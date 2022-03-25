U.S. markets open in 2 hours 33 minutes

Global Contract Logistics Markets Report 2022: Market was Valued at $257.41 Billion in 2021 - Forecast to 2027

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contract Logistics Market - Analysis By Services (Transportation, Warehousing, Distribution, Aftermarket Logistics), Type, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Contract Logistics Market was valued at USD 257.41 Billion in the year 2021

The advancements in Contract Logistics and increased use of electronics devices drive the Contract Logistics market. Furthermore, the increasing penetration of Contract Logistics in Distribution and Warehouse Management Systems and the Outsourcing sector will further propel the market in the coming years.

Factors such as the higher concentration of OEMs and ODMs across industries, including consumers and Services in the APAC region will significantly drive Contract Logistics market growth in subsequent years.

The Distribution service of Contract Logistics in the Market witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and in the forecast period due to the imperative role being played because of the factors such as the higher concentration of material handling companies.

The Outsourcing sector of Contract Logistics is expected to hold a very larger market share of the Contract Logistics Market than Insourcing in the segment. Moreover, increasing demand for new comfortability and security in customers in the world has been anticipated to propel thrust in the demand of Contract Logistics in the future.

Amongst the regions, the Asia Pacific is likely to account for a large regional share in the global Contract Logistics market in 2027.

Key factors driving the robust growth rate of the Asia Pacific region include rising urban population, disposable income, increasing electronic technologies activities in different countries, the rise in the demand to improve quality by eliminating errors and reducing variability for better comfortability while carrying and storing the good in a storage place is a major factor driving the Contract Logistics market growth in the Asia Pacific Region.

Scope of the Report:

  • The report presents the analysis of the Contract Logistics Market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

  • The report analyses the Contract Logistics Market by Service (Transportation, Warehousing, Distribution, Aftermarket Logistics).

  • The report analyses the Contract Logistics Market by Type (Insourcing, Outsourcing).

  • The Global Contract Logistics Market has been analysed By Region (America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) and By Country (United States, Canada Mexico, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, India).

  • The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by Service, Type, Region, and Country.

  • Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers, and challenges of the industry have been analysed in the report.

  • The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions, and new Type development.

The companies analysed in the report include:

  • DHL Group

  • XPO Logistics

  • Agility Logistics

  • CEVA Logistics

  • Hitachi Transport System

  • DB Group

  • UPS

  • Ryder

  • DSV

  • Kuehne + Nagel

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Contract Logistics Market: Product Overview

4. Global Contract Logistics Market: An Analysis

5. Global Contract Logistics Market: Segment Analysis

6. Global Contract Logistics Market Segmentation, By Type (Value)

7. Global Contract Logistics Market: Regional Analysis

8. Americas Contract Logistics Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

9. Europe Contract Logistics Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

10. Asia Pacific Contract Logistics Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

11. Global Contract Logistics Market Dynamics

12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13. Competitive Landscape

14. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ibh9iy

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


