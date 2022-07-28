U.S. markets close in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,034.69
    +11.08 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,274.41
    +76.82 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,037.12
    +4.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.83
    -1.51 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.42
    +0.16 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,769.90
    +32.40 (+1.86%)
     

  • Silver

    19.74
    +1.14 (+6.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0156
    -0.0048 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6720
    -0.0620 (-2.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2120
    -0.0038 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.5640
    -1.9980 (-1.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,202.51
    +1,720.47 (+8.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    532.66
    +1.89 (+0.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.62
    -15.61 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,815.48
    +99.73 (+0.36%)
     

The global cordless power tools market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.67% during 2022-2027

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Cordless power tools are battery-operated portable equipment for various commercial, residential, and other DIY activities. These compact and wireless tools can be installed with either brushed or brushless motors for operation.

New York, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cordless Power Tools Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881125/?utm_source=GNW
While the growth in the Li-ion batteries stimulates the demand for cordless power tools, the high operational and maintenance costs hamper the market’s growth.

Technology advancements have led to develop several tools and machines used across industries. Power tools are outpacing traditional hand tools in the professional and residential segments due to the demand for efficiency. For example, the construction industry experiences high pressure to launch innovative tools that reduce human effort. The surge in the infrastructure and the construction market is a boon to the power tools market that will also enforce innovations in the future. The rise in manual labor costs, home improvement activities, and DIY has pushed the demand for user-friendly tools.

Key Winning Imperatives in the Global Cordless Power Tools Market

• The rise in manual labor costs, home improvement activities, and DIY culture has surged the demand for user-friendly tools.
• The construction and automotive industries are the primary drivers of cordless power tools.
• Innovations in battery technology have made Li-ion the first preference when providing battery backup for electronic appliances. They have replaced the traditional NiCd and NiMH batteries in the past decade.
• Power tools are outpacing traditional hand tools as both professional, and household people are trying to work with more effectiveness.

Industry 4.0 and Smart Precision Manufacturing are the emerging trends

Traditional industrial automation architectures are not entirely open but are gated ecosystems communities that develop a significant obstacle for multi-vendor integration. In early 2016, industrial automation architectures witnessed the emergence of new and available industrial automation system architectures and advanced technology applications. This was mainly intended to create efficient, responsive, and flexible manufacturing. This is also expected to support the growth of sophisticated cordless power tools.

The increased Prominence of Asian Manufacturing creates lucrative opportunities.

Since the first industrial revolution in the late 18th century, the manufacturing sector has remained highly dominated by a few European countries and the US. These countries traditionally held immense control over critical resources worldwide. They were better poised to foster industrial development and drive innovation through advancements in production technologies, materials, and end-user solutions. Some of the world’s largest automotive, aircraft, and defense equipment manufacturers are increasingly localizing their production in APAC with technology sharing. An estimated $1 trillion is set to be committed for investment between 2010 and 2020 in the manufacturing sector in APAC. Companies in the US also contribute as much as 30% of the overall investments that will help the cordless tools market grow.

Advances in Li-ion Batteries driving the industry growth

Due to the rising demand for long-lasting battery life, several advancements have been made in the batteries for extra backup capacity. This has dramatically improved the performance and efficiency of the Li-ion batteries. It has also improved energy density, charging rate, cyclability, safety, and stability. Though replacing Li-ion batteries will result in 10-49% of additional costs, the preference for the highly efficient Li-ion batteries is on the rise.

Fluctuation in Raw Materials Pricing Could Affect the Market

Raw materials constitute the single largest cost for power tools. These costs comprise approximately 50?60% of the overall cost of production for these products. Prices of primary raw materials used to manufacture power tools such as steel, plastic, rubber, fasteners, and batteries have been volatile over the past few years. The volatility of raw material prices poses a severe threat to vendor margins. Other operating expenses such as labor wages are also witnessing a sharp increase.

MARKET SEGMENTS

The drilling & Fastening power tools market witnessed 81.8 million units in 2021 and is expected to be the largest segment.

The most common cordless power tools are drilling and fastening, such as drills, impact wrenches, impact drivers, screwdrivers, and nut runners. Most devices are not applied individually, and every industry uses the optimum combination of these tools. For instance, the application of drillers relies on the nature and type of work. Impact drills and wrenches deliver almost the same result. However, the difference lies in the effectiveness and overall productivity of the tools. The demolition cordless power tools market is expected to witness a shipment of 102 million units in 2027

The Brushed Motors market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2027.

The construction and design of brushed motors are straightforward. Also, manufacturing is specific due to a small number of internal components. Hence, the overall cost of brushed DC motors is low. Brushed motors are much more reliable and less expensive than brushless motors. However, based on power, brushed motors are less powerful than brushless motors.

12 V battery is the largest segment amongst others in the global cordless power tools market.

Several players are producing li-ion batteries, such as Robert Bosch. BAT414 is a 12 V Max lithium-ion 2.0 Ah battery offered by Robert Bosch. BAT414 uses advanced technology for optimum battery life, power, and runtime. It is a more compact and lightweight power tool battery and is an ideal complement to the Bosch 12 V line compact tools.

