Global Coronary Angiography Devices Market Anticipated to Balloon Up at a CAGR of 6.18% in the Forecasted Period 2021-26, Estimates DelveInsight

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·8 min read

An increase in the scope of application of coronary angiography devices and advancement in devices and technologies are the major driving factors behind the growth of the Coronary Angiography Devices market. The global Coronary Angiography Devices market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, and the rise in product approvals pertaining to Coronary Angiography Devices.

Los Angeles, USA, Sept. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Coronary Angiography Devices Market Anticipated to Balloon Up at a CAGR of 6.18% in the Forecasted Period 2021-26, Estimates DelveInsight

An increase in the scope of application of coronary angiography devices and advancement in devices and technologies are the major driving factors behind the growth of the Coronary Angiography Devices market. The global Coronary Angiography Devices market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, and the rise in product approvals pertaining to Coronary Angiography Devices.

DelveInsight has recently publishedCoronary Angiography Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape & Forecast – 2026,” report that lays down key areas transforming the Coronary Angiography Devices market landscape. The Coronary Angiography Devices market report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Coronary Angiography Devices, their usage, historical and forecasted Coronary Angiography Devices market trends.

The report also covers the Coronary Angiography Devices market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical in the Coronary Angiography Devices market domain to curate the best of the opportunities in the Coronary Angiography Devices market.

Interested to know how the Coronary Angiography Devices Market is expected to transform by 2026? Request for sample report: Coronary Angiography Devices Market

This report provides an in-depth market understanding for Coronary Angiography Devices which will further benefit the competitors or stakeholders operating in the Coronary Angiography Devices market arena.

Coronary Angiography Devices: Overview

Coronary angiography is a minimally invasive procedure where during diagnosis, a clear and detailed picture of the blood vessels in the heart can be visualized with great precision, thus eliminating the need to perform costly invasive surgeries. Coronary angiography devices such as Catheters, Guidewire, Balloons among others help in performing the coronary angiography procedure. Coronary angiography is usually performed after the process of cardiac catheterization. In this procedure, a special dye (contrast material) and X-Rays are applied to observe the flow of blood through the heart. During a diagnostic coronary angiogram, X-ray dye is made to flow through the catheter in the arteries, thereby allowing cardiologists to observe any blockages present in the artery. Furthermore, there are certain technological advancements in cardiovascular computed tomography, thereby allowing coronary computed tomography angiography to become a primary imaging modality pushing beyond anatomical imaging, thus offering physiological information similar to MRI and nuclear imaging. Also, as per the research paper titled “Cardiac Catheterization Risks and Complications” by Manda et al. in the year 2021, the total number of cardiac catheterization procedures performed on an annual basis in the United States is 1,000,000; thereby there is a high need for coronary angiography devices in the United States, further increasing the overall coronary angiography devices market.

Geography-wise Coronary Angiography Devices Market

Geographically, the global Coronary Angiography Devices market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share North America currently leads the global market and is expected to remain constant during the forecast period. However, the supremacy of North America will be conspicuously challenged by the European Coronary Angiography Devices market. This domination is due to the increased cardiovascular disorders among Americans as coronary angiography is considered as the gold standard for detection of the absence or presence of coronary heart diseases and the technological advances such as rapid, non-invasive coronary artery imaging in patients that are suspected with coronary heart disease. It yields a very high accuracy while detecting patients that are suffering from coronary heart disease in contrast to cardiac catheterization. Due to this, there is an increase in demand observed for the Coronary Angiography Devices market. There are great opportunities for market penetration for countries like Mexico, India, and China to the major companies already having a grip in developed regions.

Request for a sample report to learn more about the change trends in specific geographies at Coronary Angiography Devices Market Share

Impact of COVID-19 on Coronary Angiography Devices Market

The Coronary Angiography Devices market observed a period of stagnation due to the outbreak of COVID-19 because of the hampered procurement and supply chain and the shutting down of the manufacturing facilities. Almost all the countries were affected due to the pandemic. Elective procedures and minimally invasive surgeries were being stopped temporarily, giving major priority to Covid-19 related treatments. However, numerous countries have started to improve their healthcare systems, which is the same across the already developed and the developing/emerging countries. Therefore, due to the relaxation given in the recent lockdown guidelines, the Coronary Angiography Devices market is attaining normalcy. According to “COVID-19 and cardiovascular disease: from basic mechanisms to clinical perspectives,” in the year 2020, several studies have shown an association between cardiovascular diseases and Covid-19. There are several pre-existing cardiovascular diseases that seem to have been worsened because of Covid-19, whereas other diseases such as myocardial injury, arrhythmia, acute coronary syndrome and venous thromboembolism seem to be induced by Covid-19.

