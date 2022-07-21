Global Cookware Market, By Material, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

ReportLinker

Global Cookware Market, By Material (Stainless Steel, Aluminum, Glass, Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

The global cookware market is projected to witness a growth of an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.Factors such as growing preference for modular kitchens, increased spending on products focusing on home improvement, and massive demand from commercial kitchens are driving the demand for the global cookware market.



Millennials prefer to have home-cooked meals and are willing to spend significant amounts on purchasing cookware that can enhance the flavors and taste of cooked meals. Also, the shift of the market players towards online platforms due to the growing popularity of the e-commerce industry and the high-end investments in research and development activities are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players over the next five years.

The global cookware market is segmented into material, application, distribution channel, competitive landscape, and regional distribution.Based on material, the market is divided into stainless steel, aluminum, glass, and others.



Stainless Steel material is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the next five years as it showcases high durability over its counterparts. There is high demand for stainless steel in the countries like India, China, and Japan for cookware manufacturing.

The major market players operating in the global cookware market are Groupe SEB, All-Clad Group, Werhahn Group, Conair Corp., Gorenje Group, Hawkins Cooker Ltd., The Middleby Corp., The Vollrath Co. LLC, TTK Prestige Ltd., and Newell Brands Inc.



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global cookware market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global cookware market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global cookware market based on material, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global cookware market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global cookware market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global cookware market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global cookware market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global cookware market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufactures which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufactures, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global cookware market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



• Manufacturers, end users, and other stakeholders

• Distributers and suppliers of products and other stakeholders

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to cookware market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



In this report, global cookware market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Cookware Market, By Material:

o Stainless Steel

o Aluminum

o Glass

o Others

• Global Cookware Market, By Application:

o Residential

o Commercial

• Global Cookware Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Online

o Offline

• Global Cookware Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global cookware market.



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

