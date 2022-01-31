U.S. markets close in 5 hours 32 minutes

Global Contrast Media Injectors Market is estimated to be US$ 2.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period - By PMI

Prophecy Market insights
·4 min read

Global Contrast Media Injectors Market, By Type (MR Injectors, CT Injectors, and Vascular Injectors), By Application (Neurology, Cardiology, and Oncology), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Covina, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Contrast Media Injectors Market accounted for US$ 1.5 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 2.5 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%. Medical devices employed for injecting radio-opaque contrast media into the body to reinforce the visibility of tissues for a medical imaging procedure are referred to as contrast injectors. Over the years, with ever-increasing technological sophistication, these contrast injectors have evolved from manual injectors having manifolds with stop-cocks to automated versions, providing added accuracy and advantages. These automated versions are referred to as auto injectors. Auto injectors are capable of controlling the quantity of contrast media injected, utilization rate, and also are ready to increase dosage to stay pace with fast medical imaging scanners also as alert the physician of potential hazards, like air embolisms or extravasations.

The report “Global Contrast Media Injectors Market, By Type (MR Injectors, CT Injectors, and Vascular Injectors), By Application (Neurology, Cardiology, and Oncology), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”

Request Sample:https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/445

Key Highlights:

  • In 2019, Bayer launches contrast agent injector named Medrad Stellant Flex CT injection system.

  • In 2019, Guerbet Group partnered with IBM Watson Health for AI in medical imaging to support liver cancer diagnostics, utilizing CT and MRI imaging.

Analyst View:

Growing number of regulatory approvals for contrast media injectors, coupled with rapidly growing technological advancements in contrast media injectors are some other factors boosting growth of the global contrast media injectors market. Increasing prevalence of several chronic diseases such as cancer as well as cardiac, neurological, and orthopedic diseases amongst individuals are factors fuelling growth of the global contrast media injectors market. In addition, rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries is major factor driving growth target market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Contrast Media Injectors Market, By Type (MR Injectors, CT Injectors, and Vascular Injectors), By Application (Neurology, Cardiology, and Oncology), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”


To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Contrast-Media-Injectors-Market-445

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Contrast Media Injectors Market accounted for US$ 1.5 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 2.5 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.3%. The global contrast media injectors market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

  • Based on type, the Global Contrast Media Injectors Market is segmented into the MR Injectors, CT Injectors, and Vascular Injectors.

  • Based on Application, the Global Contrast Media Injectors Market is segmented into Neurology, Cardiology, and Oncology.

  • By region, the Global Contrast Media Injectors Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to account for the major share in terms of revenue as compared to the other regions.

Request Customization: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/445

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the prominent players operating in the Key players operating in the global contrast media injectors market includes Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Guerbet Group LLC., MEDTRON AG., Bayer HealthCare LLC., ulrich GmbH & Co. KG., GE Corp., VIVID IMAGING Pvt. Ltd., Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc., Angio Dynamics Inc., Apollo RT Co. Ltd., and Nemoto Kyorindo Co. Ltd.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

  • Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

  • Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

  • Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

  • Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

  • Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

  • Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered

  1. Introduction

  • Study Deliverables

  • Study Assumptions

  • Scope of the Study

  1. Research Methodology

  2. Executive Summary

  • Opportunity Map Analysis

  • Market at Glance

  • Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

  • Competitive Landscape

  • Heat Map Analysis

  • Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

  1. Investment Analysis

  2. Competitive Analysis

To know more..Click here

CONTACT: Sales Kunal D Prophecy Market Insights U.S.: +1 860 531 2701 APAC: +917775049802 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com


