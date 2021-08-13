U.S. markets close in 4 hours 35 minutes

Global Contrast Media Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2024

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Contrast Media - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Contrast Media Market
Global Contrast Media Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 6; Released: May 2021
Executive Pool: 763
Companies: 45 - Players covered include AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Bayer AG; Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd.; GE Healthcare; Guerbet Group; Starpharma Holdings Limited and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Application (Radiology, Interventional Radiology, Interventional Cardiology); Imaging Modality (X-ray/Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Ultrasound); Type of Media (Barium-based Contrast Media, Iodinated Contrast Media, Gadolinium-based Contrast Media, Microbubble Contrast Media)
Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision.

ABSTRACT-

Global Contrast Media Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2024
Contrast agents help in advanced visualization of biological structures; and helps capture hard-to-image anatomical regions. They help eliminate errors caused by radiologist's perception which tends to influence interpretation of the true structure of the underlying anatomy. Oral, intravenous, rectal, and intrathecal contrast agents are indispensable today in the practice of radiology for their most primary benefit which is enhanced visibility of internal structures. Efficiency of contrast media over the years have evolved from high-osmolar contrast media (HOCM) which have limited utility and higher side-effects to low-osmolality contrast agents which are safer and preferred for pediatric patients. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Contrast Media is projected to reach US$5.2 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for Contrast Media, accounting for an estimated 41.2% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 5.0% over the analysis period.

Growth in the global market is set to be driven by prevalence of chronic diseases among the growing global population, aging population, and rise of nuclear medicine. There is strong demand for radioactive contrast agents, also known as radioactive agent, radioactive dye or radiopharmaceutical. Demand is hugely supported by the rise of nuclear medicine. These radioactive materials help diagnose and treat a wide variety of diseases and disorders. There is strong demand for newer and safer contrast agents that can be safely administered to patients with acute kidney injury (AKI), chronic kidney disease (CKD) Stage 4 or 5 without the risk of developing Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis (NSF). In this regard, macrocyclic and newer linear GBCA (Gadolinium based contrast agents) are being used and are growing in demand. The constantly rising demand for MRI imaging procedures will thus continue to fuel demand for MRI contrast agents. The application of ultrasound contrast agent for liver imaging is expected to widen the use of contrast-enhanced US (CEUS) in ablative therapy for hepatocellular carcinoma. Another potential area for CEUS is evaluation of the malignant potential of kidney lesions.

Growing concerns over side effects, allergic and adverse reactions, and overall safety of contrast agents remain a major challenge to market growth. Increased access to highly-sensitive digital imaging equipment and development of 3D and 4D visualization technologies although not an immediate threat nevertheless pose challenges to future long-term growth in the market. Further, growing competition from immunoconjugates and radiopharmaceuticals also remains a concern. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-contrast-media-market-to-reach-5-2-billion-by-2024--301354062.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

