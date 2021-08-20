U.S. markets open in 3 hours 48 minutes

Global Contract Logistics Industry Report 2021: Market Sizing, M&A Activity, Future of Smart Warehousing, COVID-19 Impacts, Provider Profiles, Benchmarking Warehouse Operations

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contract Logistics Industry 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global contract logistics market contracted by 3.3% in 2020, ending a decade-long growth streak

The global contract logistics market is projected to grow at a real 2020-2025 CAGR of 5.1%, and the CRT for 2025 shows the market will be 24% larger when compared with 2019, signifying a robust rebound from the economic effects of the pandemic.

This report provides an extensive assessment of the current state of the contract logistics market, including market growth rates for 2021 through to 2025, analysis of warehousing trends and developments and comparative profiles of leading contract logistics providers.

The report analyses the effects of M&A on its development and argues that the largest contract logistics players will look very different from today as investment activity and strategic imperatives drive investment activity on a global basis.

Further change will also be driven by the wide-ranging technological development the logistics industry continues to see, with the report showing that the development of robotics, sensors, 3D printing and wearable devices amongst others will have as profound an effect on operations as the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global contract logistics market was dealt a number of blows during the COVID-19 pandemic, notably from the closure of retail and manufacturing locations as public health measures were implemented causing consumer demand to vanish. As the market size forecasts show, however, the rebound is expected to be strong.

The rapid growth we expect to see in the market over the next five-years will be accompanied by an even quicker pace of technological change, and alongside this, 3PLs will have to react to increased demand for more sophisticated and responsive services.

Key Findings

  • The global contract logistics market contracted 3.3% in 2020

  • Momentum has returned to the market in 2021, the publisher forecasts 6.5% growth this year

  • The COVID Recovery Tracker shows the market will be 2.9% larger at the end of 2021, compared to pre-pandemic levels

  • Rapid technological change and demand for more sophisticated and responsive services will drive growth, alongside recoveries in manufacturing and consumer confidence

  • By 2025, a global contract logistics market 24% larger than before COVID-19 is forecasted

  • Shifting demands and the need for greater sophistication are likely to drive renewed M&A activity in the market in the years ahead

Key Topics Covered:

1 M&A Activity in the Global Logistics Industry
1.1 The M&A Environment - A Short History
1.1.1 'One-Stop Shopping' and Geographical Expansion
1.1.2 Out-Sourcing and Value Add
1.1.3 The 'Dotcom Bubble'
1.1.4 Globalization and the Rise of China
1.1.5 Forwarding, Post 'Great Recession'
1.1.6 Consolidation to Continue
1.2 Present M&A Market Trends: Impact of e-Retailing
1.3 Digital Freight Consolidation
1.4 Enter the Shipping Lines
1.4.1 CMA CGM Buys CEVA
1.4.2 Maersk Extends Its Logistics Operations
1.4.3 Maersk Buys Customs Brokerage
1.4.4 Maersk Expands Its North American Logistics
1.5 Role of Private Equity
1.5.1 Private Equity Invests in Hermes
1.5.2 Blackstone Spends $18Bn on US Warehouses
1.5.3 Other Recent Major PE Group Acquisitions
1.6 When Acquisitions Go Bad
1.7 Case Study: Japan Post's Acquisition of Toll Group
1.8 Which Logistics Sectors Have Seen the Most Deals?
1.9 Deal Volumes by Major Logistics Player
1.10 Role of State Players in Consolidation
1.11 Largest Deals by Value
1.12 Deal Multiples
1.13 Case Study: XPO Transforms the Logistics Landscape
1.14 Case Study: DSV's Ambitious Strategy
1.15 Conclusion

2 The Future of Smart Warehousing
2.1 Robotics
2.1.1 Material Transport Robots
2.1.2 Collaborative Robots
2.1.3 Automated Picking
2.1.4 Technology Platforms for Robots and Automation in the Warehouse
2.2 Wearables
2.2.1 Machine Vision
2.3 Sensor Technology
2.4 Challenges
2.4.1 Resilience and Business Continuity
2.5 Gamification in the Workplace

3 Twelve Ways in Which Coronavirus Will Change the Warehouse Market for Good
3.1 From Lean to Higher Inventory
3.2 From In-House to Third Party Logistics
3.3 From Dedicated to Multi-User
3.4 From Long Term to Shorter Term Logistics Contracts
3.5 The Growth of On-Demand Warehousing
3.6 From 'Low Inventory' to 'Availability of Product
3.7 Increase in Specific e-Commerce/Omnichannel Facilities
3.8 From Global/Regional to National/Local
3.9 From Centralized to Fragmented
3.10 From Market-Wide to City-Focused
3.11 Increasing Automation
3.12 More Green Warehousing
3.13 Conclusion

4 Benchmarking Warehouse Operations: Operations and Customer Metrics
4.1 Why is Measurement Important?
4.2 Operations Metrics
4.3 Customer Metrics
4.4 Using Benchmarks Effectively
4.5 The Implications of Inefficient Operations
4.6 Conclusion

5 COVID-19: The Catalyst Accelerating Adoption of Logistics Technology in 2021
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Tech to Facilitate a Shift from Offline or Omnichannel Retail to Online-Dominant Retail
5.3 New 'Influencers' Shaping Consumer Behaviour and How LSPs Can Facilitate the Resultant Demand Volatility
5.4 IT Platforms Have Become 'Core' for LSPs: "The IT Platform an LSP Uses 'Is' the Organisation"
5.5 Additive Manufacturing (3D Printing)
5.5.1 What is 3D Printing?
5.5.2 Markets
5.5.3 Adoption by Industry Sectors
5.5.4 Investment by Logistics Companies
5.5.5 Why Will 3D Printing Disrupt Supply Chains?
5.5.6 What Does the Future Hold for the Express and Logistics Industry?
5.5.7 Our Likely Scenario
5.5.8 Challenges to Adoption
5.5.9 Summary
5.6 Conclusion

6 Market Sizing
6.1 Global
6.1.1 Verticals
6.1.2 Regions
6.1.3 Global 2021 Forecast
6.1.4 Global: 2020-2025 Forecast

7 Provider Comparison
7.1 Market Positioning of Contract Logistics Companies
7.1.1 Vertical Sectors Served
7.1.2 Geographic Coverage
7.1.3 Comparison of Value-Added Services
7.2 Comparison of Technology Solutions Employed by Contract Logistics Companies
7.2.1 Automation/Robotics
7.2.2 Wearables
7.2.3 Autonomous Guided Vehicles
7.2.4 Other Technologies
7.2.5 Not New But Still Growing - Visibility Tools, Data Analytics and Platforms
7.3 Comparison of Sustainability Initiatives and Performance
7.3.1 Comparison of Targets
7.3.2 Comparison of Performance

8 Provider Profiles
8.1 Background
8.2 Finances
8.3 Operations
8.4 Technology
8.5 Strategic Outlook
8.6 Major Contracts

  • Blackstone

  • CEVA

  • CMA CGM

  • DB Schenker

  • DHL Supply Chain

  • DSV Panalpina

  • Geodis

  • GXO Logistics

  • Hermes

  • Hitachi Transport System

  • Kuehne + Nagel

  • Maersk

  • Nippon Express

  • Pantos

  • PE Group

  • Ryder

  • UPS

  • XPO

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/33vyuq

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


