Global Corporate Social Responsibility Software Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $1.72 Billion by 2030

Dublin, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corporate Social Responsibility Software Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Deployment (On-premise, Cloud), By Application (Large, Small & Medium), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global corporate social responsibility software market size is expected to reach USD 1.72 billion by 2030, expanding at 9.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2030.

Growing demand to build a better brand reputation across enterprises and rising demand among organizations to enhance their business practices and policies are expected to drive the demand for CSR software and services.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the corporate social responsibility software industry. Numerous organizations adopted online platforms to operate their businesses as a response to work from the home situation during the pandemic.

Several industry players such as Benevity, Inc., Goodera, Tennaxia, Vee Technologies, CyberSWIFT Infotech Pvt. Ltd., and Salesforce, Inc. launched various products related to CSR during this period.

Corporate Social Responsibility Software Market Report Highlights

Based on deployment, the cloud segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 74.5% in 2022 and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. Surged use of corporate social responsibility software owing to the rising investment in cloud IT infrastructure across industries creates lucrative growth for the CSR software industry. The on-premise segment is likely to register the highest CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period

In terms of application, the large enterprise segment held the largest market share of 72.1% in 2022. The segment growth is mainly driven by the huge investment and advancements of the technology as large enterprises are leveraging cloud platforms to boost environmentally responsible operations, corporate volunteer management, community giving, and sustainability management. The small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is likely to register the highest CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period

North America held the largest share of 34.4% in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period. The presence of developed technology organizations such as Goodera, Benevity, Inc., NAVEX, Inc., CyberSWIFT Infotech Pvt. Ltd., and several other, technology experts, also is aiding the market growth. Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of over 11.2% over the forecast period

In July 2022, Goodera, a provider of volunteering platforms announced its collaboration with Raised By Us, Inc., a nonprofit workplace social program provider for high-growth and emerging companies. This strategic partnership aims to provide companies with corporate giving and volunteering programs. With this partnership Raised By Us, Inc. would support Goodera's clients in consulting services for corporate giving and CSR, while Goodera would provide Raised By Us's clients scalability while planning their volunteering programs

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 110 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $818.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1720 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global