Industrial end-user is the largest segment in the global cordless power tools market.

The industrial end-user segment was the largest revenue contributor to the hand tools market in 2021, and this trend is likely to continue throughout the forecast period. Hand tools are widely used in automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, construction, shipbuilding, and other industries. The construction sector is the highest revenue generator due to the rising construction and renovation activities across the region, followed by the automotive industry, which involves the assembly of high-precision parts.

Segmentation by Tool Type
• Drilling and Fastening Tools
o Drills
o Impact Drivers
o Impact Wrenches
o Screwdrivers & Nut Runners
• Sawing and Cutting Tools
o Jigsaws
o Reciprocating Saws
o Circular Saws
o Band Saws
o Shears and Nibblers
• Demolition Tools
o Demolition Hammers
o Rotary Hammers
o Hammer drills
• Material Removal Tools
o Sanders
o Grinders
• Routing Tools
o Others
o Dust Extractors
o Heat and Glue Guns
o Layout Tools
o Laser Tools

Segmentation by End-User
• Industrial
o Automotive
o Aerospace
o Electronics
o Energy
o Construction
o Shipbuilding
o Other Industry
• Commercial
• Residential

North America dominates the global cordless power tools market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3%during the forecast period.

North America was the largest market for cordless power tools in 2021. The region is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period, with revenue mainly generated from the US. North America is home to several large industries, including the automobile, construction, aerospace, electronics, and packaging. North American automotive sector is the highest number of electric cars in the world due to the rising demand for eco-friendly products.

Geography

• North America
o US
o Canada
• Europe
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
• APAC
o China
o India
o Japan
o South Korea
o Australia
• Latin America
o Mexico
o Brazil
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o Turkey
o South Africa
o UAE

COMPANY & STRATEGIES

The global cordless power tools market is characterized by low market concentration with high competition. The present scenario drives vendors to alter and refine their unique value propositions to achieve a strong market presence. Currently, the cordless power tools market is moderately fragmented and is dominated by vendors. The market is characterized by the presence of diversified global and regional vendors. As international players increase their footprint in the market, regional vendors are likely to find it increasingly difficult to compete with these global players. The competition will be based solely on durability, technology, services, price, and customization.

Major Vendors:
• Stanley Black & Decker
• Techtronic Industries
• Robert Bosch
• Makita
• Hilti

The other prominent players are:
• Atlas Copco
• Apex Tool Group
• Ingersoll Rand
• Snap-on
• Koki Holdings
• Emerson
• Panasonic
• Fortive
• Positec
• CHERVON
• FEIN
• FERM
• AIMCO
• Uryu Seisaku
• INTERSKOL
• Festool
• Kyocera
• CS Unitec
• Dynabrade
• Husqvarna
• STIHL
• Blount International

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. WHAT WOULD BE THE VALUE OF THE GLOBAL CORDLESS POWER TOOLS MARKET BY 2027?
2. WHICH ARE THE MAJOR INDUSTRIES THAT USE CORDLESS POWER TOOL EQUIPMENT?
3. WHICH REGION HOLDS THE MAXIMUM MARKET SHARE OF THE GLOBAL CORDLESS POWER TOOLS MARKET?
4. WHO ARE THE LEADING PLAYERS IN THE POWER TOOLS MARKET?
5. WHAT ARE THE KEY FACTORS AND TRENDS ENABLING MARKET GROWTH?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05881125/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Cassava's stock dives 21% after report citing alleged criminal probe of data from Alzheimer's drug trial

    Shares of Cassava Sciences Inc. (sava) plunged 21.0% in trading on Wednesday after Reuters reported that the Justice Department is investigating whether the company manipulated clinical data for a still-investigational Alzheimer's disease drug, citing people familiar with the matter. Cassava put out a news release in December that said a scientific journal did not find evidence of manipulated data in a 2005 paper authored by the company's scientists after short sellers alleged data manipulation in some previously published research. Cassava's Alzheimer's drug candidate is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials.

  • Bosses are oblivious to why employees are really quitting. Here’s what they need to know

    U.S. companies have struggled to fill openings left by job-hopping employees. Is there anything managers can do to convince their workers to stay?

  • Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers

    The House of Representatives has passed the SECURE Act 2.0, otherwise known as the Securing a Strong Retirement Act. This bill tweaks the laws around tax-advantaged retirement accounts in several different ways, but it's particularly good news for two groups: … Continue reading → The post Congress May Soon Pass RMD Age Hikes And Retirement Aid For Student Borrowers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Permit filing discusses concept, construction of pedestrian bridge linking Germantown, Oracle campus

    The bridge would span the Cumberland River, linking Germantown with Oracle's 65-acre campus and neighboring mixed-use development.

  • Why the Chips Act Won’t Be a Quick Fix for Chip Makers

    A long awaited bill to boost U.S. chip manufacturing just passed the Senate. While ambitious, the legislation won't be enough to remake U.S. chip production.

