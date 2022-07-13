U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,835.50
    +11.75 (+0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,052.00
    +86.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,827.00
    +48.00 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,735.80
    +7.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.88
    +1.04 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.60
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    18.92
    -0.03 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0042
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.23
    +1.06 (+4.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1891
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.0940
    +0.2720 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,826.06
    +158.18 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    424.05
    -3.33 (-0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,168.20
    -41.66 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,478.77
    +142.11 (+0.54%)
     

Global Contrast Materials Market Report to 2027 - North America is Expected to Drive Growth

Research and Markets
·6 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Contrast Materials Market

Global Contrast Materials Market
Global Contrast Materials Market

Dublin, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contrast Materials Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As the global frequency of chronic diseases rises, the demand for diagnostic imaging procedures also increases and, as a result, contrast materials. Chronic disease costs $3.5 trillion in annual health care costs, according to the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion.

The Arthritis Foundation estimates that 55 million people have been diagnosed with arthritis. Moreover, about 305,000 newborns and toddlers suffer from arthritis or rheumatic disorders. Osteoarthritis affects approximately 55 million people worldwide. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, 220 million women worldwide were affected by osteoporosis in 2019.

Due to the growing demand for imaging operations, contrast media manufacturers have invested much in R & D in order to bring new products to market and gain approval for new indications. Bracco, for example, received FDA approval in 2021 for Lumason, an ultrasound contrast agent, in a 20-vial pack design.

According to a report to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) by the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission (MedPAC), the increase in the volume of imaging services per Medicare beneficiary is the largest among all other services offered by physicians. Imaging techniques like computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and X-rays have become a standard aspect of most disease diagnoses. Diagnostic imaging modalities are becoming more widely employed as a result of developments in the underlying technology, which includes everything from equipment to administration.

Novel solutions, such as syringeless injectors and innovative packaging, aid in the delivery of the correct dose of contrast agents while also reducing waste. The Gadavist Imaging Bulk Package with transfer spike, for example, was authorised by the US FDA in August 2020, allowing for weight-based and multi-patient dosing as well as addressing hospital vial waste issues. It is expected that the approval of such innovative packaging will raise demand for the chemical agent.

Contrast materials are usually regarded as safe for use in MRI and CT scans, among other diagnostic techniques. However, some of the adverse effects and allergic responses associated with its use may limit market expansion. Their side effects range from mild to severe; severe reactions are extremely rare, as are major allergic reactions to contrast materials. In addition, handling complex and sophisticated diagnostic imaging technologies necessitates a high level of technical ability and expertise. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment of radiology technologists is expected to expand by roughly 7% between 2019 and 2029. Despite this, a scarcity of specialists and radiologists will pose a hindrance to industry expansion.

By region, North America is expected to drive the growth of the global contrast materials market during the forecast period.

The existence of prominent players in the region, the high prevalence of chronic illnesses, the growing elderly population, and the increasing use of minimally invasive procedures all contribute to the region's significant share of the market. In the United States, the first gadolinium-based contrast agent was approved.

Four agents have been certified in the United States in the last decade, indicating a clear trend in the industry to identify more efficient, accurate, and safe agents. In the future, sales of contrast materials are likely to rise in the United States. Contrast material sales for ultrasound may have a significant growth rate among the various imaging modalities. In the United States, the rise in chronic conditions such as cardiovascular and neurological diseases is the primary driver of market growth.

During the predicted period, Asia Pacific is also expected to increase significantly. This is because the region is home to a number of well-known local and worldwide manufacturers. For example, General Electric Pharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., is a GE Healthcare subsidiary that manufactures diagnostic pharmaceuticals (CT/MR contrast media) in China and is one of the world's largest contrast material manufacturing facilities. This aspect is expected to continue to drive regional market expansion.

