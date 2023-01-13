The Global Corn Flour Market is forecast to grow by $3688.63 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.58% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Corn Flour Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the corn flour market and is forecast to grow by $3688.63 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.58% during the forecast period.

New York, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Corn Flour Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793602/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the corn flour market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing prominence of private-label brands, growth in the baking industry, and increasing demand from emerging markets.



The corn flour market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Industrial

• Retail

• Food service



By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets and hypermarkets

• Convenience stores

• Online retail

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing awareness about gluten-free products as one of the prime reasons driving the corn flour market growth during the next few years. Also, transition from traditional cooked-corn method to dry corn flour method and consumer focus shifting toward organic corn-based foods will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the corn flour market covers the following areas:

• Corn flour market sizing

• Corn flour market forecast

• Corn flour market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corn flour market vendors that include AGRANA Beteiligungs AG, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Bunge Ltd., C.H. Guenther and Son Inc., Cargill Inc., Doves Farm Foods Ltd., General Mills Inc., Grain Millers Inc., Gruma SAB de CV, Ingredion Inc., King Arthur Baking Co. Inc., LifeLine Foods LLC, SEMO Milling LLC, Shah Food Processing Pvt. Ltd., Sresta Natural Bioproducts Pvt. Ltd., To Your Health Sprouted Flour Co., Unilever PLC, War Eagle Mill, Weisenberger Mills Inc., and Associated British Foods Plc. Also, the corn flour market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04793602/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



