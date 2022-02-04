Global Conveyor Systems Market Report 2021: Market to Reach $65.1 Billion by 2026 - Conveyor Systems Market to Grow with Demand Emanating from Conventional and Niche Application Markets
Global Conveyor Systems Market to Reach US$65.1 Billion by the Year 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Conveyor Systems estimated at US$50.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$65.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period.
Conveyor systems are widely used in manufacturing and distribution facilities for the movement of products ranging from bolts to pallets. The pace of industrialization and the growing need to automate processes in various industries continue to drive growth in the conveyor systems market. The growing move towards assembly line process in various industry verticals for mass production purposes favors market growth.
Growth in the market is also supported by the rising need to modernize older conveyor systems-related infrastructure. There is especially an increase in adoption of gearless and energy efficient conveyor system designs, on account of the growing regulatory pressures facing end-use customers to improve energy efficiency of conveyor systems. Demand is also rising for smart conveyor systems such as those capable of offering product traceability features. Long-term growth potential also exists in conveyor systems providing integrated machine vision features.
Belt, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.3% CAGR to reach US$17.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Roller segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
This segment currently accounts for a 19.7% share of the global Conveyor Systems market. Extensive use of belt conveyor systems in various end-use sectors contributes to the segment's large share. Demand for the systems continues to grow from diverse industry verticals due to their advantage in conveying a wide variety of goods regardless of shape, size and weight. The Roller segment growth will be fueled by the rapid growth of e-commerce industry, which will increase need for warehouses and thus drive demand for roller conveyor systems.
Pallet Segment to Reach $10.3 Billion by 2026
Pallet conveyors, also known as unit load conveyor or pallet handling conveyor, are commonly used for transporting, accumulating, and sorting large unit loads and discrete products. Pallet-based conveyors can be configured to meet an array of environmental requirements including ESD-compatible, dry room, cleanroom, and washdown applications. In the global Pallet segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment.
These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$6.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.2 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
COVID-19 Adversely Impacts Conveyor Systems Market
Demand for Conveyor Systems Increases Post the Pandemic Lull
Material Handling Equipment: An Introduction
Conveyor Systems: A Prelude
Types of Conveyors
Belt Conveyor
Roller Conveyor
Pallet Conveyor
Overhead Conveyor
Other Types of Conveyor System
Major Uses and Applications
Energy Cost: Critical Component of a Conveyor Equipment
End-Use Industry Overview
Conveyor System: Market Overview
Trends Expected to Shape Conveyor Systems Design
Belt Conveyors: The Most Dominant Segment Type
Warehouse & Distribution and Food & Beverage: Leading End Markets
North America: The Largest Geographic Region
Asian Economies Led by China to Spearhead Future Growth
Competition
The Pandemic Forces Companies to Realize the Importance and Necessity to Change
Recent Market Activity
Global Competitor Market Shares
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 143 Featured)
Allied Conveyor Systems, Inc.
BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG
Caterpillar, Inc.
Daifuku Co., Ltd.
Dematic Group
Dorner Mfg. Corp.
Durr AG
Dynamic Conveyor Corporation
Fives Group
Flexlink AB
Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS)
Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc.
Interroll Group
Kardex Group
Mahindra Tsubaki Conveyor Systems (MTC) Pvt. Ltd.
Murata Machinery, Ltd.
SSI Schaefer - Fritz Schaefer GmbH
Swisslog Holding AG
Vanderlande Industries B.V.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Conveyor Systems Market to Grow with Demand Emanating from Conventional and Niche Application Markets
Manufacturing and Packaging
Transportation and Logistics
Merchandising
Factors Influencing Demand for Conveyors
Need for Secure Environment in Industries Drive Large Scale Installation of Conveyor Systems
Customized Solutions with Integrated Technologies to Drive Automation Projects
Integration of Warehouse Management Technologies with Material Handling Equipment Need of the Hour
Role of Conveyor Systems in E-commerce Industry
Distribution Logistics Simplify Outbound Movement of Products
Omnichannel Commerce Creates a Paradigm Shift
Motorized Roller Conveyor Technology Improves Supply Chain Excellence
Demand for Automated MHE with Conveyor Systems on the Rise
Growing Importance of Automation & Technology Drive Conveyor System Usage in Food & Beverage Industry
Benefits of Using Belt Conveyors in Food Industry
Maintaining Social Distancing during Pandemic with Conveyor Systems Help
Rising Demand for Processed Meat: Major Growth Driver for Conveyor System
Dairy Products: Churning Out New Opportunities for Conveyor System
Strong Demand for Beverages Spurs Growth
Ensuring Sanitation of Belt Conveyors Key to Long Term Reliability
Automotive Industry: Shifting Gears to Automated Systems
Growth in Automobile Production to Fuel Demand for Conveyor Systems
Production of Consumer Electronics to Drive Demand for Automated Conveyors
Growth in Conveyor Belt Market Driven by Metallurgy and Mining Industry
Belt Conveyors Score over Trucking in Long Distance Scenarios
Demand for Air Travel Post COVID-19 Pandemic World to Drive Need for New Airports and Infrastructure Modernization
Baggage Conveyor Systems Critical for Operational Efficiencies at Airports
Smart Airports: Opportunity for Growth
Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry Promises Bright Prospects
Conveyor Belts and Industrial IoT Applications
Industry 4.0 and Conveyor Industry in the Post-Pandemic World
Smart Monitoring through Intelligent Conveyor Systems
Demand Goes Strong for Smart Conveyor Equipment
Modular Designed Conveyor Systems Add Versatility
Pallet Conveyors Efficiently Transport Discreet Products
Shortcomings in Design of Pallet Conveyor Systems
Automated Conveyor Systems: Indispensable for Quality Services
Growing e-Commerce Impacts Automated Conveyor Systems
Pallet Conveyors Find Suitability in Automated Applications
Design Trends in Conveyor Systems
Select Conveyor Technologies: Delivering Improved Performance in Industrial Settings
Direct Drive
Smart Conveyor
Active Conveyor Belt Technology
Flexible Purpose Conveyors
Compact Design Conveyors
Upgrading Gravity Roller Conveyor to Motorized Roller Conveyor
Automated Conveyors Preferred Over Chain Conveyors for Smooth and Quiet Operation
Challenges in Maintenance of Conveyor Belts
Material Handling Industry: Common Conveyor Belt Problems and Solutions
Manual and Conventional Inspection Methods vs. Sensor-based Inspection Methods
Drones and Sensor Technology to Identify Potential Problems in Conveyors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/itmk88