COVID-19 Insights

Due to fewer patient visits to hospitals, the COVID-19 outbreak had a detrimental influence on the contrast materials industry. As a result of the epidemic, healthcare systems have been severely stressed. To prevent the spread of the disease and conserve healthcare resources for COVID-19 patients, healthcare institutes and providers were told to halt performing elective surgical operations and medical evaluations. As a result, the volume of imaging cases in many radiology departments dropped dramatically.

Due to a fall in the volume of optional and non-essential procedures, lower utilisation of routine testing, decreased capital spending by customers, and a slowdown in research activity owing to laboratory closures and decreased clinical testing, the worldwide contrast materials market has been impacted.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1. Market Drivers
4.2. Market Restraints
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2. Bargaining Powers of Buyers
4.3.3. Threat of Substitutes
4.3.4. Threat of New Entrants
4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in Industry
4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

5. GLOBAL CONTRAST MATERIALS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Iodine-based
5.3. Barium-Sulphate
5.4. Gadolinium
5.5. Saline and Gas
5.6. Others

6. GLOBAL CONTRAST MATERIALS MARKET, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Oral
6.3. Rectal
6.4. Blood Vessel

7. GLOBAL CONTRAST MATERIALS MARKET, BY MEDICAL PROCEDURE
7.1. X-Ray/CT
7.2. MRI
7.3. Ultrasound

8. GLOBAL CONTRAST MATERIALS MARKET, BY INDICATION
8.1. Cardiovascular Disease
8.2. Oncology
8.3. Gastrointestinal Disorders
8.4. Neurological Disorders
8.5. Other Indications

9. GLOBAL CONTRAST MATERIALS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
9.1. Introduction
9.2. North America
9.2.1. United States
9.2.2. Canada
9.2.3. Mexico
9.3. South America
9.3.1. Brazil
9.3.2. Argentina
9.3.3. Others
9.4. Europe
9.4.1. Germany
9.4.2. France
9.4.3. United Kingdom
9.4.4. Spain
9.4.5. Others
9.5. Middle East and Africa
9.5.1. Saudi Arabia
9.5.2. Israel
9.5.3. Others
9.6. Asia Pacific
9.6.1. China
9.6.2. Japan
9.6.3. South Korea
9.6.4. India
9.6.5. Others

10. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS
10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis
10.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness
10.3. Mergers, Acquisition, Agreements, and Collaborations
10.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix

11. COMPANY PROFILES
11.1. Bayer AG
11.2. General Electric Company
11.3. Guerbet
11.4. Bracco Diagnostic, Inc.
11.5. Nano Therapeutics Pvt. Ltd.
11.6. Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.
11.7. iMax
11.8. Trivitron Healthcare
11.9. Spago Nanomedical AB
11.10. Jodas Expoim

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k6fskg

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Stanley: Despite Turbulent Economy, These Stocks Have Over 90% Upside Potential

    Rising inflation has been the story of 2022, reaching roughly 8.5% in the latest report. To fight it, the Federal Reserve is raising interest rates and cutting back on the money supply – but that has an immediate effect of strengthening the dollar, which will negatively impact corporate earnings in the overseas markets. Morgan Stanley chief U.S. equity strategist Mike Wilson sees the strong dollar as a headwind that can’t be dodged, at least not for long, and expects the stock market will contin

  • The Oil Crisis Isn’t Over, IEA Says. Why Prices Are Falling.

    IEA executive director Fatih Birol warns that the worst of the global energy crisis has yet to come.

  • Some beaten-down tech stocks are now 'outright cheap': JPMorgan

    Tech stocks have been hammered this year, but some strategists think now is looking like the time to take a chance on some of these names.

  • Google tells staff to act 'more entrepreneurial.' Translation: Work harder, or else

    Sundar Pichai, boss of Google and its parent Alphabet, told employees to "be more entrepreneurial" and work with "more hunger" in a staff-wide email that warned of consolidation, several news outlets reported. Citing the "uncertain global economic outlook," the CEO said Google would slow its hiring pace for the second half of 2022. Google brought on a whopping 10,000 workers during the second quarter, per Pichai.