Discuss more the short/long-term impact of COVID-10 at Coronary Angiography Devices Market Share Analysis and Forecast

Coronary Angiography Devices Market Segmentation

The global Coronary Angiography Devices market by product is categorized into Angiography Systems, Angiography Catheters, Vascular Closure Devices (VCDS), Angiography Balloons, Angiography Guidewires and others. Various technological factors such as radiation reduction in the newer angiography systems are increasing the demand for such devices in the market. Various studies such as “Reducing Radiation Dose in Coronary Angiography and Angioplasty Using Image Noise Reduction Technology” by Kastrati et al., have tried evaluating the effect of coronary angiography after a substantial reduction in radiation exposure using an image noise reduction algorithm. The benefits offered by coronary angiography devices will lead to an increase in the Coronary Angiography Devices market.

  • By Product

  • Angiography Systems

  • Angiography Catheters

  • Vascular Closure Devices (VCDs)

  • Angiography Balloons

  • Angiography Guidewires

  • Others

  • By Application

  • Diagnostic

  • Therapeutic

  • By Technology

  • X-Ray Angiography

  • CT Angiography

  • MR Angiography

  • Others

  • By End-User

  • Hospitals

  • Diagnostic Centres

  • Others

  • By Geography

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Rest of World

Coronary Angiography Devices Market Report Scope

  • Study Period: 2018-2026

  • Key Companies: Terumo Medical Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Canon Medical Systems, Braun Melsungen AG, Angiodynamics and others.

  • Segmentation: By Technology, By Application, By Product, By End-User and By Geography

  • Geography Covered: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa, and South America)

  • Analysis: The Coronary Angiography Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.18% and will reach USD 15.81 billion by 2026.

Coronary Angiography Devices Market Report: Table of Contents

1

Coronary Angiography Devices Report Introduction

2

Coronary Angiography Devices Executive Summary
2.1 Scope of the Study
2.2 Market at Glance
2.3 Competitive Assessment
2.4 Financial Benchmarking

3

Regulatory and Patent Analysis

4

Coronary Angiography Devices Key Factors Analysis

5

Coronary Angiography Devices Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Coronary Angiography Devices Market

7

Coronary Angiography Devices Market Layout
7.1 By Product
7.2 By Technology
7.3 By Application
7.4 By End User
7.5 By Geography

8

Coronary Angiography Devices Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

9

Coronary Angiography Devices Company and Product Profiles
9.1 Terumo Medical Corporation
9.1.1. Company Overview
9.1.2. Company Snapshot
9.1.3. Financial Overview
9.1.4 Product Listing
9.1.5. Entropy
9.2 Boston Scientific Corporation
9.3 Canon Medical Systems
9.4 Braun Melsungen AG
9.5 Angiodynamics
9.6 Abbott Vascular (Abbott Laboratories)
9.7 Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
9.8 Royal Philips Electronics
9.9 GE Healthcare
9.10 Medtronic, Inc.
9.11 Shimadzu Corporation
9.12 Siemens Healthcare
9.13 Cordis (A Cardinal Health Company)
9.14 Translumina
9.15 Merit Medical Systems

10

Project Approach

11

KOL Views

12

DelveInsight Capabilities

13

Disclaimer

14

About DelveInsight

Related Reports

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Devices Market- 2026’ report offers a key analysis of the market domain, therapies and key companies, including GlaxoSmithKline plc. Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., AstraZeneca, 3M, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Smiths Medical, Baxter, and others.
Coagulation Analyzers Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Coagulation Analyzers-Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2026’ report offers a key analysis of the market domain, therapies and key companies, including Alere Inc, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Roche Diagnostics (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.), Medtronic, Idexx Laboratories and others.

Chronic Post Amputation Pain Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Chronic Post-Amputation Pain - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast–2026’ report offers a key analysis of the market domain, therapies and key companies, including Medtronic Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, SensArs, SunMed, Neuronetics, Neuros Medical Inc., Wedge Therapeutics, and Nevro Corporation.

Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast–2026’ report offers a key analysis of the market domain, therapies and key companies, including Verilux, Inc., the Sunbox Company, Carex Health, Circadian Optics, and Northern Light Technologies., among others.

Related Blog Posts

FemTech Market

Vagus Nerve Stimulators Market Outlook

Discover how DelveInsight helped an Asian-based medical device company to map the potential of the MedTech market and strengthen and develop its asset portfolio in Cell Imaging and Analysis in the US, Europe and APAC geographies through its MedTech Market and Competitive Assessment

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News 

CONTACT: Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com


