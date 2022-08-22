U.S. markets open in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,183.75
    -47.75 (-1.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,415.00
    -291.00 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,073.00
    -195.50 (-1.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,936.70
    -22.40 (-1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.96
    -0.81 (-0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.30
    -17.60 (-1.00%)
     

  • Silver

    18.79
    -0.28 (-1.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0008
    -0.0036 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.19
    +3.63 (+18.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1808
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8200
    -0.1100 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,162.32
    -232.87 (-1.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.55
    -50.05 (-9.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,513.72
    -36.65 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,794.50
    -135.83 (-0.47%)
     

Global Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Voice Cloning Market Report 2022: 36% of Enterprises will Shift their Customer Support Function Entirely to Virtual Assistants by 2027

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Voice Cloning Market: Next Generation Enterprise Solutions by Use Case, Application, and Industry Verticals 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report evaluates the market drivers and uses cases for conversational AI and voice cloning solutions to execute various business functions such as CRM. The report analyzes the core technologies used to build conversational AI and voice cloning solutions along with the potential application areas across industry verticals.

The report provides an analysis of leading company strategies, capabilities, and offerings. Forecasts include technologies, solutions, services, applications, tools, and platforms from 2022 to 2027. It also provides forecasts by deployment type, business type (enterprise, SMB, government), industry vertical, and specific applications.

Select Report Findings:

  • The conversational AI platform market will reach $13.2 billion by 2027

  • North America will lead the market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific region

  • 36% of enterprises will shift their customer support function entirely to virtual assistants by 2027

  • Leading technologies are machine learning, deep learning, NLP, and automated speech recognition

  • Call centers are evolving to become AI-enabled customer contact service providers for enterprise services

  • Enterprise services companies are increasingly leveraging AI for CRM as well as inbound and outbound marketing and sales operations

Traditional peer-to-peer communication systems consisting of emails, phone calls, text messages, and face to face meetings have hugely been disrupted with the widespread adoption of next-generation platforms such as social media, messaging apps, and voice-based assistants.

This has triggered a major paradigm shift in customer behavior to prefer these alternative communications platforms, providing omnichannel experience regardless of devices. Not surprisingly, younger people are at the tip of the spear of the adoption curve for text but also voice, video, and image sharing.

For additional market segments, a shift occurs in terms of customers' business engagement expectations when they realize they may engage over their favorite chat platform using text, voice, and video communications. Conversational AI plays a profound role here, automatically communicating with customers as if a real human being, but in actuality an authentically human-sounding, AI-powered bot.

Conversational AI leverages natural language, machine learning, and other technologies to help omnichannel engagement platforms better understand and interact with customers, providing automated and personalized experiences across any channel including web, applications, mobile, and other platforms. Businesses can leverage opportunities to automate customer service operations as well as marketing and sales initiatives.

Businesses are beginning to integrate conversational AI through voice assistants, chatbots, and messaging apps. We expect that 36% of enterprises will shift their customer support function entirely to virtual assistants by 2027. This prediction is supported by our findings that indicate most customers prefer to shop with business through chat applications. This represents a massive shift from five years ago.

Whereas conversational AI merely sounds like an actual human, voice cloning mimics a known person's voice that is distinguishable as someone that a person would believe is the real person that they know. Like basic conversational AI, it may be used with various applications and industry verticals, particularly retail and other consumer services-oriented business areas.

With voice cloning, businesses can introduce a customer familiar voice to build a long-term relationship and ensure a better customer experience. Voice cloning models are trained through some data set, typically within only a few hours of recorded speech. It also leverages AI and machine learning technologies to train models so that it may engage in natural-sounding, real-time conversations with customers.

In addition to shifting customer behaviors and expectations, there are some other factors that drive enterprise and contact service providers towards leveraging conversational AI and voice cloning solutions. Some of the factors include saving time for customer service, improving real-time accessibility, increasing efficiency, reducing customer acquisition costs, building long-term relationships, handling customer queries effectively, and reducing customer complaints.

Pandemic mitigation is expected to add a significant growth factor to the conversational AI and voice cloning market as businesses seek to automate operations and enhance worker safety as well as support governmental rules and regulations. As social distancing, remote work and operation, and massive digitization continue to grow, businesses will be more reliant on providing remote services to customers.

