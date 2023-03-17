U.S. markets open in 2 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,952.50
    -8.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,133.00
    -116.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,586.50
    +3.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,776.50
    -9.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.00
    +0.65 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.10
    +13.10 (+0.68%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    +0.30 (+1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0635
    +0.0017 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.40
    -2.74 (-10.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2138
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6250
    -0.9600 (-0.72%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,686.21
    +1,732.93 (+6.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    587.70
    +45.09 (+8.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,435.88
    +25.85 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.79
    +323.18 (+1.20%)
     

Global Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Market Report 2022: Growing Demand for Blended Learning and Adoption of Cloud-Based Corporate Learning Management System Solutions to Drive Sector

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Market

Global Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Market
Global Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Market

Dublin, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Corporate Learning Management System (LMS) Market by Offering (Solutions, Services), Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (Software and Technology, Healthcare, Retail, BFSI, Telecommunications), and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global corporate LMS market size is expected to grow from an estimated value of USD 8.1 billion in 2022 to USD 21.1billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.1% from 2022 to 2027.

The need to integrate interactive and personalized training environments for employees to increase the productivity, growing demand for eLearning solutions and platform in lieu of the pandemic are some factors which are driving the corporate LMS market growth. However, the lack of enterprises to convert the existing training content into microcontent and shortage of skilled workforce to articulate business operations are expected to hinder the market growth.

By offering, solutions segment accounts for a larger market size during the forecasted period

The corporate LMS market has been segmented into standalone solution and integrated solution. Owing to the low entry cost in the LMS market, the number of solution providers has increased considerably in the past few years. LMS can work as a standalone solution and is used by several clients as a standalone learning management platform. However, in several other organizations, the learning suite works as an integrated system that comprises other training solutions, such as employee onboarding and compliance solutions. LMS providers compete to increase their market coverage and expand their presence in newer markets.

Companies such as D2L, Instructure, and Paycor, provide LMS solutions to clients to help them reap the benefits of LMS. These solutions help educational constituents cooperate using a single online learning platform. They further help manage content and facilitate the integration of all constituents in the learning life cycle. Companies such as Absorb Software, SAP, LearnUpon, Docebo, Cornerstone OnDemand, Blackboard, and Instructure are some of the key corporate LMS solution vendors.

By deployment mode, cloud segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period

The adoption rate of cloud deployed LMS for training and development processes is growing rapidly among corporates. As organizations are focusing on planning cost-effective training programs, businesses are leveraging the economies of scale provided through the adoption of cloud technology. This deployment type is easy-to-implement and easily addresses integration and customization challenges.

Enterprises deploy hosted services to improve centralization, enhance flexibility, enable data collaboration, and reduce data loss during transit. Cloud corporate LMS providers are actively delivering continuous innovations with security as the priority. SumTotal Systems, Docebo, TalentLMS, and ExpertusONE are some vendors who provide cloud based corporate LMS. The global market for cloud based corporate LMS solutions is expected to grow at a substantially high rate in the coming years.

By organization size, large enterprises to grow at the highest market size during the forecasted period

With eLearning being adopted aggressively, large enterprises are increasingly implementing LMS solutions. The rising cloud adoption, too, has encouraged the growing use of and demand for cloud based LMS solutions among large enterprises. Corporate LMS not only helps in providing a shared training platform but also streamlines the process of assessment across all branches in a large enterprise. This offers a consolidated contact system for managing learners' information and learning progress reports. Furthermore, corporate LMS incorporates real-time guidelines and lessons that help employees work more efficiently. The corporate LMS market for large enterprises is experiencing significant growth, with organizations implementing BYOD policies at their offices. These developments are positively welcomed and highly acknowledged by large enterprises to enrich their learning strategies.

