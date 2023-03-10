Global Core Banking Vendors & Landscape Report Q4 2022: In-Depth Coverage of 35+ Global Core Banking Technology Vendor Profiles
Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Core Banking Vendors & Landscape Report Q4 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
New-age Core Banking systems are built on cloud and digital technologies. They use open API-based architecture to seamlessly integrate with internal and external systems. Moreover, software application-based platforms make Core Banking systems user-friendly and more efficient.
Access the publisher's knowledge base of 35+ technology vendors, 6,000+ system deals data and over 70+ consulting engagements that have been helping financial institutions push beyond their competition.
Report highlights
In-depth coverage of 35+ global Core Banking technology vendor profiles, including company history, product suite, user lists, customer experiences, way forward strategy and more.
Deep dive into the global Core Banking technology landscape, latest trends, threats, challenges and opportunities.
Library of successful global Core Banking technology use cases, independently authored and curated by the publisher's analyst team.
Access to the publisher's iconic Annual Sales League Table for Core Banking, covering Universal and Retail Banking areas.
Fresh thought leadership via interviews, opinion pieces and podcasts with global leaders brought to you by the publisher's editorial team.
Why subscribe?
Global coverage of 75+ countries
Authored by the publisher's research team, consisting of subject-matter-experts across Core Banking verticals
Quarterly dynamic report updates to bring you first-hand information in a timely manner
Complimentary 1-hour of analyst time bundled with each subscription
Who finds this report useful?
Financial Institutions - CIOs, CTOs, IT, and digital transformation teams rely on our research to make the right technology selection and investment decisions
Financial Technology companies - Founders, CXOs, product and strategy teams, use our research to stay competitively intelligent, keeping a close track of peer activity and trends globally
Consulting firms - Research leaders and client consulting teams find this report useful to gain insights, spot opportunities, and provide clients with fact-based metrics.
Institutional investors - Investment teams find this report useful whilst conducting thorough business and financial due diligence prior to making investment decisions
Key Topics Covered:
Key Findings
Core Banking | Market Landscape
Introduction
Market Overview
Top Five Trends
Top Five Challenges
Key Regulations
Core Banking | Market Dynamics
Overview
Regional Analysis | North America
Regional Analysis | Central & South America
Regional Analysis | Western Europe
Regional Analysis | Central and Eastern Europe
Regional Analysis | Middle East
Regional Analysis | Africa
Regional Analysis | Asia Pacific
Regional Analysis | Central & South East Asia
Regional Analysis | Australasia
Vendor Landscape
Introduction
Leaderboard Matrix - Universal Banking
Leaderboard Matrix - Retail Banking
Leadership Club
2022 Leadership Club - Core Banking
2021 Leadership Club - Core Banking
2020 Leadership Club - Core Banking
2019 Leadership Club - Core Banking
2018 Leadership Club - Core Banking
2017 Leadership Club - Core Banking
Vendor SalesVision
Annual Sales League Table (SLT)
2022 Universal Banking Sales League Table
2022 Retail Banking Sales League Table
2021 Universal Banking Sales League Table
2021 Retail Banking Sales League Table
2020 Universal Banking Sales League Table
2020 Retail Banking Sales League Table
2019 Universal Banking Sales League Table
2019 Retail Banking Sales League Table
2018 Universal Banking Sales League Table
2018 Retail Banking Sales League Table
2017 Universal Banking Sales League Table
2017 Retail Banking Sales League Table
Vendor Profiles
Accenture
Avaloq
Azentio Software
AutoSoft Dynamics
Bank-Genie
Bankware Global
Banqsoft
Cobiscorp
egabiFSI
FintechOS
BML Istisharat
Capital Banking Solutions
Codebase Technologies
ERI Bancaire
Finastra (Fusion Phoenix)
Finastra (Fusion Banking)
FIS
Fiserv (DNA)
Fiserv (Signature)
ICS Financial Systems (ICSFS)
Infopro
Infosys Finacle
Kiya.ai
Intellect Design Arena
International Turnkey Systems (ITS)
Lyst Technologies
Mambu 675
Neptune Software Group
Oracle FSS (FLEXCUBE)
Oracle FSS (OBP)
Path Solutions
Profile Software
SAP
Silverlake Axis
SaaScada
Sopra Banking Software
Skaleet
Tietoevry
TCS BaNCS
Temenos
Thought Machine
Vilja Solutions
FinTech Directory
Use Cases
Oracle Financial Services | Bankmed
Infosys Finacle | Al Ahli Bank of Kuwait
Silverlake | Commercial Bank International
Path Solutions | Al Baraka Bank
Bankware Global | K-BANK
Leadership Interviews
Ade Bajomo | Access Bank Plc - Pan-African upgrade for Access Bank's core systems
Ross Mallace | Temenos - Launches the Temenos Banking Cloud
Mohammed Kateeb | Path Solutions - Prospering in the face of the pandemic
Sanat Rao | Infosys Finacle - Comes out on top four times at innovation awards
Podcasts
Nelson Wootton | SaaScada - Does the future of banking lie in cohabitation?
Simon Beresford | Teachers Building Society - Why Teachers Building Society chose Finastra to build its new digital core bank?
Mary Connor | Finastra - How consumers want their banks to engage with them
Rivo Uibo | Modularbank - Banks destined to lose ownership of customers & just 'power' finance?
Frank Uittenbogaard | Backbase - How to keep bank in business by getting front-end engagement right?
Analyst Views
A Holistic Overview of NextGen Core Banking Platforms
5 key trends shaping the FinTech landscape in 2022
Emerging trends in BaaS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7hvbw3
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900