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 Executive Summary

2.0 Introduction
2.1 Conversational AI
2.1.1 What is Conversational AI
2.1.2 Conversational AI Architecture
2.1.3 Core Challenges
2.1.4 Core Principles
2.1.5 Technology Component
2.1.6 Conversational AI and Chatbot
2.1.7 Automatic Speech Recognition
2.1.8 Growth Drivers
2.2 Voice Cloning
2.2.1 What is Voice Cloning
2.2.2 Voice Cloning Architecture
2.2.3 AI Voice Cloning
2.2.4 Voice Anti-Spoofing and Fraud Detection
2.2.5 Core Challenges
2.2.6 Growth Drivers
2.3 Building Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Solutions
2.4 AI-Enabled Personalization
2.5 Enterprise and Customer Benefits
2.6 Artificial General Intelligence
2.7 Artificial Super Intelligence
2.8 Market Drivers and Challenges
2.9 Value Chain
2.9.1 AI Companies
2.9.2 Software/Platform Companies
2.9.3 Analytics Providers
2.9.4 IoT Companies
2.9.5 Connectivity Providers
2.9.6 Enterprises and End Users
2.10 Regulatory Implications
2.11 Pandemic Impact

3.0 Technology and Application Analysis
3.1 Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Technology
3.1.1 Machine Learning and Deep Learning
3.1.2 Natural Language Processing
3.1.3 Automatic Speech Recognition
3.1.4 Computer Vision
3.2 Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Application
3.2.1 Chatbots
3.2.2 Intelligent Voice Assistants (IVA) System
3.2.3 Accessibility/ Messaging Application
3.2.4 Digital Games
3.2.5 Interactive Learning Application
3.3 Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Functions
3.3.1 Customer Support
3.3.2 Personal Assistant
3.3.3 Branding and Advertising
3.3.4 Customer Engagement and Retention
3.3.5 Employee Engagement and Onboarding
3.3.6 Data Privacy and Compliance
3.3.7 Campaign Analysis and Data Aggregation
3.4 Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Use Cases
3.4.1 Healthcare and Life Science
3.4.2 Education
3.4.3 Telecom, IT, and Internet
3.4.4 Bank and Financial Institution
3.4.5 Travel and Hospitality/Tourism
3.4.6 Media and Entertainment
3.4.7 Energy and Utilities
3.4.8 Government and Defense
3.4.9 Retail and E-commerce
3.4.10 Manufacturing
3.4.11 Automotive
3.5 Cloud Deployment and Enterprise AI Adoption
3.6 Software Platform and Tools
3.7 5G Deployment and Edge Computing
3.8 Smart Workplace and Service Automation
3.9 Public Safety and Governments
3.10 Ethical Implications
3.11 Social Scam, Theft, and Call Fraud
3.12 Augmented Reality and RCS Messaging
3.13 Multilingualism
3.14 M2M Communications

4.0 Company Analysis
4.1 Acapela Group
4.2 Alt Inc.
4.3 Amazon
4.4 Aristech GmbH
4.5 Artificial Solutions
4.6 AT&T
4.7 Avaamo
4.8 AmplifyReach
4.9 Baidu
4.10 CandyVoice
4.11 Cepstral
4.12 CereProc
4.13 Conversica
4.14 Creative Virtual
4.15 Cognify
4.16 Clinc
4.17 Descript Inc.
4.18 exClone
4.19 Exceed.ai
4.20 Facebook
4.21 FIS
4.22 Google
4.23 Haptik
4.24 IBM
4.25 Inbenta
4.26 iSpeech
4.27 Interactions
4.28 Kata.ai
4.29 Kore.ai
4.30 Kasisto (KAI)
4.31 LumenVox
4.32 Lyrebird
4.33 Microsoft
4.34 Mindsay
4.35 ReadSpeaker (rSpeak)
4.36 Nuance Communications
4.37 Oracle
4.38 Pypestream
4.39 Quosphere
4.40 Rasa
4.41 Rulai
4.42 Resemble AI
4.43 Saarthi.ai
4.44 SAP
4.45 Smartbox Assistive Technology
4.46 Solvvy
4.47 SoundHound
4.48 VivoTek
4.49 VocaliD
4.50 Voctro Labs
4.51 Voicery

5.0 Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Market Analysis and Forecasts
5.1 Global Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Market 2022 - 2027
5.1.1 Combined Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Market 2022 - 2027
5.1.2 Conversational AI vs. Voice Cloning Markets 2022 - 2027
5.1.3 Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Market by Solutions and Services 2022 - 2027
5.1.3.1 Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Market by Tools and Platforms 2022 - 2027
5.1.3.2 Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Market by Service Type 2022 - 2027
5.1.3.2.1 Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Market by Professional Services 2022 - 2027
5.1.4 Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Market by Technology 2022 - 2027
5.1.5 Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Market by Application Type 2022 - 2027
5.1.6 Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Market by Application 2022 - 2027
5.1.7 Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Market by Deployment 2022 - 2027
5.1.8 Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Market by Business Type 2022 - 2027
5.1.9 Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Market by Industry Vertical 2022 - 2027
5.2 Regional Conversational AI and Voice Cloning Market 2022 - 2027

6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wfz2q2

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Seized Superyacht to Be Auctioned to Pay JPMorgan Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallyCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksA luxury yacht formerly owned by sanctioned Russian businessman Dmitry Pumpyansky will be sold at auction on Tuesday after the billionaire failed to repay JPMorgan Cha

  • 2 Monster Metaverse Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Numerous companies and organizations are working to make the metaverse the next iteration of the internet, a place to interact with others digitally, explore new worlds, play some games, and/or hang out with friends. Several technology companies are already fighting to be king of the virtual hill, and two of them -- Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) -- are likely to have an outsized influence on the metaverse market, whatever it ends up being. Close your eyes for a moment and picture what you think the metaverse will look like.

