Global Contract Small Molecule Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing Market Report 2021

Research and Markets
·2 min read

Dublin, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Contract Small Molecule API Manufacturing Industry by the Numbers - 2021 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report characterizes the contract small molecule active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing industry through a number of quantitative dimensions, including number and type of participants, containment and controlled substance capabilities, and financial performance of the top public contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs).

Contract Small Molecule API Manufacturing is critical for establishing an understanding of the small molecule API CMO industry and the features of some of the largest CMOs participating in the industry.

This report gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. 31 tables and figures throughout the report illustrate major points and trends.

This report is required reading for:

  • CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the small molecule API marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

  • Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

  • Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

Reasons to Buy

  • Overview of contract small molecule API facilities and the proportion of containment and controlled substance specialist capabilities

  • Detailed view of the geographic distribution of small molecule API facilities

  • Establishing which CMOs are most involved in contract small molecule API industry by facility count

  • Analysis of M&A activity related to small molecule API facilities

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Players

3 Trends

4 Industry Analysis
4.1 Industry Size and Structure
4.2 Industry Demographics
4.3 Top CMOs by Small Molecule API Facilities
4.4 Characteristics of the Largest CMOs

5 M&A Activity Involving Small Molecule Contract Manufacturing Facilities

6 The Outlook for the API CMO Industry

7 Value Chain

8 Companies

9 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Jetpharma SA

  • Escientia Life Science LLC

  • Godavari Drugs Ltd

  • Chifeng Yingfa Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

  • Jiangxi Xinganjiang pharmaceutical Co Ltd

  • Midwest Pharmaceutics NZ Ltd

  • Aragen Life Sciences Pvt Ltd

  • Gufic BioSciences Ltd

  • Microfine Pharma Pvt Ltd

  • Chemic Laboratories Inc

  • Hainan Shuangcheng Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

  • Arene Lifesciences Pvt Ltd

  • FOB Synthesis Inc

  • Jiangxi Aifeimu Technology Co Ltd

  • Fleming Laboratories Ltd

  • Alkaloids Corp

  • Lianyungang Guike Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

  • A. R. Life Sciences Pvt Ltd

  • Lianyungang Jinkang Pharmaceutical Technology Co Ltd

  • Cangzhou Enke Pharma-tech Co Ltd

  • Hubei Yitai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

  • Inga Pharmaceuticals

  • Pharm-Sintez

  • Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd

  • Lianyungang Hengfei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

  • Antibiotice SA

  • Accrete Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd

  • Micro-Sphere SA

  • Farmak AS

  • Aktinos Pharma Pvt Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hfhua0

Source: GlobalData

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


