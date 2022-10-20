U.S. markets open in 3 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,696.50
    -10.75 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,465.00
    +5.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,087.25
    -66.00 (-0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,730.40
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.24
    +1.69 (+1.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,639.70
    +5.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    18.53
    +0.17 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9789
    +0.0011 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1270
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.04
    +0.54 (+1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1210
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8350
    +0.0200 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,182.62
    -82.56 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.87
    -2.81 (-0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,912.98
    -12.01 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Global Corn Starch Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Cargill, Ingredion, Archer Daniels Midland and Tereos Among Others

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Corn Starch Market

Global Corn Starch Market
Global Corn Starch Market

Dublin, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corn Starch Market, Size, Global Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of COVID-19, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Corn Starch Market will reach US$ 25.65 Billion by 2027. Corn is the most typical raw material used to make starch and starch derivatives worldwide, and corn starch accounts for a large portion of the starch market compared to starch made from rice, potato, cassava, and other sources. Corn starch comes in two different forms: liquid and powder. Surprisingly, the rising demand for convenience foods has forced the greater use of corn starch and derivatives in recent years.

Trends Shaping the Corn Starch Market Size Worldwide

Corn starch market expansion is aided by consumer preference for organic and clean-label products. As the demand for clean-label and organic products among health-conscious consumer grows, manufacturers are launching a slew of new products to capitalize on the rising market. Corn starch is also gaining popularity as a low-cost, environment friendly alternative to food processors. The Global Corn Starch Industry is expanding at a CAGR of 5.55% from 2021 to 2027.

Boost in Global Corn Starch Market size amid COVID-19 Pandemic

During the lockdown scenario, corn starch production and sales increased during the COVID-19 Pandemic, increasing demand for naturally-derived corn starch ingredients across the food processing industry due to increased interest in ready-to-cook products and components required for in-home cooking. Furthermore, due to the Pandemic, there has been an increase in demand for corn starch as a clean-label product. Remarkably, the Global Corn Starch Industry reached a market of US$ 18.55 Billion in 2021.

Corn Starch Are Increasingly Utilized in Food and Beverages Worldwide

Because of its wide range of end uses in food and beverage, animal feed, and paper and board, the corn starch market is likely to grow at a high rate. Corn starch is rapidly being used as a culinary additive in various applications, including thickening sauces, molding gums, and binding baking components. Starches with such beneficial qualities are helping to drive the market forward. Furthermore, modified starches' functional superiority has significantly broadened their use spectrum across various applications.

The Sweetener Type Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Dominant Share in the Corn Starch Market

The sweetener sub-segment is likely maintain its dominance in the type segment over the predicted years. This is due to increased awareness about sweeteners in most parts of the world. Most food manufacturers employ sweeteners generated from this product because they are cost-effective.

North America holds the Largest Market Share

We have studied the market of corn starch in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world in our report by region. According to our estimates, North America will continue to dominate the corn starch market throughout the projection period. The United States is the world's most significant producer of corn and its derivatives. One of the factors contributing to the market's growth in the North American area is an increase in the consumption of convenience foods and RTE snacks. Similarly, due to the rising demand for bakery and snack goods, the Asia Pacific area is expected to rise rapidly during the projection period.

Key Players in the Global Corn Starch Market

Globally, to meet the increased demand from end-user sectors, producers worldwide are focusing on improving the functionality of corn starch ingredients. Cargill Inc, Ingredion Inc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tate and Lyle, Atlia Group, Tereos Group, Sudzucker AG, and Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited are companies that make up the Global Bio-Chem Technology Group. These businesses have engaged in capacity growth and research and development to provide new product options for an expanding market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenge

5. Global Corn Starch Market

6. Global Corn Starch Volume

7. Share Analysis - Global Corn Starch Market
7.1 By Type
7.2 By Region
7.3 By End Use
7.4 By form

8. Type - Global Corn Starch Market
8.1 Native
8.2 Modified
8.3 Sweeteners

9. Region - Global Corn Starch Market
9.1 North America
9.2 Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.4 Rest of the World

10. End Use - Global Corn Starch Market
10.1 Food and Beverage
10.2 Animal Feed
10.3 Paper and Board
10.4 Others

11. Form - Global Corn Starch Market
11.1 Liquid
11.2 Powder

12. Processing Process
12.1 Starch Value Chain
12.2 Corn Starch Production Process

13. Key Players Analysis
13.1 Cargill Inc
13.1.1 Business overview
13.1.2 Recent Development
13.1.3 Sales Analysis
13.2 Ingredion Inc
13.2.1 Business overview
13.2.2 Recent Development
13.2.3 Sales Analysis
13.3 Archer Daniels Midland Company
13.3.1 Business overview
13.3.2 Recent Development
13.3.3 Sales Analysis
13.4 Tate and Lyle
13.4.1 Business overview
13.4.2 Recent Development
13.4.3 Sales Analysis
13.5 Atlia Group
13.5.1 Business overview
13.5.2 Recent Development
13.5.3 Sales Analysis
13.6 Tereos Group
13.6.1 Business overview
13.6.2 Recent Development
13.6.3 Sales Analysis
13.7 Sudzucker AG
13.7.1 Business overview
13.7.2 Recent Development
13.7.3 Sales Analysis
13.8 Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited
13.8.1 Business overview
13.8.2 Recent Development
13.8.3 Sales Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pph1kt

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Tumbling Today

    Turning a cold shoulder to news that Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is expanding its partnership with FreezPak Logistics, investors are clicking the sell button on the fuel cell specialist Wednesday. As of 12:08 p.m. ET, shares of Plug Power were down by 6.2%. FreezPak Logistics has been working with Plug Power since 2014, and the food logistics company seems to be happy with how things have gone, because it's looking to expand the relationship.