  • Ford Has ‘Too Many People in Certain Places.’ An EV Reckoning for Auto Jobs.

    Ford CEO Jim Farley said, "We have skills that don't work anymore...we have jobs that need to change." Layoffs may be coming in the transition to electric vehicles.

  • Taiwan's China Airlines eyes A330 replacement, future freighter options

    Taiwan's China Airlines Ltd is "actively" looking at options to replace its ageing fleet of 22 Airbus SE A330 widebodies and is also starting to examine next-generation freighter planes, the company's president told Reuters. The carrier, which has been profitable during much of the pandemic because of a shift to cargo services, is now starting to gear up for a rebound in passenger travel when Taiwan lifts quarantine rules for arrivals. China Airlines is looking to phase out its A330s, a mainstay on regional routes, as it modernises its fleet to reduce emissions and cut its fuel bill, President Kao Shing-Hwang said in a written interview.

  • Qualcomm (QCOM) Beats Q3 Earnings Estimates on Solid Demand

    Qualcomm (QCOM) surpasses third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings estimates on solid demand trends driven by a resilient business model and strength in 5G-enabled chips.

  • Apple Stock Surge Raises Stakes as Earnings Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- Even as Apple Inc. contends with rising inflation, cooling consumer demand, the strengthening dollar and lockdowns in China, its share price has surged in recent weeks and is heading for its biggest monthly gain in almost two years, up 15% in July.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefUS Ec

  • Germany set to impose gas levy on consumers to support ailing importers

    Germany is set to impose a levy on all gas consumers from Oct. 1 aimed at helping suppliers struggling with soaring gas import prices, a draft law showed on Thursday. The levy is a boon for ailing importers, most notably Uniper, Germany's largest recipient of Russian gas, which received a state bail-out last week, and EnBW's gas division VNG, the second-biggest. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the levy would amount to between 1.5 euro cents and 5 euro cents per kilowatt hour (Kwh), with the proceeds available to all companies that need to replace Russian gas.

  • How the German Economic Machine Broke Down

    An energy crisis caused by Russia, slowing Chinese growth, supply-chain blockages and an aging workforce are ending the decadeslong reign of Germany’s export-focused manufacturing.

  • Why Warren Buffett Loves Apple

    Few would dispute that Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors of all time. Since 1965, his conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), has generated a 20.1% compound annual rate of return versus a 10.3% return for the S&P 500. Barron's recently noted that Berkshire Hathaway could lose 99% of its current value and still have outperformed the broad market index over that span.

  • Comcast stock heads for worst slide since 2008 as earnings show broadband growth screeching to halt

    The pandemic-fueled broadband party is officially over, as Comcast Corp. netted no new such customer additions in its latest quarter.

  • OPEC+ to weigh holding oil output steady or small hike, sources say

    OPEC and its allies will consider keeping oil output unchanged for September when they meet next week, despite calls from the United States for more supply, although a modest output increase is also likely to be discussed, eight sources said. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, will by August have fully unwound record output cuts in place since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in 2020. Oil has soared in 2022 to its highest since 2008, climbing above $139 a barrel in March, after the United States and Europe imposed sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • CHIPS Act: Semiconductor jobs are a 'competitiveness' and wage issue, JobsOhio CEO says

    JobsOhio CEO and President J.P. Nauseef joins Yahoo Finance Live to explain what the CHIPS Act means for the semiconductor industry and Intel's new chip factory in Ohio.

  • The Warren Buffett Quote to Remember in a Bear Market

    Warren Buffett is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors alive, and with good reason. What can Buffett's wisdom teach us about investing in an environment as tricky as the one we are currently in? Choosing a favorite from one of the many famous sayings attributed to Buffett is no easy task.

  • Teva reaches opioid settlement, Credit Suisse names new CEO, Twitter to hold shareholder vote

    Notable business headlines include pharmaceutical company Teva reaching an opioid settlement, Credit Suisse naming Ulrich Koerner as the company's new CEO, and Twitter holding a shareholder meeting to vote on the $44 billion Elon Musk merger.

  • EIA reports a smaller-than-expected weekly rise in U.S. supplies

    MARKET PULSE The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic natural-gas supplies rose by 15 billion cubic feet for the week ended July 22. That compared to an average forecast for an increase of 25 billion cubic feet from analysts polled by S&P Global Commodity Insights.

  • Putin is squeezing gas supplies to Europe — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    The Russian war on Ukraine has sparked a slew of sanctions as the Western powers seek to convince Russia to desist – and counter-sanctions, as Russia seeks to push back against the West. Russia and NATO both are reluctant to shoot at each other. But Russia has a powerful sanction weapon to fall back on, to support its war policy. Germany, and much of Western Europe, imports most of its natural gas from Russia – and the Russian government is turning off that tap. Russian gas exports on the chief

  • Berkshire Hathaway settles redlining lawsuit for $20 million

    Warren Buffett's mortgage company Berkshire Hathaway reached a $20 million settlement after being faced with a redlining lawsuit against Black homebuyers.