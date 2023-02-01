Global Conversational Commerce Markets Report 2022: OTT-based Conversational Commerce Spend to Surpass $25 Billion in 2023 - Evaluation of 19 Key Vendors and 5 Year Forecasts

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Conversational Commerce: Business Model Analysis, Value-Added Services & Market Forecasts 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research offers in-depth analysis of messaging applications and insight into the market growth of this developing market benefiting the user journey, along with tailored future recommendations for conversational commerce service providers in order to maximise customer satisfaction.

The evolution of omnichannel retail and customer engagement, and the overall customer journey in digital channels has resulted in service providers supporting multiple integrated messaging apps, websites and voice channels to provide an enhanced commerce experience.



This product innovation research into conversational commerce channels meticulously assesses future opportunities within the conversational commerce market and online customer experience by analysing multiple channel and vertical opportunities. The product details includes an assessment of market drivers and challenges, and provides future recommendations for potential customer interactions by conversational commerce service providers.

Other key factors of this deep learning report include 5-year forecasts aligned with strategic analysis, and prominent players in the Competitor Leaderboard, which evaluates 19 conversational commerce vendors using a number of quantitative and qualitative criteria.



The essential business function report contains a sector analysis of key industries primed for disruption using conversational commerce tools, including:

Banking & Financial Services

Digital Ticketing

eCommerce & Retail

Clothing & Fashion

Electronics

Food & Groceries

It also contains a thorough product offerings analysis split across 4 key messaging channels:

Chatbots

Digital Voice Assistants

OTT Messaging

RCS Messaging

This research suite includes:

Market Trends & Strategies (PDF)

Competitor Leaderboard (PDF)

Data & Forecasting (PDF)

5-year Market Sizing & Forecast Spreadsheet (Excel)

12 Months' Access to harvest Online Data Platform

Key Topics Covered:



A partial list of companies featured:

CM.com

Infobip

Kaleyra

Route Mobile

Tata Communications

Vonage

Clickatell

CM.com

Comviva

Genesys

Google Dialogflow

Gupshup

Tata Communications

Viber

Vonage

WhatsApp

Zendesk

A Vote

Absa

Absa Cape Epic

Accura Scan

ACL Mobile

ACTITO

Adax

Adobe

AfroSaude

Amazon

American Express

AmeriSave Mortgage

Anam

Aramex

Arbetsformedlingen

Ares Management

Armature Studio

Asia Insurance 1950

AstraZeneca

Audiocodes

AVAYA

Axiata

Banca Widiba

Bancontact

Bandyer

Bank of Maharashtra

Bolt

Booking.com

Bosch Group

BotCentral

BT

Building Blocks

Bukalapak

Cake

Camouflaj

Cancer Research UK

Chatlayer

Cisco

CitNOW

Citrus

CIVICA

ClearFreight

Coca Cola

Comcast

ConsenSys

Conversable

Crunch

CTI Africa

Curious Thing

Curlsmith

Decentro

Deloitte

DHL

Dialogic

Digitel

DinarPAY

DocPlanner Group

Doctolib

Doctor Anywhere

Domino's

Econet Wireless

EE

Emirates

Etam

Etisalat

Euroconsumers

ExamRoom.AI

Exceed.ai

Fidelity Management

FIS

Fisher & Paykel

Five 9

FKP Scorpio

Flipkart

Global Ticket

GM Financial

GoDaddy

Goosehead Insurance

Grameenphone

GT Bank

HDFC Bank

Headsets.com

HP

HSBC

Hutch

ICICI Bank

Idea Cellular

iDeal

IKEA

ImagineOptix

JioChat

Johnson & Johnson

Jones Road Beauty

JP Morgan Chase

Jumper.ai

Kakao

Kellogg's

Key Travel

Klaviyo

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

Leanpay

Lebara Mobile

LendingPoint

LINE

LinkedIn

Mastercard

medGo

MediaMarkt

Mepal

Mercedes Benz

MessageMedia

MessengerPeople

Meta

Microsoft

Miracle Mink Hair

Mitel

MobiFone Vietnam

MTN

Mukuru

myElefant SAS

Nature Wisr

Nedbank

Nederlandse Loterij

Netokracija

New York Angels

New10

Nexi

Next Education

Nice inContact

OLA

Onecom

OneDirect

Ooredoo

OpenSooq

OpenTable

Orange

Ouest France

Oxfam

Paidy

PayPlaza

Peerless Network

PensionBee

Pointillst

PopBox Asia

presize.ai

PUBG

ReCharge

Red Hat

Redfin

Reliance Jio

Relief International

Remitly

Revolut

Rho

SAP

Sberbank

SBI

SecureAppbox

Selligent

Senati

Sequoia

ShoeBeDo

Shopify

Siemens

Signal Wire

Singapore Airlines

Skinny Mixes

Skype

Slack

Sngular

Spotify

SRI International

Standard Bank

Standard Chartered Bank

Sterling Bank Plc

Tele2

Teledgers Technologies

Telefonica

Telegram

Tele-Town Hall

Temasek Holdings

Ten Coves Capital

Tenfold

Tesco

The Motley Fool

The Partnership Fund for New York

The Times Group

The Wall Street Journal

Thinca

Ticketmaster

Tiger Global

TM (Telekom Malaysia Berhad)

TTN

Tulka

Twilio

Twisted Pixel Games

Twitter

UBA

Uber

UCSC

Ujet

Unilever

Unit 2 Games

US Foods

Viber

Vietnamobile

Vinted

Visa

Visionflex

Vodafone

Vogue

VoicePing

VTB Bank

VvAA Groep BV

Wall Street English

WAVY Global

WeFarm

Wells Fargo

Welthungerhilfe

Westpase

WeWork

Wrigley

Wurth

Xerox

Yousign

Zain

Zamtel

Zapier

Zipcar

Zomato

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/halvqo

