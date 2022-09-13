U.S. markets open in 4 hours 28 minutes

The Global Corporate Compliance Training Market is expected to grow by $ 2.36 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.94% during the forecast period

·3 min read
Global Corporate Compliance Training Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the corporate compliance training market and it is poised to grow by $ 2. 36 bn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 6.

New York, Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Corporate Compliance Training Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04828790/?utm_source=GNW
94% during the forecast period. Our report on the corporate compliance training market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in continuous monitoring approach, the growing popularity of mobile-based compliance training, and increasing inclination of organizations toward customization.
The corporate compliance training market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.

The corporate compliance training market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Online
• Blended

By Geographical Landscape
• North America
• Europe
• APAC
• The Middle East and Africa
• South America

This study identifies the increased role of analytics in compliance training as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate compliance training market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for microlearning and increased adoption of gamification will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the corporate compliance training market covers the following areas:
• Corporate compliance training market sizing
• Corporate compliance training market forecast
• Corporate compliance training market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corporate compliance training market vendors that include 360training.com Inc., Anthology Inc., City and Guilds Group, Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., EI Design Pvt Ltd., iSpring Solutions Inc., John Wiley and Sons Inc., KnowBe4 Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, LRN Corp., LSA Global LLC, NAVEX Global Inc., NetZealous LLC, OpenSesame Inc., SAI Global Pty. Ltd., Skillsoft Corp., and TrainingFolks. Also, the corporate compliance training market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04828790/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


