Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Market Analysis Report 2022: Strong Competitive Intensity is Mandating a Greater Industry Convergence Resulting in a Strong Market Growth

Company Logo

Dublin, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contract Research Organization (CRO) Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a sudden surge in R&D activities across the world. Both small and large pharmaceutical and biotech companies were engaged in tremendous efforts to either develop new molecules or repurpose existing therapies as potential drugs for COVID-19 treatment.

The trend is likely to continue with small-to-medium-segment and emerging biopharma participants introducing novel therapies across various indications, primarily oncology, infectious diseases, and neurology. Per Pharma Intelligence's annual R&D review, global non-clinical and clinical pipelines have grown by leaps and bounds--more than 10,000 molecules were in preclinical development and about 6,000 molecules were in clinical development as of January 2022.

Industry dynamics saw a huge shift with much of the clinical research being conducted in emerging economies and third-world countries, such as India, Indonesia, China, LATAM, the Middle East, and South Africa. As a result, several local CROs expanded their market reach by partnering with larger, global CROs and providing local clinical research support.

The industry also moved to adopt large-scale decentralized clinical trials, with a year-over-year growth of 50% and 28% between 2020-2021 and 2021-2022, respectively. Such changes expanded the participation of eClinical solution vendors and encouraged collaborations with CROs and pharmaceutical companies, providing cutting-edge solutions for data capture, pharmacovigilance, trial management, and other applications.

Drug discovery and preclinical service outsourcing (traditionally conducted in house because of IP infringement issues) has increased, owing to the rise in specialized drug discovery and preclinical CROs and the CRDMO model gaining traction. CROs work as risk-sharing partners and offer one-stop-shop services to pharmaceutical companies, thereby cutting down costs and shortening the timeline of development.

Story continues

Key Issues Addressed:

What are the general industry trends pertaining to the global CRO industry?

What are the key drivers triggering large-scale outsourcing of both early- and late-stage nonclinical and clinical development?

What are the key emerging business models providing a competitive advantage to pharmaceutical sponsors and how is it supporting industry convergence?

Who are the leading participants driving market growth?

What is the opportunity for small- to medium-segment CRO participants in a sea of competitors?

How is the application of technology supporting the growth of the CRO market and, in general, the drug development outsourcing services?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Contract Research Organization (CRO) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Peripheral Segments

Market Trend Analysis

Vendor Ecosystem

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Services and Stakeholders

CRDMO-The Future of Outsourcing

CRDMO Transactions to Support Drug Discovery and Development

4. Digitization and Decentralization of Clinical Research

Digitization of the Drug Development Value Chain

Digitization of Clinical Research

DCTs-Future Impact on the CRO Industry

5. Investment Trends

Investment Trends-Collaborative Approach for Drug Development

Early- to Late-stage CRO Service Collaboration-Nonclinical

Early- to Late-stage CRO Service Collaboration-Clinical

Technology Partnerships Supporting Industry Convergence

Expanding CRO Expertise through Industry Acquisitions

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis-CRO

Growth Metrics

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast-Clinical vs. Nonclinical

Revenue Forecast Analysis

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Nonclinical CRO

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast Assumptions and Methodology

Key Services-Drug Discovery and Preclinical Research,

Nuances of Drug Discovery and Preclinical Development

Pharmaceutical R&D Expenditure

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Nonclinical Phases of Development

Revenue Forecast Analysis

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis-Clinical

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast Methodology

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Clinical Phases of Development

Percent Revenue Forecast by Clinical Phases of Development

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Clinical Trial Split by Therapy Area

10. Regional Analysis

Revenue Share Analysis By Region

North America-Key Trends

North America-Revenue Forecast by Clinical Development Phase

North America-Revenue Forecast Analysis

Europe-Key Trends

Europe-Revenue Forecast by Clinical Development Phase

Europe-Revenue Share Analysis

APAC-Key Trends

APAC-Revenue Forecast by Clinical Development Phases

APAC-Revenue Share Analysis

RoW-Key Trends

RoW-Revenue Forecast by Clinical Development Phase

RoW-Revenue Share Analysis

11. Competitor Assessment

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

12. Clinical Trial Costs and Peripheral Services Assessment

Cost Split by Service Type

Peripheral Services-Analytical Testing Services

Peripheral Services-Clinical Outcomes and Post-market Surveillance

Peripheral Services-Data Capture and Management

13. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Agile Partnership Models for Drug Discovery and Preclinical Drug Testing

Growth Opportunity 2: Bioanalytical CRO Partnerships for Customized Testing Solutions for Biologics

Growth Opportunity 3: eClinical Solutions for Pharmacovigilance Services

Growth Opportunity 4: AI-enabled Oncology Trial Design, Recruitment, and Execution

14. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vrl2zs





CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



