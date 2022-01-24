Global Contract Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing Market Report 2021
Dublin, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Contract Small Molecule API Manufacturing Industry by the Numbers - 2021 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report characterizes the contract small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing industry through a number of quantitative dimensions, including number and type of participants, containment and controlled substance capabilities, and financial performance of the top public contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs).
Contract Small Molecule API Manufacturing is critical for establishing an understanding of the small molecule API CMO industry and the features of some of the largest CMOs participating in the industry.
This report gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. 31 tables and figures throughout the report illustrate major points and trends.
This report is required reading for:
CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the small molecule API marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.
Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.
Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.
Reasons to Buy
Overview of contract small molecule API facilities and the proportion of containment and controlled substance specialist capabilities
Detailed view of the geographic distribution of small molecule API facilities
Establishing which CMOs are most involved in contract small molecule API industry by facility count
Analysis of M&A activity related to small molecule API facilities
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Players
3 Trends
4 Industry Analysis
4.1 Industry Size and Structure
4.2 Industry Demographics
4.3 Top CMOs by Small Molecule API Facilities
4.4 Characteristics of the Largest CMOs
5 M&A Activity Involving Small Molecule Contract Manufacturing Facilities
6 The Outlook for the API CMO Industry
7 Value Chain
8 Companies
9 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
Jetpharma SA
Escientia Life Science LLC
Godavari Drugs Ltd
Chifeng Yingfa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
Jiangxi Xinganjiang pharmaceutical Co Ltd
Midwest Pharmaceutics NZ Ltd
Aragen Life Sciences Pvt Ltd
Gufic BioSciences Ltd
Microfine Pharma Pvt Ltd
Chemic Laboratories Inc
Hainan Shuangcheng Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
Arene Lifesciences Pvt Ltd
FOB Synthesis Inc
Jiangxi Aifeimu Technology Co Ltd
Fleming Laboratories Ltd
Alkaloids Corp
Lianyungang Guike Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
A. R. Life Sciences Pvt Ltd
Lianyungang Jinkang Pharmaceutical Technology Co Ltd
Cangzhou Enke Pharma-tech Co Ltd
Hubei Yitai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
Inga Pharmaceuticals
Pharm-Sintez
Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Lianyungang Hengfei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
Antibiotice SA
Accrete Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd
Micro-Sphere SA
Farmak AS
Aktinos Pharma Pvt Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hfhua0
Source: GlobalData
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900