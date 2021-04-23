Global Corn Oil Markets Report 2021-2026 Featuring ADM, ACH Food Companies, Cargill, Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Co, Elburg Global, ConAgra, & Savola Group
Dublin, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corn Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global corn oil market reached a value of US$ 4.9 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global corn oil market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Corn oil is a form of vegetable oil which is extracted from corn germ. It is available in both edible and non-edible forms. Corn oil is mainly composed of polyunsaturated fatty acids and has low content of saturated fats. Hence, it is considered to be a healthy alternative of other edible oil counterparts available in the market.
The growing incidences of lifestyle diseases coupled with rising health awareness among consumers has significantly contributed in driving the demand for corn oil globally. Moreover, the use of corn oil in the production of biofuel and various other industrial products such as soaps, paints, textiles, pharmaceuticals, poultry, pesticides etc. have further augmented the growth of the market.
Rising health awareness among consumers has resulted into increasing preference for corn oil due to its health benefits. Moreover, increasing disposable incomes have also enabled consumers to prioritize health over product price.
Moreover, as a result of rising environmental concerns, diminishing oil and natural gas resources, and the governments focusing on using cleaner fuels to reduce carbon footprint, the usage of renewable energy sources such as biofuel has been continuously increasing. Though soybean oil is currently being used as the major feedstock in biofuel production, the usage of corn oil in the same has also witnessed substantial growth in recent years.
This trend is expected to further aid the growth of the corn oil market globally. Additionally, apart from food and biodiesel applications, corn oil also has a wide array of other industrial applications such as soaps, paints, pesticides, textiles etc.
With increasing global population and economic growth across both developed and emerging markets, these end-use industries are also expected to witness substantial growth, creating a positive impact on the demand of corn oil.
Key Findings
North America currently accounts for the largest share in the global corn oil market.
Food applications currently represent the largest application segment.
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets currently enjoy the leading position in the global corn oil market.
Competitive Landscape
Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)
ACH Food Companies
Cargill
Abu Dhabi Vegetable Oil Company (ADVOC)
Elburg Global
ConAgra
Savola Group
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
1. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global corn oil market?
2. What was the global corn oil market size in 2020?
3. What will be the corn oil market outlook during the forecast period (2021-2026)?
4. What are the global corn oil market drivers?
5. What are the major trends in the global corn oil market?
6. What is the global corn oil market breakup by product type?
7. What is the global corn oil market breakup by application?
8. What is the global corn oil market breakup by distribution channel?
9. What are the major regions in the global corn oil market?
10. Who are the leading corn oil manufacturers?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Corn Oil Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.2.1 Volume Trends
5.2.2 Value Trends
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Region
5.5 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.6 Market Breakup by Application
5.7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.8 Market Forecast
5.9 SWOT Analysis
5.10 Value Chain Analysis
5.11 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.12 Price Analysis
5.13 Key Success and Risk Factors
6 Market Breakup by Region
7 Market Breakup by Product Type
7.1 Edible
7.2 Non-Edible
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Food
8.2 Biofuel
8.3 Industrial
8.4 Others
9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
9.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
9.2 Convenience Stores
9.3 Departmental Stores
9.4 Others
10 Imports and Exports
10.1 Imports by Major Countries
10.2 Exports by Major Countries
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Market Structure
11.2 Key Players
12 Corn Oil Manufacturing Process
12.1 Product Overview
12.2 Detailed Process Flow
12.3 Various Unit Operations Involved
12.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
13.3 Plant Machinery
13.4 Raw Materials Requirements and Expenditures
13.5 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
13.6 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
13.7 Utilities Requirements and Expenditures
13.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
13.9 Other Capital Investments
14 Loans and Financial Assistance
15 Project Economics
15.1 Capital Cost of the Project
15.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
15.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
15.4 Income Projections
15.5 Expenditure Projections
15.6 Taxation and Depreciation
15.7 Financial Analysis
15.8 Profit Analysis
16 Profiles of Key Players
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/12jnus
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900