The report segments the corporate LMS market and forecasts its size, by offering (solution and services), deployment mode (on-premises and cloud), organization size (SMEs and large enterprises), vertical (software and technology, healthcare, retail, BFSI, manufacturing, government and defense, telecommunications, and other verticals), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increased Demand for Advanced LMS Solutions to Effectively Manage Learning Content

  • Growing Need for Skill-Based and Objective-Driven Training to Boost Employee Performance

  • Need to Integrate Interactive and Personalized Training Environments

Restraints

  • Lack of Performance Monitoring and Measuring Roi

  • Reluctance of Enterprises to Convert Existing Training Content into Microcontent

Opportunities

  • Growing Demand for Virtual Online Training due to COVID-19

  • Incorporation of Advanced Technologies for Better Training Environment

Challenges

  • Lack of LMS Solutions with Multi-Language Support

  • Shortage of Skilled Workforce to Articulate Business Operations

  • Dearth of Momentum and Communication Among Employees

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

159

Forecast Period

2022 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$8.1 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$21.1 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

21.1%

Regions Covered

Global


Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Corporate Learning Management System Market, by Offering
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.3 Services

7 Corporate Learning Management System Market, by Deployment Mode
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cloud
7.3 On-Premises

8 Corporate Learning Management System Market, by Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
8.3 Large Enterprises

9 Corporate Learning Management System Market, by Learning Mode
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Distance Learning
9.3 Instructor-Led Training
9.4 Blended Learning

10 Corporate Learning Management System Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.3 Healthcare
10.4 Software and Technology
10.5 Telecommunications
10.6 Retail
10.7 Manufacturing
10.8 Government and Defense
10.9 Other Verticals

11 Corporate Learning Management System Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Absorb Software

  • Adobe

  • Axonify

  • Bigtincan

  • Blackboard

  • Brainier

  • Cornerstone Ondemand

  • Crossknowledge

  • D2L

  • Disprz

  • Docebo

  • Edume

  • Epignosis

  • Expertusone

  • Instructure

  • Ispring Solutions

  • Itacit

  • Knowledge Anywhere

  • Learnupon

  • Neovation

  • Paradiso Solutions

  • Paycor

  • Paylocity

  • Proprofs

  • Rippling

  • Sap

  • Skyllful

  • Thinkific

  • Tovuti

  • Trainual

  • Trakstar

  • Zoho

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v6f1ht

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Meta ‘hoarded us like Pokemon cards’: Former staffer reveals she had to ‘fight for work’ at company

    "It puts you in the position where it's really difficult to get another job," ex-employee Brit Levy said. "It's a tradeoff and it sounds great, but it's going to really screw up people's careers."

  • Russia says it may take over Toyota plant in St Petersburg -TASS

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Japanese car maker Toyota's St Petersburg plant may be transferred to the Russian state entity NAMI, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Thursday, according to the state-run TASS news agency. "The transfer of Toyota's Russian asets to NAMI is being considered," Manturov was quoted as saying on the sidelines of a business congress. NAMI, Russia's Central Automobile and Engine Research and Development Institute, has already snapped up plants from Renault and Nissan.

  • Crypto Is Finally Getting Its First Supreme Court Appearance

    (Bloomberg) -- A clash involving disgruntled Coinbase Global Inc. customers will give the US Supreme Court its first taste of the world of cryptocurrency, foreshadowing future cases that could help define the industry.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000UBS, Credit Suisse Oppose Idea of Forced Tie-UpHow Dimon and Yellen Helped Secure $

  • The Big Tech Layoffs Malaise Reveals A Deeper Truth

    https://cdn.benzinga.com/files/abstract-background-with-low-poly-design.jpg?optimize=medium&dpr=2&auto=webp&crop=1200%2C800 After the dust seemingly having settled on the job cuts that kicked off the year, on March 14th, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) revealed it will be laying off 10,000 more workers after already having laid off 11,000 workers back in November which together makes a workforce reduction of 25% from the company’s peak only half a year ago.CEO Mark Zuckerberg previously told a

  • A $100 Billion Bet on Semiconductors Hinges on Remaking Upstate New York’s Workforce

    Micron plans to hire 9,000 employees at a new suburban Syracuse semiconductor campus amid a shortage of engineers and technicians.

  • Tesla Faces Stiff Competition in China. Could America Be Next?

    The Chinese EV market is oversupplied. It's giving investors a chance to see what will happen to Tesla in the U.S. when more EV capacity comes online.

