi startup Lilium goes public on Nasdaq

    Daniel Wiegand, Lilium CEO, talks the company's $830 million IPO merger with Qell.

  • Why Canaan's Stock Dropped 13.8% on Wednesday

    What happened  Shares of computing solution and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining supplier Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) fell as much as 13.8% in trading on Wednesday after the company announced second-quarter 2021 financial results.

  • Why GreenSky Stock Soared 53% Today

    Shares of GreenSky (NASDAQ: GSKY) surged 53.2% on Wednesday after the specialty lender agreed to be acquired by Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS). GreenSky struck a deal with financial services powerhouse Goldman Sachs. Investors will receive 0.03 shares of Goldman Sachs' stock for each share of GreenSky they own.

  • Lucid is the ‘Tesla/Ferrari’ of electric vehicles, B. of A. says

    The "Tesla/Ferrari" of electric vehicles gets a buy rating from B. of A. Securities and a price target that is more than 50% higher than current share prices.

  • 15 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 dividend stocks people buy for early retirement. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks People Buy for Early Retirement. Investors looking at dividend stocks are typically looking to set up a passive income […]

  • Explainer-How China Evergrande's debt troubles pose a systemic risk

    China Evergrande Group has raised fresh warnings of default risks, as it scrambles to raise funds to pay lenders and suppliers with regulators and financial markets worried that any crisis could ripple through China's banking system and trigger social unrest. WHAT IS EVERGRANDE? Founded in 1996 by Chairman Hui Ka Yan in Guangzhou, Evergrande is China's second-largest property developer with $110 billion in sales last year.

  • At end of the day, if bitcoin is successful governments will ‘kill it,’ says Ray Dalio

    Ray Dalio, billionaire investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s largest hedge fund, says that the more successful that bitcoin becomes, the more likely that it will get neutralized by governments and regulators supporting traditional monetary systems.

  • SoFi Stock Could Hit $28, Says Analyst

    SoFi Technologies (SOFI) -- if you haven't heard of it -- is an $11.5 billion "social finance" company that lost $224 million last year -- and $343 million more in just the first six months of this year. Nevertheless, says Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev, SoFi has potential. Initiating coverage of the stock with a "buy" rating and a $28 price target that implies a near-85% profit over the course of the next year, Dolev declared SoFi stock "SoFi(ne)," and predicted the company will over the next few yea

  • Evergrande Market Fallout Grows as Local Unit Halts Bond Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Intensifying concern over the impact of a China Evergrande Group default is rippling through the nation’s financial markets. Developers led declines on the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, with Country Garden Holdings Co. -- the nation’s largest developer by sales -- losing 7.2% and Sunac China Holdings Ltd. sinking 11%. This week alone the two stocks have fallen more than 21%. China’s high-yield dollar bonds fell as much as 4 cents on the dollar Thursday, according to credit tr

  • Why This Crypto Mining Stock Soared 26% Today

    Shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ: ANY) jumped 26% on Wednesday after its future merger partner Gryphon Digital Mining announced it had received a shipment of machines that will be used to mine Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) in a carbon-neutral manner. On Wednesday, Gryphon Digital Mining announced it had installed its first batch of 7,200 S19J Pro Antminers and will continue to receive 600 machines on a monthly basis. To do so, it has agreed to merge with Gryphon Digital Mining.

  • General Electric: J.P. Morgan’s Take on Recent Investor Update

    General Electric (GE) is in the midst of a restructuring process, with a focus on reducing its debt load and pivoting the company toward a leaner and simpler business model. The industrial giant recently provided investors with an update on its outlook and GE skeptic J.P. Morgan’s Stephen Tusa has been sifting through the details. “The update seemed cautionary on Q3, though with a reaffirmed 2021 financial outlook and ‘confidence in (their) long term growth prospects’”, the 5-star analyst said.