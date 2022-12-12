U.S. markets close in 5 hours 30 minutes

Global Control Towers Market Report to 2030 - Featuring Celanese Blue Yonder, E2open, Infor and Viewlocity Technologies Among Others

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Control Towers Market By Type, By Application, By End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global control towers market analysis is envisioned to garner $26,279.8 million by 2030, growing from $5,585 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Control towers serve as a nexus for real-time analytics-based, decision-making, and visibility. A supply chain control tower enables companies to more effectively identify, priorities, and address urgent problems in real time. End-to-end supply chain visibility should be offered by a more intelligent control tower, especially in the case of unplanned external events.

Supply chain visibility refers to how businesses gather and connect data to get crucial supply chain execution knowledge. The purpose of supply chain control towers is to offer greater end-to-end visibility throughout the supply chain.

A unified dashboard of data with views into important business events is frequently included. Supply chain control towers have traditionally focused on giving visibility to your close business partners. Advanced control towers, however, now offer real-time cooperation, visibility, and AI capabilities to move beyond decision-support to decision-making and autonomous control as a result of the growth of consumer-driven networks. These factors are estimated to improve the control towers market size over the time period.

Control towers are cloud-based technologies that serve as data collection and distribution units. Control towers offer visibility among corporations, and modes of transportation through data collection centers. They also assist the logistics partners in decision-making, meeting the expanding needs of the client, and enhancing supply chain operations. The need for control towers market share is being driven by the necessity of efficient supply chains in the manufacturing, and automotive sectors.

Control tower is widely used in supply chain and transportation. Control towers for logistics and transportation offer visibility over inbound and outbound logistics as well as enhanced shipping notifications, delivery data, and track-and-trace information. This also helps companies with complex supply chain to stream line their supply chain with end-to-end visibility as well as it helps in reducing cost, and maintain operational standard. These factors are anticipated to boost control towers growth in forecasted time period.

The key control towers market players profiled in this report include Celanese Blue Yonder Group, E2open, INFOR, KINAXIS, SAP SE, DiLX, o9 solutions, ORTEC, Viewlocity Technologies Pty Ltd, and One Network Enterprises.

Key Benefits

  • This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the control towers market analysis from 2021 to 2030 to identify the prevailing control towers market opportunities.

  • The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

  • Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

  • In-depth analysis of the control towers market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

  • Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

  • Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

  • The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global control towers market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1.Market definition and scope
3.2.Key findings
3.2.1.Top investment pockets
3.3.Porter's five forces analysis
3.4.Top player positioning
3.5.Market dynamics
3.5.1.Drivers
3.5.2.Restraints
3.5.3.Opportunities
3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market
3.7.Value Chain Analysis
3.8.Regulatory Guidelines
3.9.Key Regulation Analysis
3.10.Market Share Analysis
3.11.Patent Landscape

CHAPTER 4: CONTROL TOWERS MARKET, BY TYPE
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 Market size and forecast
4.2 Analytical
4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.2.3 Market analysis by country
4.3 Operational
4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
4.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: CONTROL TOWERS MARKET, BY APPLICATION
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Market size and forecast
5.2 Supply Chain
5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.2.3 Market analysis by country
5.3 Transportation
5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
5.3.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: CONTROL TOWERS MARKET, BY END USE
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Market size and forecast
6.2 Aerospace and Defense
6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.2.3 Market analysis by country
6.3 Chemicals
6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.3.3 Market analysis by country
6.4 Retail and Consumer Goods
6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.4.3 Market analysis by country
6.5 Healthcare and Pharmaceutical
6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.5.3 Market analysis by country
6.6 Automotive and Manufacturing
6.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.6.3 Market analysis by country
6.7 Information and Technology
6.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.7.3 Market analysis by country
6.8 Others
6.8.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities
6.8.2 Market size and forecast, by region
6.8.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: CONTROL TOWERS MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Top winning strategies
8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player
8.4. Competitive Dashboard
8.5. Competitive Heatmap
8.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES
9.1 Blue Yonder Group
9.1.1 Company overview
9.1.2 Company snapshot
9.1.3 Operating business segments
9.1.4 Product portfolio
9.1.5 Business performance
9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.2 E2open
9.2.1 Company overview
9.2.2 Company snapshot
9.2.3 Operating business segments
9.2.4 Product portfolio
9.2.5 Business performance
9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.3 KINAXIS
9.3.1 Company overview
9.3.2 Company snapshot
9.3.3 Operating business segments
9.3.4 Product portfolio
9.3.5 Business performance
9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.4 INFOR
9.4.1 Company overview
9.4.2 Company snapshot
9.4.3 Operating business segments
9.4.4 Product portfolio
9.4.5 Business performance
9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.5 DiLX
9.5.1 Company overview
9.5.2 Company snapshot
9.5.3 Operating business segments
9.5.4 Product portfolio
9.5.5 Business performance
9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.6 SAP SE
9.6.1 Company overview
9.6.2 Company snapshot
9.6.3 Operating business segments
9.6.4 Product portfolio
9.6.5 Business performance
9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.7 o9 solutions
9.7.1 Company overview
9.7.2 Company snapshot
9.7.3 Operating business segments
9.7.4 Product portfolio
9.7.5 Business performance
9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.8 ORTEC
9.8.1 Company overview
9.8.2 Company snapshot
9.8.3 Operating business segments
9.8.4 Product portfolio
9.8.5 Business performance
9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.9 Viewlocity Technologies Pty Ltd
9.9.1 Company overview
9.9.2 Company snapshot
9.9.3 Operating business segments
9.9.4 Product portfolio
9.9.5 Business performance
9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments
9.10 One Network Enterprises
9.10.1 Company overview
9.10.2 Company snapshot
9.10.3 Operating business segments
9.10.4 Product portfolio
9.10.5 Business performance
9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p0y1o

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-control-towers-market-report-to-2030---featuring-celanese-blue-yonder-e2open-infor-and-viewlocity-technologies-among-others-301700214.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

