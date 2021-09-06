U.S. markets closed

Global Contract Manufacturing of Medical Devices Report 2021, Featuring Profiles of Key Players Celestica Inc., Dalsin Industries Inc., Flex Ltd., Foxconn Technology Group and Jabil Inc.

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contract Manufacturing of Medical Devices: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The market for contract manufacturing of medical devices is a growing market globally, with ample potential stemming from the advancement of the technology and continuous demand for medical devices. The growth potential of the market in the forecast period is promising growth in the number of surgical procedures.

This report will focus on the types of services provided by the market, such as device development and manufacturing, quality management, and assembly services. The report also focuses on the manufacturing of different types of devices such as diagnostic devices, drug delivery devices, IVD devices, surgical instruments patient monitoring devices and others. The report will portray the trends and dynamics affecting the market. The report also covers market projections through 2025 and company profiles.

By geography, the market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America includes the United States, Canada and Mexico; Europe includes Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain and Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific includes China, India, Japan and Rest of Asia-Pacific. For market estimates, data have been provided for 2019 (the base year), for 2020 and for 2025 (market projections).

The report includes:

  • 11 tables

  • An overview of the global markets for contract medical device manufacturing

  • Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends with data from 2019, 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

  • Country specific data and analysis for the USA, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, and Japan

  • Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, market forecast, and technological advancements within the industry

  • Impact analysis of COVID-19 on contract medical device manufacturing market

  • Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies; and a relevant patent analysis

  • Company profiles of major players of the industry

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview and Technology Background

  • Overview of Contract Manufacturing of Medical Devices

  • Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers

  • Market Restraints

  • Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

Chapter 4 Regulatory Scenario

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Europe

  • China

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Service

  • Global Market for Contract Manufacturing of Medical Devices by Type of Service

  • Device Development and Manufacturing Services

  • Quality Management Services

  • Device Assembly Services

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Device

  • Global Market for Contract Manufacturing of Medical Devices by Type of Device

  • IVD Devices

  • Diagnostic Devices

  • Drug Delivery Devices

  • Surgical Instruments

  • Patient Monitoring Devices

  • Others

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Global Market for Contract Medical Device Manufacturing by Region

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

  • Global Company Market Share Analysis

  • Mergers and Acquisitions, Agreements, Collaborations and Partnerships

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

  • Celestica Inc.

  • Dalsin Industries Inc.

  • Flex Ltd.

  • Foxconn Technology Group

  • Jabil Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3esjcy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

