Global Contract Logistics (In-house and Outsourced) Market Report 2021: Escalating Consolidation Activities within the Industry - Forecast to 2025

The global contract logistics market is forecasted to reach US$315.67 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.45% for the period spanning from 2021 to 2025.

Factors such as growing e-commerce industry, increasing food and beverages demand, improving consumer confidence index, rising urbanization levels and rising focus on green supply chain are expected to drive the market growth.

However, growth of the industry would be challenged by dearth of skilled professionals in developing economies and intense competition. A few notable trends include escalating consolidation activities, technological advancements, high adoption of internet of things (iot) and emergence of blockchain service.

On the basis of functions, in-house segment leads the global contract logistics market followed by outsourcing activities. In 2020, contract logistics firms, which are involved in the movement, storage, and flow of goods, have been directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fastest growing regional market is Asia-Pacific. The growth would be supported by improving economic conditions, increasing e-commerce industry and growing premium food & beverages demand, the contract logistics services.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e. Deutsche Post AG (DHL Supply Chain), XPO Logistics, Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Hitachi Transport System Ltd, Ryder System, Inc. and Nippon Express Co., Ltd. are also presented in detail.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zawk3l

