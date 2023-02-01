Global Conversational Commerce Markets Report 2022: OTT-based Conversational Commerce Spend to Surpass $25 Billion in 2023 - Evaluation of 19 Key Vendors and 5 Year Forecasts
This research offers in-depth analysis of messaging applications and insight into the market growth of this developing market benefiting the user journey, along with tailored future recommendations for conversational commerce service providers in order to maximise customer satisfaction.
The evolution of omnichannel retail and customer engagement, and the overall customer journey in digital channels has resulted in service providers supporting multiple integrated messaging apps, websites and voice channels to provide an enhanced commerce experience.
This product innovation research into conversational commerce channels meticulously assesses future opportunities within the conversational commerce market and online customer experience by analysing multiple channel and vertical opportunities. The product details includes an assessment of market drivers and challenges, and provides future recommendations for potential customer interactions by conversational commerce service providers.
Other key factors of this deep learning report include 5-year forecasts aligned with strategic analysis, and prominent players in the Competitor Leaderboard, which evaluates 19 conversational commerce vendors using a number of quantitative and qualitative criteria.
The essential business function report contains a sector analysis of key industries primed for disruption using conversational commerce tools, including:
Banking & Financial Services
Digital Ticketing
eCommerce & Retail
Clothing & Fashion
Electronics
Food & Groceries
It also contains a thorough product offerings analysis split across 4 key messaging channels:
Chatbots
Digital Voice Assistants
OTT Messaging
RCS Messaging
This research suite includes:
Market Trends & Strategies (PDF)
Competitor Leaderboard (PDF)
Data & Forecasting (PDF)
5-year Market Sizing & Forecast Spreadsheet (Excel)
12 Months' Access to harvest Online Data Platform
Key Topics Covered:
A partial list of companies featured:
CM.com
Infobip
Kaleyra
Route Mobile
Tata Communications
Vonage
Clickatell
CM.com
Comviva
Genesys
Google Dialogflow
Gupshup
Tata Communications
Viber
Vonage
Zendesk
A Vote
Absa
Absa Cape Epic
Accura Scan
ACL Mobile
ACTITO
Adax
Adobe
AfroSaude
Amazon
American Express
AmeriSave Mortgage
Anam
Aramex
Arbetsformedlingen
Ares Management
Armature Studio
Asia Insurance 1950
AstraZeneca
Audiocodes
AVAYA
Axiata
Banca Widiba
Bancontact
Bandyer
Bank of Maharashtra
Bolt
Booking.com
Bosch Group
BotCentral
BT
Building Blocks
Bukalapak
Cake
Camouflaj
Cancer Research UK
Chatlayer
Cisco
CitNOW
Citrus
CIVICA
ClearFreight
Coca Cola
Comcast
ConsenSys
Conversable
Crunch
CTI Africa
Curious Thing
Curlsmith
Decentro
Deloitte
DHL
Dialogic
Digitel
DinarPAY
DocPlanner Group
Doctolib
Doctor Anywhere
Domino's
Econet Wireless
EE
Emirates
Etam
Etisalat
Euroconsumers
ExamRoom.AI
Exceed.ai
Fidelity Management
FIS
Fisher & Paykel
Five 9
FKP Scorpio
Flipkart
Global Ticket
GM Financial
GoDaddy
Goosehead Insurance
Grameenphone
GT Bank
HDFC Bank
Headsets.com
HP
HSBC
Hutch
ICICI Bank
Idea Cellular
iDeal
IKEA
ImagineOptix
JioChat
Johnson & Johnson
Jones Road Beauty
JP Morgan Chase
Jumper.ai
Kakao
Kellogg's
Key Travel
Klaviyo
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines
Leanpay
Lebara Mobile
LendingPoint
LINE
Mastercard
medGo
MediaMarkt
Mepal
Mercedes Benz
MessageMedia
MessengerPeople
Meta
Microsoft
Miracle Mink Hair
Mitel
MobiFone Vietnam
MTN
Mukuru
myElefant SAS
Nature Wisr
Nedbank
Nederlandse Loterij
Netokracija
New York Angels
New10
Nexi
Next Education
Nice inContact
OLA
Onecom
OneDirect
Ooredoo
OpenSooq
OpenTable
Orange
Ouest France
Oxfam
Paidy
PayPlaza
Peerless Network
PensionBee
Pointillst
PopBox Asia
presize.ai
PUBG
ReCharge
Red Hat
Redfin
Reliance Jio
Relief International
Remitly
Revolut
Rho
SAP
Sberbank
SBI
SecureAppbox
Selligent
Senati
Sequoia
ShoeBeDo
Shopify
Siemens
Signal Wire
Singapore Airlines
Skinny Mixes
Skype
Slack
Sngular
Spotify
SRI International
Standard Bank
Standard Chartered Bank
Sterling Bank Plc
Tele2
Teledgers Technologies
Telefonica
Telegram
Tele-Town Hall
Temasek Holdings
Ten Coves Capital
Tenfold
Tesco
The Motley Fool
The Partnership Fund for New York
The Times Group
The Wall Street Journal
Thinca
Ticketmaster
Tiger Global
TM (Telekom Malaysia Berhad)
TTN
Tulka
Twilio
Twisted Pixel Games
UBA
Uber
UCSC
Ujet
Unilever
Unit 2 Games
US Foods
Viber
Vietnamobile
Vinted
Visa
Visionflex
Vodafone
Vogue
VoicePing
VTB Bank
VvAA Groep BV
Wall Street English
WAVY Global
WeFarm
Wells Fargo
Welthungerhilfe
Westpase
WeWork
Wrigley
Wurth
Xerox
Yousign
Zain
Zamtel
Zapier
Zipcar
Zomato