  • Elon Musk Prepares Huge Gift for Tesla Investors

    Elon Musk took out the carrot. The CEO of Tesla tried on October 19 to reassure the electric vehicle maker's shareholders after a completely disastrous first half of October for Tesla shares. Tesla shares have lost 16.3% since September 30, which translates into a decline in market value of approximately $135 billion.

  • Why Nio, Rivian, and ChargePoint Stocks Are Volatile Today

    Instead, investors appeared to be concerned with comments made by Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos about the state of the U.S. economy. The EV industry is just beginning to find its footing, but a widespread economic slowdown in the U.S. and abroad could add to an already turbulent time for high-growth EV companies. As a result, Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down by 9%, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell by as much as 3.4% before bouncing back up by 0.1%, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) dropped 3.8% as of 11:49 a.m. ET.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Steep Discounts

    Is the market truly ready for a sentiment shift? According to a recent BofA survey, there are signs the foundations for one are taking shape right now. The survey showed that the average cash level in investors' portfolios in October hit 6.3%, a level not seen since April 2001 and some way higher than the long-term average of 4.8%. So, there’s plenty of cash waiting on the sidelines and ready to be deployed. With the Fed potentially easing its monetary policy next year, BofA thinks a rally in th

  • IBM stock jumps on earnings beat and boosted full-year forecast

    Jared Blikre checks out IBM shares following its third-quarter earnings report.

  • Chinese Markets Are Sinking Fast as Xi Fails to Boost Confidence

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in Chinese assets is intensifying as this week’s Communist Party Congress disappoints traders wanting relief from a strict Covid-Zero policy and help for an economy mired in a property crisis.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Truss’s Govern

  • Jamie Dimon Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    You don’t get to head one of the world’s largest banks if you don’t know a few things about economics – and so when J.P. Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon speaks, investors listen. And lately, what Dimon has to say isn’t nice to hear. "We're just getting closer to what you and I might consider bad events," was the warning Dimon issued on J.P. Morgan’s earnings call last week. So, what are these bad events, then? The CEO thinks another 20% decline for the S&P 500 is not out of the question, a drop which w

  • Mullen Automotive Stock Climbs After Electric Last Mile Bankruptcy Deal

    Electric-vehicle startup Mullen is buying a manufacturing plant in Mishawaka, Ind., and other assets out of bankruptcy for $92 million.

  • Stocks Edge Lower, Tesla, IBM, AT&T And Philp Morris In Focus - Five Things To Know

    Stock futures slip lower as Treasury yields extend climb; Tesla slides on Q3 revenue miss, doubt over 2022 delivery target; IBM jumps after Q3 revenue beat, full-year outlook; AT&T earnings in focus amid network expansion reports and Philip Morris improves $15.8 bid for Swedish match.

  • 10 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten Warren Buffett stocks that are too cheap to ignore. If you want to skip our introduction to the investment guru, and want to take a look at the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That […]

  • Stocks trending after hours: Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands and more

    Tesla, IBM, Las Vegas Sands and more are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

  • Nokia posts forecast-beating net profit

    Nokia said it still expects to deliver net sales growth in mobile networks on a constant-currency basis in 2022 after strong sales growth in North America during the quarter.

  • Generac stock sinks after slashing its full-year outlook

    Shares of Generac are plummeting to their lowest level in two years as the company cut its full-year outlook.

  • Should I wait for real estate prices to plummet before buying a house? Here are 3 simple reasons why this housing downturn is nothing like 2008

    Waiting for housing to plunge? You may be waiting a long time.

  • Verizon Q3 Preview: Rebound Quarter Inbound?

    The company fell short of earnings expectations by roughly 2% in its latest print.

  • Why Moderna Stock Dropped Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 7.9% on Wednesday after health regulators authorized Novavax's (NASDAQ: NVAX) COVID-19 vaccine, Adjuvanted, as a booster for adults.  So what The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will allow Novavax's vaccine to be used as a first booster shot for people aged 18 and older who would rather take it than initial boosters offered by Moderna and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE).

  • Jim Cramer Says Bank Stocks Are Headed for Sustained Growth Thanks to Rising Rates; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, has noted a shift in the markets, one that marks a change in potentially winning investment strategies. Last year, tech stocks were the place to go for profits, but this year they’ve been hit hard by the Fed’s rate hikes. Higher interest rates have made money and credit more expensive, which in turn has made it less attractive for investors to leverage buys into high-risk sectors like tech. But while higher interest rates have hurt t

  • Nokia, Ericsson slump as patent fights hit margins

    Telecom equipment makers Nokia and Ericsson were among the worst performers in Europe on Thursday, bruised by ongoing patent battles which cut profit margins and offset strong demand for 5G equipment. While the revenue of both companies beat expectations thanks to the rollout of 5G, delayed royalty payments meant their core profit missed analysts' expectations. Shares in Ericsson slumped 12% and were the worst performers in the STOXX 600 while Nokia shares fell almost 5% to be among the worst.

  • Tesla Drops as Musk Says Demand ‘A Little Harder’ to Come By

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shares declined in early trading after the electric-car maker reported lower-than-expected revenue and acknowledged it isn’t immune from economic headwinds.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Truss’s Government on Brink as Tories Agitate for H

  • Olaplex stock tanks after the hair care retailer slashed sales forecast

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in shares for Olaplex after the hair care retailer slashed its 2022 sales forecast.