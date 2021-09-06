Global Contract Manufacturing of Medical Devices Report 2021, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Celestica Inc., Dalsin Industries Inc., Flex Ltd., Foxconn Technology Group and Jabil Inc.
DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contract Manufacturing of Medical Devices: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for contract manufacturing of medical devices is a growing market globally, with ample potential stemming from the advancement of the technology and continuous demand for medical devices. The growth potential of the market in the forecast period is promising growth in the number of surgical procedures.
This report will focus on the types of services provided by the market, such as device development and manufacturing, quality management, and assembly services. The report also focuses on the manufacturing of different types of devices such as diagnostic devices, drug delivery devices, IVD devices, surgical instruments patient monitoring devices and others. The report will portray the trends and dynamics affecting the market. The report also covers market projections through 2025 and company profiles.
By geography, the market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America includes the United States, Canada and Mexico; Europe includes Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific includes China, India, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data have been provided for 2019 (the base year), for 2020 and for 2025 (market projections).
The report includes:
11 tables
An overview of the global markets for contract medical device manufacturing
Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
Country specific data and analysis for the USA, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, and Japan
Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry
Impact analysis of COVID-19 on contract medical device manufacturing market
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies; and a relevant patent analysis
Company profiles of major players of the industry
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview and Technology Background
Overview of Contract Manufacturing of Medical Devices
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
Chapter 4 Regulatory Scenario
U.S.
Canada
Europe
China
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Service
Global Market for Contract Manufacturing of Medical Devices by Type of Service
Device Development and Manufacturing Services
Quality Management Services
Device Assembly Services
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Device
Global Market for Contract Manufacturing of Medical Devices by Type of Device
IVD Devices
Diagnostic Devices
Drug Delivery Devices
Surgical Instruments
Patient Monitoring Devices
Others
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Global Market for Contract Medical Device Manufacturing by Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
South America
Middle East and Africa
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
Global Company Market Share Analysis
Mergers and Acquisitions, Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
Celestica Inc.
Dalsin Industries Inc.
Flex Ltd.
Foxconn Technology Group
Jabil Inc.