  • Twitter Lawyers Say They Can Prevail Over Musk in Just Four Days

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. wants a lightning-quick trial to resolve its claim that billionaire Elon Musk wrongfully canceled his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoMillions of Americans Regret the Great ResignationLawyers for the San Francisco-based company sa

  • American Airlines reiterates its earnings outlook for Q2, stock pops

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss American Airlines reiterating its earnings outlook for Q2.

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    A recent Supreme Court decision could result in improved options in your retirement plan. The court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university's retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Economist: 'We will see some relief' from inflation pressures

    Inflation is expected to hit a 41-year high on Wednesday, but one economist thinks we'll see some relief as commodity prices trend lower.

  • There's good news from the Biden White House on gas prices

    White House officials say gas prices could soon drop by another 50 cents per gallon.

  • Travel: Staffing issues in Europe are leading to major chaos at airports

    David Slotnick, senior aviation reporter at The Points Guy, joins Yahoo Finance Live to explain why there's so much chaos for those traveling within Europe and how some airports are responding.

  • Putin Wants Europe to Panic Over Gas Supplies. Mission Accomplished.

    The Nord Stream 1 pipeline is down for maintenance. Russia wants the world guessing about whether it will keep supplying gas going forward, writes Margarita M. Balmaceda.

  • Analysis-Oil majors face output slump, deep losses if Russia stops Kazakh pipeline

    LONDON (Reuters) -Western energy majors will cut output and lose billions of dollars if Russia, as is feared, suspends a pipeline that is almost the only export route for oil from land-locked Kazakhstan, company sources, traders and analysts say. The closure of the CPC pipeline that carries oil from Kazakhstan to the Black Sea Russian export terminal in the port of Novorossiisk would shut in more than 1% of global oil supply, exacerbating what is already the most severe energy crunch since the Arab oil embargo in the 1970s. The pipeline, which runs through Russian territory and is owned by a consortium of Western, Asian, Russian and Kazakh companies, has been in the spotlight since Russia on Feb. 24 invaded Ukraine in what Moscow calls a "special military operation".

  • Apple has ended consulting deal with former designer Jony Ive - NY Times

    Apple Inc has ended a consulting deal with former design chief Jony Ive, the New York Times reported https://www.nytimes.com/2022/07/12/technology/apple-jony-ive-end-agreement.html on Tuesday. Citing sources, the newspaper reported that Ive's contract had come up for renewal and the parties agreed not to extend it. Ive, who left Apple in 2019, was a close confidant of the late Chief Executive Steve Jobs and spearheaded design work on the company's candy-colored Mac computers and the iPhone.

  • Markets Plan Doomsday Scenarios If Russia Turns Off the Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- European stocks plunging 20%. Junk credit spreads widening past 2020 crisis levels. The euro sinking to just 90 cents.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapBiden Administration to Again Extend the Covid Public-Health Emergency The predictions are ominous for financial markets if Russia cuts off all the gas

  • Has Saudi Arabia Reached Peak Oil Capacity?

    The Western world is increasingly hoping that Saudi Arabia will open the taps, but the Kingdom may, in fact, be at or near its oil production capacity

  • Canoo stock skyrockets after Walmart orders fleet of electric vehicles

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses why Canoo stock is spiking on Tuesday.

  • Commodity Rout Erases 1.2 Trillion In Mining Stock Value

    The commodity supercycle which saw key metals skyrocket in recent years may be coming to an end as recession fears begin to weigh on demand

  • AUD/USD Price Forecast – The Australian Dollar Attempts to Come Back

    The Australian dollar has fallen rather hard over the last 24 hours, but the Tuesday session shows that it is at least trying to recover.

  • Oil prices sink after IEA warns worst of energy crisis 'yet to come'

    Rising COVID cases in China and rampant inflation have stocked fears about the energy crisis getting worse.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.