  • What’s Going on With First Republic Bank?

    First Republic Bank shares have been hit hard over the past week following the failures of two large U.S. regional banks, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. Under the plan, 11 banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. would place $30 billion in deposits at First Republic, using their own funds, confirming an earlier report by The Wall Street Journal. What happened to First Republic Bank?

  • Retirement Planning Tips in Your Mid-60s and Beyond

    Retirement planning can be tricky. These retirement planning tips can help you figure out the best way to save smarter if you're in your mid-60s and beyond.

  • Surging Chinese Oil Demand Pushes Shipping Costs Sharply Higher

    China is on an oil-supertanker hiring spree, a sign energy demand has sped up after the world’s second-largest economy limped out of its Covid-19 lockdowns. Traders carry crude to China, the world’s biggest oil importer, in Eiffel Tower-size tankers called Very Large Crude Carriers that each lug two million barrels of oil. The cost of chartering the most coveted type of these tankers, featuring modern exhaust systems, has shot up to nearly $100,000 a day, ship brokers say.

  • Oil Set for Worst Week This Year as Bank Turmoil Takes Its Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the biggest weekly decline this year after investor confidence plunged following the worst banking sector turmoil since the financial crisis.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000UBS, Credit Suisse Oppose Idea of Forced Tie-UpHow Dimon and Yellen Helped Secure $30 Billion Lifeline for First RepublicFutures i

  • YouTube Influencers Slapped With $1 Billion Lawsuit for Promoting FTX

    The lawsuit alleges that several social media influencers solicited the sale of unregistered securities in promoting FTX.

  • Kellogg CEO on new name reveal: Rebranding 'was a daunting task'

    Kellogg will have a new look by the end of 2023.

  • Ex-Wells Fargo exec to plead guilty for role in bank scandal

    A former Wells Fargo Bank executive accused of overseeing a ruse that created millions of bogus customer accounts has agreed to plead guilty to criminal charges likely to send her prison for her role in the scandal. The agreement filed Wednesday in a Los Angeles federal court calls for the former Wells Fargo executive, Carrie Tolstedt, to serve a 16-month prison sentence for obstructing regulators' investigation into abusive sales practices that culminated in the bank paying billions of dollars in fines. Tolstedt, 63, also agreed to pay a $17 million fine in a separate civil settlement with the government that also bans her from working again in the banking industry.

  • Banks’ Big Plan Might Solve the Immediate Problem, but Not the Bigger Ones

    A rescue of First Republic by big banks wouldn’t put to bed emerging questions about the banking system.

  • Former Wells Fargo Executive Headed to Prison

    Wells Fargo's former head of retail banking agrees to plead guilty to a criminal charge of obstructing a bank examination.

  • Berkshire’s Warren Buffett Shows Bank CEOs How They Should Have Managed Risk

    The Berkshire Hathaway CEO steered clear of bonds when rates were low and avoided much of the carnage that ensnares banks now.

  • Eleven Banks Deposit $30 Billion in First Republic Bank

    Eleven banks have deposited $30 billion in First Republic Bank, according to a joint statement from the heads of the Treasury, Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

  • Amazon isn't backing down on in-person work policy, internal FAQ shows

    After a month of silence from leadership over its return-to-office policy, Amazon tells employees it won't take many exceptions.

  • Deutsche Bank CEO paid 8.9 million euros in 2022

    Deutsche Bank paid Chief Executive Christian Sewing 8.9 million euros ($9.49 million) in 2022, up slightly from 8.8 million euros a year earlier, the bank disclosed on Friday, rewarding him for a third consecutive year of profit and hitting key milestones in the lender's restructuring. The bonus pool for the entire bank was 2.1 billion euros, basically flat from a year earlier. Sewing led the bank through a 9-billion-euro, four-year turnaround plan for what is one of the world's most systemically important banks after years of losses.

  • Five Things Marketers Should Know About Generative AI in Advertising

    The creative industry is slowly beginning to use the technology, captivated by its ability to spin out ideas and mop up drudge work, but leery of its sporadically kooky output.