  • Why Wayfair, Stitch Fix, and Peloton Stocks Are Falling

    Just because a brand is innovative or tells you it's solving a problem doesn't mean it actually is (or that it's investable).

  • Here are 3 proven ways to get really rich during a recession — without having to risk a bunch of money to do it

    Don’t suffer through the downturn. Take advantage of it, instead.

  • US Oil Pours Into Asia as Buyers Go for Long-Range Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallyCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksThe physical crude market in Asia is softening as oil from as far away as the US and Brazil flows into the world’s top consuming region, boosting competition for Middl

  • Why Europe Didn’t Ramp Up Caspian Gas Imports Sooner

    Europe has long-sought to import gas from the Caspian Sea’s giant reserves, but it was only in 2020 that gas began flowing to Europe through the so-called “Southern Gas Corridor”

  • Roof Strength on Older Ford Trucks Called Into Question by $1.7 Billion Jury Verdict

    A $1.7 billion jury verdict against Ford involving a fatal truck crash called into question the roof strength of older-model Super Duty pickups sold by the company over a roughly 17-year period.

  • Asia Hedge Funds Scoop Up Alibaba, Sea After Stock Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of Asia’s biggest funds more than doubled their positions in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Sea Ltd. in the second quarter after a yearlong rout. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallyCredit Suisse Investment Bankers Are Bracing for Brutal CutbacksThe number of Al

  • What Ethereum’s Big ‘Merge’ Means in Crypto Land

    The crypto platform is prepping for a major systems overhaul that could, among other things, make it more energy efficient.

  • Europe Gas Jumps as Latest Russian Cut Plan Stokes Supply Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- European gas prices surged after Moscow’s move to shut a major pipeline ramped up fears of a prolonged supply halt, leaving Germany once again guessing as to how much Russian fuel it can count on this winter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarPowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallyCredit Suisse Investmen

  • Ford Dealt a Huge Blow

    The automaker wants to eliminate $3 billion in costs but a latest news could make this mission more difficult.

  • The Smart Way Investors Can Retire at 55

    A plan to retire at age 55 and live off the income from stock dividends will let an early retiree refrain from tapping the principal in his or her investment portfolio while also avoiding the need to earn income by … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 55 and Live Off Your Dividends appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • As Japanese manufacturing fades, a factory town fights to stay alive

    The small factories in the western Japanese city of Higashiosaka for decades fuelled the thundering rise of the country's biggest brands - but a weak yen and rising costs have accelerated a slow decline, and are reshaping the industrial heartland. Home to about 6,000 firms, 87% of which have fewer than 20 employees, the city is emblematic of how such forces are pushing Japan's small manufacturers toward a tipping point. The workshops in Higashiosaka create metal components for everything from train seats to ballpoint pens, and have long relied on powerhouses such as Sharp, Panasonic, and Sanyo for orders.

  • Apple announces serious security flaw: Here’s how to protect your data

    Apple has announced a serious security vulnerability for its most popular devices and computers and is urging users to update their devices. NBC’s George Solis reports for Saturday TODAY.

  • Does It Really Make Financial Sense to Contribute to an HSA After Retirement?

    A health savings account (an HSA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account designed for healthcare spending. You can make contributions to your account at any time so long as you aren't enrolled in Medicare. During any period when you … Continue reading → The post Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Cineworld considering bankruptcy but ‘no significant impact’ on jobs

    The business said it will continue to trade as normal even if it files for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US.

  • Apple warns of security flaw for iPhones, iPads and Macs

    Apple has disclosed serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs. The software flaws could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices, Apple said Wednesday. The company said in a security statement that it is “aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.” Security experts have advised users to update affected devices — the iPhone6S and later models, newer iPads and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey. It also affects some iPod models. Commercial spyware companies are known for using such flaws in products designed to introduce malware and siphon data from targeted phones and other devices.

  • Toyota doubles down on its hybrid bet in India

    Toyota is rebooting its strategy for India, doubling down on a bet that emerging markets will learn to love its hybrids, as long as the price is right. This time, Toyota is determined to do it differently with lower-cost hybrids, said four company and industry executives and suppliers who provided previously unreported details about the carmaker's sourcing, production and pricing strategy. Central to the strategy is a drive to cut the cost of full hybrid powertrains by making them in India, where the automaker's factories are running well below capacity, and to source key materials within the country.

  • Search ads could arrive in Apple Maps as early as next year

    Apple could integrate ads into Maps as early as next year, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

  • A top Indian IT chief may be right in saying "moonlighting is cheating"

    Swiggy, one of India’s biggest food-delivery firms, recently gave its vote of confidence to moonlighting, the practice of employees taking second jobs. Two weeks later, one of India’s biggest IT leaders has labelled it “cheating.”