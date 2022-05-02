U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

Global Contract or Temporary Staffing Services Market to reach USD 90.79 billion by 2026 | SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SpendEdge has been monitoring the Contract or Temporary Staffing Services Market and the prices are outlined to rise by 2%-5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have moderate bargaining power in this market. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends, drivers, and the overall market environment.

Contract or Temporary Staffing Services Market
Contract or Temporary Staffing Services Market

Frequently Asked Questions:

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • What are the major supplier selection scope?
    Extended research, Procedure followed for candidate selection, Geographical presence, and Online presence.

  • What is the expected price changes in this market?
    The Contract or Temporary Staffing Services Market is expected to have a CAGR of 3.53% during 2022-2026.

  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Retainer model, and Bill-rate pricing model, are some of the major market participants.

  • What are the pricing models followed by buyers?
    Randstad NV, The Adecco Group, and ManpowerGroup are the widely adopted pricing models in Contract or Temporary Staffing Services Market.

For more information on market vendors, buyers and sellers: www.spendedge.com/report/contract-or-temporary-staffing-services-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report

Best Selling Reports Include:

  • Language Translation Services - Forecast and Analysis: This procurement report offers a categorical analysis of the factors that are driving the growth of the market and the demand for the automotive sensors. It also offers insights into the market across specific regions that are exhibiting a higher demand for products like car engine sensor and other auto sensors.

  • Social Media Analytics Sourcing and Procurement Report: The social media analytics market prices are outlined to rise by 2%-5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have low bargaining power in this market. International Business Machines Corp., Oracle Corp., and Salesforce.com Inc. are a few of the key suppliers in the social media analytics market.

  • Content Editing Services- Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: The report provides a complete drill-down on global equipment finance spend outlook at a global as well as regional level. Current spend scenario, growth outlook, incremental spend, and other key information is available individually for North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and APAC.

To access the definite purchasing guide on the Contract or Temporary Staffing Services that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my Contract or Temporary Staffing Services TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To know more: https://www.spendedge.com/request-for-demo

Contacts
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-contract-or-temporary-staffing-services-market-to-reach-usd-90-79-billion-by-2026--spendedge-301536168.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

