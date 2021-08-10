Global Coriolis Meters Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Coriolis Meters - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Coriolis Meters Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE

Edition: 6; Released: May 2021

Executive Pool: 20881

Companies: 38 - Players covered include ABB; AW-Lake Company; Azbil Corporation; Brooks Instrument; Emerson Electric Co.; Endress+Hauser AG; Honeywell International, Inc.; KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH; Liquid Controls LLC; Malema Engineering Corp.; Rheonik Messtechnik GmbH; Schneider Electric; Siemens AG; Yokogawa Electric Corp. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Fluid (Liquids, and Gas); Application (Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Food & Beverage, Other Applications)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT -



Global Coriolis Meters Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2024

A mass flow meter is a device that is used to measure the mass flow rate of a fluid or vapor/gas, travelling along a tube. Coriolis meters are designed to use the inertia produced by the flow of a gas or liquid through an oscillating tube, causing the tube to twist in line with the mass flow rate. Given the high accuracy and reliability offered, Coriolis flowmeters are emerging as a chosen flow measurement technology. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Coriolis Meters is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2024, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% over the analysis period. United States represents the largest regional market for Coriolis Meters, accounting for an estimated 23.2% share of the global total. The market is projected to reach US$606.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period.

Story continues

Global market for Coriolis meters continues to make strong gains globally, driven primarily by the rapidly rising demand for energy across the world and the subsequent increase in planned energy projects being established in various regions, especially in emerging nations. In particular investments into oil & gas projects have been increasingly in developing regions of Asia-Pacific and Middle east, as governments look to address the escalating demand for energy, thus providing favorable outlook for Coriolis meters market. Oil & gas industry uses Coriolis meters for measuring mass flow of fluids. With production of natural and shale gas production rising constantly and investments into deep water projects increasing, the market for Coriolis meters is poised for growth. With energy demand rising, the market for Coriolis flowmeters is expected to witness strong growth in the coming years. However, high cost involved in installation and calibration of Coriolis meters are the major impediments to adoption of the meters.

The United States represents a promising regional market for Coriolis meters due mainly to the discovery of vast reserves of shale gas and the subsequent rise in demand for the meters in the industry. The shale gas discoveries are also positively impacting the chemical and petrochemicals segments, thus spurring demand for Coriolis meters in the market. In Latin America, rising investments in oil & gas projects and adoption of innovation technology in the oil & gas industry are contributing to high growth in Coriolis meters market. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

Info411@strategyr.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-coriolis-meters-market-to-reach-2-5-billion-by-2024--301351009.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.