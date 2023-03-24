Global Contrast Media Market to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2027: Featuring Bracco Diagnostic, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Spago Nanomedical, Bayer and Jodas Expoim Among Others

Company Logo

Global Contrast Media Market

Global Contrast Media Market

Dublin, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Contrast Media Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global contrast media market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% to reach US$7,824.905 million by 2027, from US$5,195.155 million in 2020.

Companies Mentioned

Bracco Diagnostic Inc.

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

Spago Nanomedical AB

Bayer

Jodas Expoim

Magnus Health

TAEJOON PHARM

Trivitron Healthcare

According to the World Health Organization, cancer is considered a disease that significantly impacts society and is considered the second leading cause of death globally.

Furthermore, according to the WHO, approximately 70% of cancer deaths occur in low and middle-income nations due to the absence of awareness and knowledge, and most often, they do not get regular checkups done. Individuals in the US, for example, lead a sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle; indulge in the use of tobacco and alcohol, which increases their chances of contracting some form of cancer.

However, these trends are changing as they are changing as some individuals prefer to go for full body checkups or routine checkups once or twice annually to detect any serious diseases such as COPD or a tumor that may result in cancer.

This is growing rapidly for contrasting agents since they help doctors analyze the various findings from CT scans, MRIs, and X-ray exams more efficiently and reliably, resulting in a surge in the market growth in the forthcoming years.



The advancement of exam and testing equipment is encouraging the market players to improve their products.



As the medical industry standards are improving and forced to comply with the ANSI and ISO regulations, the market players are encouraged to provide enhanced and advanced products with better properties. This is done so that the contrast media can ensure clarity of the images acquired by the devices and provide a more actual diagnosis, thereby contributing to market growth.



Major Market Participants And Their Product Offerings in the Contrast Media Market.



Furthermore, to boost the market's growth and accelerate the development of better contrast media, the market players are taking essential steps such as upgrading their portfolios by launching new products and offering a variety of products.



The following are a few examples of core products:

Story continues

TAEJOON PHARM, a pharmaceutical company involved in providing different types of drugs and other products for various applications, offers different types of contrast media products under their portfolio. Among the products they offer is the "Gadobrix Injection." This item is a G gadolinium-based contrast medium that comes in a 15ml injectable vial. The product is used to enhance the contrast of cranial and spinal MRIs, the contrast of angiography, and the contrast of hepatic and renal MRI. It can be used for conducting a whole-body MRI. It also supplies Iodine-based contrast media under the brand name "Iobrix Inj 240." This item has 240 mg of iodine and is also obtainable in 300 mg and 350 mg doses. It has a colourless or light yellow appearance and is slightly viscous. It is used for myelography, A angiography, and body cavity imaging such as arthrography, and herniorrhaphy, among others.

Trivitron Healthcare is considered among one of the leading companies involved in the provision of medical technology products and solutions, including contrast media. It offers products like "Iopamiro," "KScan," and "Mutlihance." Iopamiro is a contrast medium used in x-ray application areas. It is a non-ionic compound soluble in water and is available in 300 mg and 370 mg iodine concentrations in a vial of either 50 ml or 100 ml. In addition, it is used in cardiac angiography, radiology, CT, and urography, among others. The scan is a product that is a non-ionic contrast medium that is available in 300 mg or 370mg iodine concentration with 61.2g/100 ml Iopamidol and 75.5g/100ml Iopamidol. Lastly, Multihance is a product used in MRI applications and is a combination of Gadolinium-BOPTA molecule, which can facilitate double relaxivity and dual-route of elimination. It is FDA approved and comes in 10ml, 15ml, and 20ml vials.

The North American region to hold a significant share over the forecast period owing to rising cases of different types of cancer in the high-income countries such as the US and the Asia Pacific region. It is estimated to increase its share over the forecast period due to the investments made into the healthcare sector.



Due to the overwhelming healthcare industry and infrastructure in countries such as the United States, the North American region is believed to maintain a significant share for the projected period. Furthermore, the rapid adoption of strategies and reagents can improve clinical scanning images in the region due to the rising cases of cancer and other diseases among Americans, which is credited to their sedentary lifestyle.



Over the projected timeframe, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to show promising growth potential owing to the fact that the government is taking several initiatives and investing heavily in fostering the growth of the healthcare sector in nations such as India to make quality offerings available to the public.



Market Segmentation:

By Media Type

Iodine-based

Barium-based

Gadolinium

Saline

By Administration Route

Swallowed

Enema

Intravenously/Intra arterially

By Application

X-Rays

Computed Tomography (CT)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

By End-User

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centres

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Australia

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 162 Forecast Period 2020 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2020 $5195.16 million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $7824.91 million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.0% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2my3dp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



