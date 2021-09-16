U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

Global Contract Logistics Market Report 2021-2025 Featuring Deutsche Post, Hitachi Transport System, Kuehne + Nagel International, Nippon Express, Ryder System, XPO Logistics

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Contract Logistics Market (In-house and Outsourced): Insights, Trends & Forecast (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global contract logistics market is forecasted to reach US$315.67 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.45% for the period spanning from 2021 to 2025.

Factors such as growing e-commerce industry, increasing food and beverages demand, improving consumer confidence index, rising urbanization levels and rising focus on green supply chain are expected to drive the market growth.

However, growth of the industry would be challenged by dearth of skilled professionals in developing economies and intense competition. A few notable trends include escalating consolidation activities, technological advancements, high adoption of internet of things (iot) and emergence of blockchain service.

On the basis of functions, in-house segment leads the global contract logistics market followed by outsourcing activities. In 2020, contract logistics firms, which are involved in the movement, storage, and flow of goods, have been directly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fastest growing regional market is Asia-Pacific. The growth would be supported by improving economic conditions, increasing e-commerce industry and growing premium food & beverages demand, the contract logistics services.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e. Deutsche Post AG (DHL Supply Chain), XPO Logistics, Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Hitachi Transport System Ltd, Ryder System, Inc. and Nippon Express Co., Ltd. are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Types of Contract Logistics Services
1.3 Supply Chain of Contract Logistics
1.4 Benefits of Contract Logistics
1.5 Impact of Covid

2. Global Contract Logistics Market Analysis
2.1 Global Contract Logistics Market Value
2.2 Global Contract Logistics Market Value Forecast
2.3 Global Contract Logistics Market Value by Segments
2.4 Global Contract Logistics Market Value by End Users
2.5 Global Contract Logistics Market Value by Region

3. Regional Contract Logistics Market Analysis
3.1 Asia-Pacific
3.1.1 Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Market Value
3.1.2 Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Market Value Forecast
3.1.3 Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Market Value by Segments
3.1.4 Asia-Pacific In-house Contract Logistics Market Value
3.1.5 Asia-Pacific In-house Contract Logistics Market Value Forecast
3.1.6 Asia-Pacific Outsourcing Contract Logistics Market Value
3.1.7 Asia-Pacific Outsourcing Contract Logistics Market Value Forecast
3.1.8 Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Market Value by Country
3.2 Europe
3.3 North America

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.1.1 Growing E-Commerce Industry
4.1.2 Increasing Food and Beverages Demand
4.1.3 Improving Consumer Confidence Index
4.1.4 Rising Urbanization Levels
4.1.5 Rising Focus on Green Supply Chain
4.2 Key Trends and Developments
4.2.1 Escalating Consolidation Activities
4.2.2 Technological Advancements
4.2.3 High Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT)
4.2.4 Emergence of Blockchain Service
4.3 Challenges
4.3.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals in Developing Economies
4.3.2 Intense Competition

5. Competitive Landscape
5.1 Global Contract Logistics Market
5.1.1 Key Players - Market Share Comparison
5.1.2 Key Players - Revenues Comparison
5.1.3 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison
5.2 France Contract Logistics Market
5.2.1 Key Players - Market Share Comparison

6. Company Profiles
6.1 Business Overview
6.2 Financial Overview
6.3 Business Strategies

  • Deutsche Post AG (DHL Supply Chain)

  • Hitachi Transport System Ltd

  • Kuehne + Nagel International AG

  • Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

  • Ryder System, Inc.

  • XPO Logistics, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gqycnq

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-contract-logistics-market-report-2021-2025-featuring-deutsche-post-hitachi-transport-system-kuehne--nagel-international-nippon-express-ryder-system-xpo-logistics-301378612.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

